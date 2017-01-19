Get back: Paul McCartney sues Sony/ATV over Beatles song rights

The long saga over the rights to the Beatles catalog entered a new phase on Wednesday when Paul McCartney sued music publisher Sony/ATV over the rights to 267 songs that he penned for the band with co-writer John Lennon.

The suit, filed in the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, is the latest turn for the legendary, and lucrative, bank of songs, which includes all of the Beatles’ hits -- “Yesterday,” “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “Hey Jude” and dozens more.

McCartney’s goal is to reclaim all of his published work with the band, most of it originally published by the company Northern Songs, and has been maneuvering to do so for years.

For decades, the catalog was a point of contention between McCartney and his onetime collaborator Michael Jackson, who owned half of the rights in a joint venture with Sony/ATV until his death in 2009. Last year, Jackson’s estate sold its share to Sony/ATV for a reported $750 million.

At the center of McCartney’s suit is the legal term “copyright termination.” Signed into law as part of the Copyright Act of 1976, it affords songwriters whose work has been sold or otherwise transferred to third parties, according to McCartney’s suit, “the non-waivable right to terminate those transfers and reclaim their copyright interests.”

The 1976 act set that period at 56 years, which means that Lennon and McCartney’s 1962-issued songs, including “Love Me Do” and “Please Please Me,” would come up for termination in 2018. If he’s successful, the rest of the Beatles music would continue to become available as each song hits the 56-year mark.

In a Wednesday statement to The Times, a spokesperson for McCartney said: "Paul McCartney has today filed a lawsuit in federal court in New York against Sony/ATV to confirm his ownership in his US reversionary copyrights, which are granted to him by US copyright law, in the songs he wrote with John Lennon and recorded with The Beatles. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and bears the case no. 17cv363.”

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

For tips, records, snapshots and stories on Los Angeles music culture, follow Randall Roberts on Twitter and Instagram: @liledit. Email: randall.roberts@latimes.com.

ALSO

Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham talk about making their first duet album

A day at the Village — how L.A.'s legendary record studio cleaned up its act and survived the YouTube age

'Born to be his conduit': Jennifer Warnes remembers her friend and collaborator Leonard Cohen