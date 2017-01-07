Tinashe's dance heavy 'Company' is the first must-see music video of 2017

Tinashe’s journey from underground mix tapes to commercial pop artist has been a bumpy one, but the alternative-R&B singer is starting 2017 off by releasing the year’s first must-see visual with “Company.”

Nearly four months after releasing the single, which was written and produced by R&B savant The-Dream, the singer issued its visual on Friday. It was worth the wait.

Maintaining the lo-fi aesthetic that’s made her a fascinating outlier in a world of flashy pop divas, the clip follows the singer showcasing her acrobatic and sultry moves in one (seemingly) continuous take of choreography set in a smoky room.

As the walls and lights morph like some sort of haunted house attraction, Tinashe never breaks a sweat, bending and gliding across a lighted floor as dancers move in and out of the frame. It’s an intense clip that serves as a reminder of just how hard she’s been working to break into pop stardom.

Released in September, “Company” is taken from “Nightride,” a mix tape of moody, experimental R&B that serves as a stopgap companion piece to her long gestating sophomore record “Joyride,” which has continued to get delayed by her label.

Watch the video here [warning: explicit lyrics].

