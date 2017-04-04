Metallica, the Who, Gorillaz top 2017 Outside Lands lineup

Metallica, the Who, Gorillaz, Lorde, A Tribe Called Quest and Queens of the Stone Age top this year’s lineup for Outside Lands.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the festival — set for Aug. 11-13 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco — will also feature alt-J, Fleet Foxes, Solange, Empire of the Sun, Future Islands, Schoolboy Q, Little Dragon and Kaytranada on the stacked bill.

This year’s Outside Lands will also boast sets from Rag’N’Bone Man, Above and Beyond, the Avett Brothers, Belle and Sebastian, Young the Giant, Vance Joy, Bleachers, Tove Lo, Action Bronson, Thundercat, Sleigh Bells, Hamilton Leithauser, Foxygen, How to Dress Well, Porches, Dawes, Sam Dew, Noname and Kamaiyah.

Aside from the music, Outside Lands will again feature a comedy lineup (which has yet to be announced) as well as robust food programming that will see more more than 80 Bay Area restaurants and dozens of Northern California wineries and West Coast breweries offering food and libations.

Tickets for Outside Lands go on sale April 6 at 10 a.m. via the festival's website. Three-day general admission passes are $375, with VIP entry going for $795.

Watch the announcement below:

SNAP Video Watch the announcement for Outside Lands 2017. Watch the announcement for Outside Lands 2017. See more videos

See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »

Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption 'Ghost In The Shell' movie review by Justin Chang Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Ghost In The Shell," directed by Rupert Sanders, starring Scarlett Johansson, Juliette Binoche, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek and Chin Han. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Evan Rachel Wood of ‘Westworld’ Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Evan Rachel Wood, who plays Dolores Abernathy on HBO’s “Westworld,” discusses her character’s direction at the end of Season One. Caption PaleyFest 2017: James Marsden of ‘Westworld’ James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. James Marsden who plays Terry Flood on HBO’s “Westworld,” talks about his hopes for what may come next for his character. Caption PaleyFest 2017: ‘Westworld’ co-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy "Westworld" co-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy discuss what may be coming in Season 2 at the 2017 PaleyFest in Los Angeles on March 25. "Westworld" co-showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy discuss what may be coming in Season 2 at the 2017 PaleyFest in Los Angeles on March 25. Caption PaleyFest 2017: Jimmi Simpson of ‘Westworld’ Jimmi Simpson reflects on the reveal about his character in the HBO series “Westworld.” Jimmi Simpson reflects on the reveal about his character in the HBO series “Westworld.”

gerrick.kennedy@latimes.com

For more music news follow me on Twitter:@GerrickKennedy