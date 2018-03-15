Meg Remy's provocative pop of U.S. Girls dances against systemic injustice

"I've read the right number of books that have laid out something for me about the world," she said over coffee last week in Los Angeles, the day after U.S. Girls played a sold-out concert at the Moroccan Lounge. On her jacket, Remy, who lives in Toronto, wore a pin that read "Justice for Tina" in reference to Tina Fontaine, a 15-year-old Indigenous girl whose unsolved 2014 murder is viewed by many as a symbol of Canada's disregard for that community.