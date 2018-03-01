The Oscars on TV

SUNDAY
Countdown to Oscars, Live! (Part 1 of 2) (Live) 10 a.m. ABC
E! Countdown to the Red Carpet Experts and guests provide the ultimate pop culture guide for the awards ceremony. (N) 10 a.m. E!
Countdown to Oscars, Live! (Part 2 of 2) (Live) 11 a.m. ABC
Countdown to Gold: Getting Ready The nominees, fashion and preparations for the Academy Awards. 1 p.m. KTLA
Live From the Oscars: Preview A look at the movies and nominees. Hosts Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes. (Live) 1:30 p.m. KTLA
On the Red Carpet at the Oscars A preview of the Academy Awards includes interviews with nominees and presenters as they arrive at the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard. (Live) 1:30 p.m. ABC
Live From the Oscars Interviews with the stars on the red carpet. Hosts Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes. (Live) 2 p.m. KTLA
E! Live From the Red Carpet Extensive multiplatform coverage of Hollywood's biggest night. (Live) 2 p.m. E!
Oscars Opening Ceremony: Live From the Red Carpet Interviews with nominees, presenters and performers arriving for the awards ceremony. (Live) 3:30 p.m. ABC
Red Carpet Rundown A look at fashion from the Oscars. (Live) 4 p.m. E!
The Oscars Honors for achievements in film take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles; scheduled performers include Gael García Bernal, Mary J. Blige, Common, Andra Day, Natalia Lafourcade, Miguel, Keala Settle and Sufjan Stevens; Jimmy Kimmel hosts. (Live) 5 p.m. ABC
On the Red Carpet After the Awards Backstage interviews with the award winners; coverage of the invitation-only after-Oscars celebrations taking place across L.A. (N) 8 p.m. ABC
E! After Party The celebration of Hollywood's biggest night continues as hosts break down the night's most memorable moments, from the winners and snubs to the fashion standouts and buzzworthy speeches. (N) 11 p.m. E!
MONDAY
Live with Kelly and Ryan "After Oscar Show" at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland; interviews with winners and presenters; highlights from the red carpet with journalist Maria Menounos; Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel; singer/songwriter MAX performs, featuring rapper Gnash. (N) 9 a.m. ABC
Today With Kathie Lee & Hoda Oscar after-parties. 10 a.m. NBC
Access Academy Awards highlights: red-carpet interviews; backstage reactions; fashions; exclusive after-parties; the big winners of the night. (N) 7:30 p.m. NBC