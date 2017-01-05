Pharrell talks to Ellen about Kim Burrell: 'There's no room for any kind of prejudice'

Pharrell Williams took to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday to respond to recent homophobic comments made by gospel singer Kim Burrell, with whom Williams collaborated for his soundtrack to the new movie “Hidden Figures.”
In video circulated widely online this week, Burrell can be seen referring to “the perverted homosexual spirit” in a sermon she delivered at a Houston church where she serves as pastor.
“The spirit of delusion and confusion,” she continues in the video, “it has deceived many men and women.”
Her comments were quickly condemned by Williams and singer Janelle Monáe, who also appears in “Hidden Figures.”
Burrell had been scheduled to perform Thursday with Williams on “Ellen.” But after the video surfaced, DeGeneres announced on Twitter that Burrell would not be appearing as planned.
“I didn’t feel like that was good of me to have her on the show to give her a platform after she’s saying things about me,” the actor and host, who is gay, said on Thursday’s episode.
In an interview with DeGeneres, Williams said, “There’s no room for any kind of prejudice in 2017 or moving on. There’s no room.”
The musician called Burrell “a fantastic singer” and said he loves her, “just like I love everybody else.”
But, he said, “we all have to get used to everybody’s differences and understand that this is a big, gigantic, beautiful, colorful world. And it only works with inclusion and empathy.”
