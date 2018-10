The L.A. Times team is joined by Vanity Fair’s Joy Press, a former LAT staffer and writer of “Stealing the Show: How Women Are Transforming Television,” to discuss two recent TV reboots: “The Conners” and “Murphy Brown.” The group discusses how ABC dealt with Roseanne leaving her namesake show, the big reveal at the start of “The Conners,” and how “Murphy Brown” is faring in comparison.