Metallica, the Who, Gorillaz top 2017 Outside Lands lineup

Metallica, the Who, Gorillaz, Lorde, A Tribe Called Quest and Queens of the Stone Age top this year’s lineup for Outside Lands.
Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the festival — set for Aug. 11-13 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco — will also feature alt-J, Fleet Foxes, Solange, Empire of the Sun, Future Islands, Schoolboy Q, Little Dragon and Kaytranada on the stacked bill.
This year’s Outside Lands will also boast sets from Rag’N’Bone Man, Above and Beyond, the Avett Brothers, Belle and Sebastian, Young the Giant, Vance Joy, Bleachers, Tove Lo, Action Bronson, Thundercat, Sleigh Bells, Hamilton Leithauser, Foxygen, How to Dress Well, Porches, Dawes, Sam Dew, Noname and Kamaiyah.
Aside from the music, Outside Lands will again feature a comedy lineup (which has yet to be announced) as well as robust food programming that will see more more than 80 Bay Area restaurants and dozens of Northern California wineries and West Coast breweries offering food and libations.
Tickets for Outside Lands go on sale April 6 at 10 a.m. via the festival's website. Three-day general admission passes are $375, with VIP entry going for $795.
Watch the announcement below:
See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour »
For more music news follow me on Twitter:@GerrickKennedy