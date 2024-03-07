How to watch the 2024 Oscars ceremony and red carpet

Get your Oscars bingo card ready: The 96th Academy Awards is opening for “Abbott Elementary” this weekend.

The film industry’s biggest stars will gather at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday for the 2024 Oscars, or, as this reporter calls it, the one (film) awards show to rule them all.

Will “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s epic look at the man considered the father of the atomic bomb, come out on top, as many awards prognosticators expect? Will Ryan Gosling’s live performance of “Barbie’s” “I’m Just Ken” be the most memorable musical moment of the night? You’ll have to tune in to find out.

When is the show?

The 96th Academy Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will kick off at 4 p.m. Pacific — an hour earlier than usual — and is expected to run for 3½ hours.

(Remember to move your clocks forward at 2 a.m. Sunday for daylight saving time.)

How can I watch?

The Oscars telecast will air live on ABC. Those with traditional pay TV subscriptions can use their credentials to access the livestream on abc.com and the ABC app.

Cord cutters will need a subscription to the live-TV tier of their preferred service — such as Hulu + Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV or FuboTV — or have a TV equipped with the proper digital antenna to pick up the local broadcast.

What about the red-carpet shows?

ABC’s Oscars-related programming will kick off at 10 a.m. PT with “Countdown to the Oscars: On the Red Carpet.” The network then will turn it over to the folks on-site at 1 p.m. with “On the Red Carpet at the Oscars.” “The Oscars Red Carpet Show,” hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and Julianne Hough, will begin at 3:30 p.m.

As usual, E! will devote a chunk of its Sunday programming to the Oscars, starting with “E!’s Brunch at the Oscars” at 11 a.m., which will lead into “E! Live From the Red Carpet,” hosted by Laverne Cox, at 1 p.m.

Who is hosting?

Jimmy Kimmel onstage at the 95th Academy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel — whose show airs on ABC — is returning to emcee the Oscars for the fourth time.

“This year, I am sitting in a movie theater watching ‘Barbie’ and thinking, ‘Well, maybe I’ll do this again, because at least I have a point of reference with everyone,’” Kimmel recently told The Times about accepting the gig once more. Knowing “there was a movie that people had seen … just makes the job easier.”

What is nominated?

“Oppenheimer” leads the field with 13 nominations, followed by “Poor Things” with 11 noms and “Killers of the Flower Moon” with 10. “Barbie,” the summer’s biggest blockbuster, nabbed eight nominations. All three are up for the top prize of the night.

Advertisement

Best picture:

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Who is performing?

This year’s Oscars will include performances of the nominated songs by Jon Batiste (“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”); Becky G (“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”); Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”); Scott George and the Osage Singers (“Wahzhazhe [A Song For My People]” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”); and Ryan Gosling and Mark Ronson (“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”).

Who is presenting?

Presenters announced so far include previous Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessica Lange, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o, Al Pacino, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockwell, Michelle Yeoh, Regina King, Octavia Spencer and Jennifer Lawrence.

Also among this year’s presenters are Michelle Pfeiffer, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson, Michael Keaton, Kate McKinnon, Rita Moreno, John Mulaney, Catherine O’Hara and Ramy Youssef.