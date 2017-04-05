With Neil Young out, David Letterman to induct Pearl Jam into Rock Hall

David Letterman will induct influential band Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame after Neil Young pulled out. The Rock Hall announced on Wednesday that Young’s absence is because of illness. “We’re wishing Neil a speedy recovery,” a statement read.

Letterman joins a roster that includes fellow presenters Snoop Dogg, Pharrell Williams, Dhani Harrison, Train’s Pat Monahan, Jackson Browne and Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, who will fete the newest class of inductees at Friday’s ceremony in New York.

The dinner and induction ceremony will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with highlights of the evening anchoring an HBO special that will air on April 29.

This year’s slate of inductees — Joan Baez, Yes, Tupac Shakur, Pearl Jam, Electric Light Orchestra, Journey and an award for musical excellence for Nile Rodgers — were chosen by more than 900 voting members of the Rock Hall in Cleveland.

