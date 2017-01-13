New anti-Trump compilation enlists indie-rock luminaries

Many music fans will be craving some sort of comfort — or inspiration for protest — during the first days of the Trump administration. A new subscription music service hopes to offer one, by way of 100 new songs from popular indie artists.
Our First 100 Days has corralled new tracks from Mitski, Angel Olsen, How to Dress Well, Toro y Moi, PWR BTTM, Jens Lekman, Whitney, Will Oldham, the Mountain Goats and many more indie luminaries in protest of the incoming administration. The download and streaming site will be available at a minimum donation of $30. A new song will debut every day starting Jan. 20, and all proceeds benefit a range of liberal-leaning causes such as People’s Climate Movement, Hoosier Action and All Above All.
The new effort comes from the Secretly Group (the label family behind Secretly Canadian, Jagjaguwar, Dead Oceans and others) and “30 Days, 30 Songs,” the anti-Trump effort that released new topical music in the run-up to the election.
“Many of us woke up the morning after the election in a state of shock. Everything was different. We knew that we had to do something, and we are incredibly proud of what we are pulling together with Our First 100 Days,” Secretly Group’s Phil Waldorf said in a statement.
“Not only is it a collection of great music, it is the music community coming together, supporting many important organizations, who will be the first line of defense against the policies of the new administration,” he added. “We hope that people not only love the music, and discover some new things with this collection, but they see it as an easy way to make a contribution to a cross section of organizations that need the support right now.”
