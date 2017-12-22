Calendar Letters: As objective as all that

Regarding “Quit Fox News? Not Likely” [Dec. 18]: Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner is described as “one of the commentary-free anchors who puts the news in Fox News.” Falkner is as pro-Trump as any of the other Fox News employees and seems not afraid to join the cadre of loyalists.

Norwood Price

Burbank

When women are put in charge

Regarding “Not Business as Usual” [Dec. 17]: I think the biggest problem is we are shown things through men’s eyes. Men run the business, write, produce, cast and direct. I have been watching a BBC/Netflix show, “Happy Valley,” for the past two seasons. It’s written and produced by Sally Wainwright, and the brilliant lead actress Sarah Lancashire won the BAFTA over Claire Foy of the much-publicized “The Crown.”

I feel that the Brits have come to the conclusion a little quicker than we have. The ratings of these shows with older women leads (40-plus) are high. We want to see women (our age group); we are tired of seeing young, partly clad actresses. We want to see strong women characters, and we need more women directing projects. Actresses shouldn’t be obsolete after they hit 30.

Yolanda Quintero

Palmdale

Award worthy? Don’t ‘Call Me’

Regarding “Oscar Race Grows More Mystifying” [Dec. 16]: The media, agents, studios, publicists, talk show hosts, producers, editors and writers are out to promote new young actor Timothée Chalamet. They are all saying he is great, will be the next big thing and are trying to promote him for an Oscar. OK, maybe he is a good actor, but his film “Call Me by Your Name” is like witnessing child porn. It is cringe-worthy watching some of his scenes.

Ricardo Jaymes

Encino

::

Critics who are heaping praise on the film “Call Me by Your Name” obviously never took a screenwriting class. There is no absolutely no conflict in the film. They should have taken another look at “Brokeback Mountain” or “Moonlight.”

Robert C. Thompson

Marina del Rey

Give him a ‘Star’ for saying this

Regarding “The Latest ‘Star Wars’ Films Point to a More Inclusive Casting Future” [Dec. 8]: I found director Rian Johnson’s comment about having diversity in the latest “Star Wars” movie emblematic of Hollywood’s longtime aversion to inclusion. He said, “It just feels right, especially now.” What do “it feels right” or “especially now” mean? How about it just is right and has been right since the beginning? It is like he just thought of diversity and decided to pat himself on the back. Maybe if studios would cast the way society looks there would be no need for this self-congratulatory article.

Joseph Church

North Hollywood

Dance delivered top moments too

I was so disheartened to see that once again dance was not included in “2017 Year in Review” [Dec. 17]. With many articles in the trade and consumer press about Los Angeles being the new dance city, to have it consistently omitted from the city’s major paper is disrespectful at best.

Los Angeles dance will be in the nation’s spotlight with several major national conferences here in 2018, including International Assn. of Blacks in Dance and Dance/USA. It is a chance for The Times to play a leading role in focusing that spotlight.

Felicia Rosenfeld

Los Angeles

::

On Sunday, The Times celebrated the year’s best in film, TV, theater, architecture, art, books and music, so why not dance? In 2017, some of the best national, international and L.A.-based dance companies performed in venues as diverse as the Music Center, Segerstrom Hall, Royce Hall, CSUN’s Valley Performing Arts Center, the Wallis and countless other stages from Santa Barbara to Palm Springs. The Times’ Lewis Segal and Laura Bleiberg reviewed many of them. So what gives? The dance world deserves better. So do your readers.

Gillian Renault

Marina del Rey

Rousing cheer for Dockery

What a lost opportunity that in this season of award nominations the truly brilliant performance in “Good Behavior” by Michelle Dockery — who played the demure Lady Mary in “Downton Abbey” — appears to have been overlooked. If ever an actor put herself second, in service of the character, it is she. A white-trash mom, thief, drug addict and utterly demoralized but somehow empathetic human being, she bravely makes herself emotionally naked yet riveting, week after week, without pretense. If you want to have your breath taken away, tune in.

Ira Wohl

Los Angeles

