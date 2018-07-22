Calendar Letters: Comedians, just be yourselves

Regarding “Paper’s Artful Mystery” [July 15]: I personally preferred taking lunch in The Tamayo Room during my years as corporate communications manager of The Times Mirror Company, and I have one particularly warm recollection of a time, in early 1974, when I took Charles Schulz, of “Peanuts” fame, to lunch there. My son was only six months old then and when, as a proud dad, I showed a photo of my son to Schulz he reached into his portfolio, took out a copy of his book “Snoopy and ‘It Was a Dark and Stormy Night,’” and proceeded on the blank inside fly-page to create a full-page drawing of Snoopy into which his autograph was incorporated. That book is sitting on my desk right now as I write this email, the cover a little worn on some of the edges because my children enjoyed reading it as they became older.