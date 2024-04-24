Kid Cudi cancels tour: Ankle broken at Coachella is ‘much more serious,’ needs surgery

Rapper Kid Cudi says the ankle injury he sustained at the Coachella music festival Sunday is “much more serious” than he thought. That means he has to cancel his upcoming tour.

“Guys, so, I have a broken calcaneus,” Cudi posted Wednesday on social media. “Im headed to surgery now and there’s gonna be a long recovery time. We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in top shape to rage with you all.”

The calcaneus is more commonly known as the heel bone. While some ankle fractures can heal in weeks, a broken calcaneus has a longer recovery time. “This type of fracture commonly occurs during a high-energy event — such as a car crash or a fall from a ladder — when the heel is crushed under the weight of the body,” the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons says on its website. Surgery is often required to prevent heel deformity.

This, friends, is why you don’t jump off one of the tallest stages at Coachella.

“There’s just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%,” Cudi said. “The injury is much more serious than I thought.”

The U.S. leg of the Insano tour was supposed to start June 28 in Austin, Texas, and conclude with a show in Los Angeles on Aug. 30. Kid Cudi planned to head to Europe in early 2025; it’s unclear whether that part of the tour is still on.

The rapper said that ticket holders will be contacted by email and receive a full refund. Also, new tour dates will be announced as soon as possible.

In a video posted earlier this week and captured by TMZ, Kid Cudi said with a chuckle, “This is what happens when a 40-year-old man tries to prance around offstage like he’s 26, like he used to do back in the day.” He added that he was “hoping” to be healed up in time to hit the road.

So much for that idea.

“I’m so sorry fam and I love you all so much, thanks for the endless love and support. Im really disappointed as im sure you guys are too, but I will be back. Thats a promise,” the rapper wrote Wednesday.

“Im ok, just a lil soreness, but im in good spirits.”