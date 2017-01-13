TV This Week, Jan. 15-21: 'Victoria' on 'Masterpiece' and more

SUNDAY
Another blink-and-you-missed-it season of “Sherlock” concludes on “Masterpiece.” With Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. 7 p.m. KOCE
An oceanographer and others work to protect and preserve undersea habitats in the new special “Sea of Hope — America’s Underwater Treasures.” 7 p.m. National Geographic Channel
President Obama reflects on his time in office in the new specials “Obama: The Price of Hope” and “The 44th President: In His Own Words” 8 p.m. National Geographic Channel; 9 p.m. History Channel
“Victoria” rules! “Doctor Who’s” Jenna Coleman portrays the British monarch, who reigned for so long they named an entire era after her, in this new historical drama on “Masterpiece.” With Rufus Sewell (“The Man in the High Castle”). 9 p.m. KOCE
They’re the “First Family of Hip Hop” and they don’t stop in this new reality series about the progeny of the couple who founded the trailblazing rap-music label Sugar Hill Records. 9 p.m. Bravo
Jude Law is the main man in the Vatican in the new series “The Young Pope.” With Diane Keaton and James Cromwell. 9 p.m. HBO; also Mon.
A case long closed gets a fresh hearing in the new six-part, three-night special “Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence.” Martin Sheen narrates. 9 and 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery; also Mon.-Tue.
Keep calm and Carrie on: Emmy winner Claire Danes is back for a sixth season of the Emmy-winning espionage drama “Homeland.” With Mandy Patinkin. 9 p.m. Showtime
The world’s oldest rock ’n’ roll band is Havana good time in Cuba, Argentina, etc., in the new concert special “The Rolling Stones Olé, Olé, Olé!: A Trip Across Latin America.” 9 p.m. Starz
MONDAY
Mordecai and Rigby, we hardly knew ye: The whimsical animated series “Regular Show” airs its final three episodes. 6, 6:15 and 6:30 p.m. Cartoon Network
Iliza Shlesinger and “SNL’s” Jay Pharoah are among the funny folks bringing the yucks in the new stand-up special “Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala.” 8 p.m. KTLA
“Fast N’ Loud” revs up for a 10th season. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel
Seek and ye shall find a new season of the spirituality themed docu-series “The Story of God With Morgan Freeman.” 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Efforts to return Native American artifacts and sacred objects to the tribes from which they were taken are explored in the documentary “What Was Ours” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Sexy singles share a “Summer House” in the Hamptons in this new reality series. 10 p.m. Bravo
Close quarters: A family of 25 shares a single house in the new series “Meet the Putnams.” 10 p.m. TLC
TUESDAY
Somebody boil some water! The triplets are due on a new episode of the hit family drama “This Is Us.” With Mandy Moore. 9 p.m. NBC
The newsmagazine “Frontline” surveys the U.S. political landscape only to find the “Divided States of America” in this special two-part episode. 9 p.m. KOCE; also Wed.
New school year, same old “Teachers” as this sitcom returns for its sophomore season. 10 p.m. TV Land
Trash talkers: Hosts Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi will be “Throwing Shade” on politics and pop culture in this new satirical series based on their popular podcast. 10:30 p.m. TV Land
WEDNESDAY
Critics, schmitics! Everyday folks pick their favorite TV shows, movies, etc., at the “People’s Choice Awards 2017.” Joel McHale (“The Great Indoors”) serves as emcee. 9 p.m. CBS
The docu-series “Bering Sea Gold” launches its 10th season. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
The exploits of the U.S. Navy’s storied SEAL Team Six are dramatized in the new series “Six.” With “Justified’s” Walton Goggins. 10 p.m. History Channel
THURSDAY
“Jurassic World’s” Chris Pratt takes a break from being a big movie star to put in an appearance on his wife Anna Faris’ sitcom “Mom.” 9 p.m. CBS
“Divided” the nation may be, but that won’t stop people on opposite sides of various issues teaming up to win cash prizes in this new game show. 9 and 9:30 p.m. GSN
Host Don Wildman plays amateur paleontologist on a special dinosaur-themed edition of “Mysteries at the Museum.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel
The newsmagazine “20/20” presents the Inauguration Eve special “America’s New First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington.” 10 p.m. ABC
Send in the clown: Zach Galifianakis is still “Baskets” in the return of this quirky comedy. Louie Anderson also stars. 10 p.m. FX
Comics compete on the season premiere of the quiz show “Idiotest.” Ben Gleib returns as host. 10 and 10:30 p.m. GSN
Former late-night talk-show hosts Jay Leno and Craig Ferguson go chin-to-chin on a new “Lip Sync Battle.” 10 p.m. Spike
FRIDAY
Broadcast and cable networks will offer live coverage as Donald J. Trump takes the oath of office at the 45th “Presidential Inauguration.” From Washington, D.C. 8:30 a.m., various channels
The fur will fly in the new action drama “Frontier,” set in the Canadian wilderness in the late 18th century. “Game of Thrones’” Jason Momoa stars. Any time, Netflix
A chart-topping R&B songstress sings her way from one end of NYC to the other in “Alicia Keys — Landmarks Live in Concert: A Great Performances Special.” 9 p.m. KOCE
The new special “Puppy Bowl: Where Are They Now” catches up with some of the super-cute pooches who’ve participated in past editions of this annual Super Bowl Sunday special. 9 p.m. Animal Planet
SATURDAY
Nia Long is the wind beneath Idina Menzel’s wings in “Beaches,” a made-for-cable update of the 1988 comedy-drama that starred Barbara Hershey and Bette Midler. Followed by a “Beaches Music Special.” 8 and 10 p.m. Lifetime
“Once Upon a Time’s” Jessy Schram gets her “Birthday Wish” — we’d wish for more cake — in this new romantic TV movie. With Luke Macfarlane. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Up-and-coming country-music stars Margo Price and Hayes Carll bring the twang on a new “Austin City Limits.” midnight KOCE
