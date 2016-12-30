TV This Week, Jan. 1-7: 'From Vienna: The New Year's Celebration' and more

SUNDAY

Have baton, will travel: The L.A. Phil’s Gustavo Dudamel conducts the Vienna Philharmonic for “From Vienna: The New Year’s Celebration 2017” on “Great Performances.” Julie Andrews returns as host. 7:30 p.m. KOCE

A hotshot hostage negotiator (Luke Roberts) tries to get ’em back alive in the new drama “Ransom.” 8 p.m. CBS; also Sat.

“The Bachelor” is back with a preview special. The season premiere airs the following night. 8 p.m. ABC; also Mon.

Kaitlin Olson (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) plays a ne’er-do-well aunt turned nanny to her sister’s kids in the new sitcom “The Mick.” 8 p.m. Fox; also 8:30 p.m. Tue.

Barks will fly in the new specials “We Love Puppies” and “Dogs: The Untold Story.” 8 and 9 p.m. Animal Planet

“A Rose for Christmas” would still smell as sweet in this romantic new TV movie. Rachel Boston stars. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

“Mommy, I Didn’t Do It” is what Danica McKellar’s daughter has to say for herself in this new murder mystery. With Jaleel White, George Wendt and Jamie-Lynn Sigler. 8 p.m. Lifetime

To tell the truth, “To Tell the Truth” is back for a second season. Anthony Anderson hosts, and panelists include model Ashley Graham and former NBA star Jalen Rose. 9 p.m. ABC

“Sherlock” is his name, and sleuthing is his game. Benedict Cumberbatch is back in all-new episodes of this imported series on “Masterpiece.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“Worst Cooks in America” serves up 10th season. With Anne Burrell and Rachael Ray. 9 p.m. Food Network

MONDAY

Bob Eubanks and Stephanie Edwards host the … What? … Really?.… Well, now I’m sad. OK, so Mark Steines and Leeza Gibbons will be your hosts for local coverage of “The 128th Annual Tournament of Roses Parade.” 8 a.m. KTLA; other coverage: NBC, ABC and HGTV

You’ve got to be a football hero: The USC Trojans take on Penn State in the “Rose Bowl.” 2 p.m. ESPN

Arnold Schwarzenegger hosts “The New Celebrity Apprentice.” If he plays his cards right, he just might have a future in politics. Contestants include Boy George, “SNL’s” Jon Lovitz and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. 8 p.m. NBC

If you can stand the heat, Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi host an all-new “MasterChef Celebrity Showdown.” 8 p.m. Fox

“Antiques Roadshow” rolls into Fort Worth, Texas, to kick off its 20th season. 8 p.m. KOCE

“Shadowhunters” launches a second season followed by a double dose of the new supernatural drama “Beyond.” 8, 9 and 9:58 p.m. Freeform

“Unforgettable’s” Poppy Montgomery comes to terms with “A Surrogate’s Nightmare” in this new thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

An intrepid young woman doesn’t let the fact that she’s autistic and also legally blind slow her down in the documentary “Best and Most Beautiful Things” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

The awards-season love-fest that is “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” returns with new episodes. With Tom Hanks, Viola Davis, et al. 7 p.m. KOCE; also Tue.-Wed.

After a couple of sneak peeks, the trivia challenge “The Wall” has its official premiere. Chris Hardwick hosts. 8 p.m. NBC

“12 Angry Men.” “Serpico.” “Network.” “Dog Day Afternoon.” Just a few of the many fine films directed by the late, great Sidney Lumet, who’s profiled on the season premiere of “American Masters.” 8 p.m. KOCE

No bones about it, “Bones” is back for a final 12-episode season. Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz star. 9 p.m. Fox

“Frontline” profiles the next occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. in the new episode “President Trump.” 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

“Nova” gets high in the Himalayas for the new episode “Secrets of the Sky Tombs.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Part-time Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin hosts a new season of “Match Game.” Panelists include Jason Alexander, Cheryl Hines and Wayne Brady. 10 p.m. ABC

Speaking of “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” this totes inappropes sitcom is back for a 12th season. 10 p.m. FXX

Vivica Fox hunts for some foxy men to fill out an all-male exotic dance group in the new reality series “Vivica’s Black Magic.” 10 p.m. Lifetime

Back to the trailer park: Tyler Perry’s Alabama-set drama “Too Close to Home” is back for a second season. With Danielle Savre and Heather Locklear. 10 p.m. TLC

THURSDAY

The new special “Truth and Lies: The Menendez Brothers — American Sons, American Murderers” recalls the siblings’ shocking 1989 murder of their parents and the subsequent trial. 9 p.m. ABC

“Nashville” lives! The once-canceled country music-biz drama returns on a new network. Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere still star. 9 p.m. CMT

“Portlandia” lives … much to the chagrin of Portland residents. Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein return in new episodes of their satirical series. 10 p.m. IFC

FRIDAY