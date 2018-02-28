Soccer Mommy's 'Clean' finds vitality in '90s-era sounds

Her record, "Clean," sits in the Liz Phair/Archers of Loaf lineage of defiantly untucked-in guitar rock. But her writing has a modern and wary eye toward love and its foibles: "Mary keeps you off her mind / She wants to spend her weekend right / Out with her friends just getting high, like a stoner girl," she sings on "Cool," one of the album's standouts, and she can even find real kinship with a partner's ex on "Last Girl."