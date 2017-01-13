TV This Week, Jan. 15-21: 'Victoria' on 'Masterpiece' and more

SUNDAY

Another blink-and-you-missed-it season of “Sherlock” concludes on “Masterpiece.” With Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman. 7 p.m. KOCE

An oceanographer and others work to protect and preserve undersea habitats in the new special “Sea of Hope — America’s Underwater Treasures.” 7 p.m. National Geographic Channel

President Obama reflects on his time in office in the new specials “Obama: The Price of Hope” and “The 44th President: In His Own Words” 8 p.m. National Geographic Channel; 9 p.m. History Channel

“Victoria” rules! “Doctor Who’s” Jenna Coleman portrays the British monarch, who reigned for so long they named an entire era after her, in this new historical drama on “Masterpiece.” With Rufus Sewell (“The Man in the High Castle”). 9 p.m. KOCE

They’re the “First Family of Hip Hop” and they don’t stop in this new reality series about the progeny of the couple who founded the trailblazing rap-music label Sugar Hill Records. 9 p.m. Bravo

Jude Law is the main man in the Vatican in the new series “The Young Pope.” With Diane Keaton and James Cromwell. 9 p.m. HBO; also Mon.

A case long closed gets a fresh hearing in the new six-part, three-night special “Is O.J. Innocent? The Missing Evidence.” Martin Sheen narrates. 9 and 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery; also Mon.-Tue.

Keep calm and Carrie on: Emmy winner Claire Danes is back for a sixth season of the Emmy-winning espionage drama “Homeland.” With Mandy Patinkin. 9 p.m. Showtime

The world’s oldest rock ’n’ roll band is Havana good time in Cuba, Argentina, etc., in the new concert special “The Rolling Stones Olé, Olé, Olé!: A Trip Across Latin America.” 9 p.m. Starz

MONDAY

Mordecai and Rigby, we hardly knew ye: The whimsical animated series “Regular Show” airs its final three episodes. 6, 6:15 and 6:30 p.m. Cartoon Network

Iliza Shlesinger and “SNL’s” Jay Pharoah are among the funny folks bringing the yucks in the new stand-up special “Howie Mandel All-Star Comedy Gala.” 8 p.m. KTLA

“Fast N’ Loud” revs up for a 10th season. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Seek and ye shall find a new season of the spirituality themed docu-series “The Story of God With Morgan Freeman.” 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Efforts to return Native American artifacts and sacred objects to the tribes from which they were taken are explored in the documentary “What Was Ours” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Sexy singles share a “Summer House” in the Hamptons in this new reality series. 10 p.m. Bravo

Close quarters: A family of 25 shares a single house in the new series “Meet the Putnams.” 10 p.m. TLC

TUESDAY

Somebody boil some water! The triplets are due on a new episode of the hit family drama “This Is Us.” With Mandy Moore. 9 p.m. NBC

The newsmagazine “Frontline” surveys the U.S. political landscape only to find the “Divided States of America” in this special two-part episode. 9 p.m. KOCE; also Wed.

New school year, same old “Teachers” as this sitcom returns for its sophomore season. 10 p.m. TV Land

Trash talkers: Hosts Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi will be “Throwing Shade” on politics and pop culture in this new satirical series based on their popular podcast. 10:30 p.m. TV Land

WEDNESDAY

Critics, schmitics! Everyday folks pick their favorite TV shows, movies, etc., at the “People’s Choice Awards 2017.” Joel McHale (“The Great Indoors”) serves as emcee. 9 p.m. CBS

The docu-series “Bering Sea Gold” launches its 10th season. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

The exploits of the U.S. Navy’s storied SEAL Team Six are dramatized in the new series “Six.” With “Justified’s” Walton Goggins. 10 p.m. History Channel

THURSDAY

“Jurassic World’s” Chris Pratt takes a break from being a big movie star to put in an appearance on his wife Anna Faris’ sitcom “Mom.” 9 p.m. CBS

“Divided” the nation may be, but that won’t stop people on opposite sides of various issues teaming up to win cash prizes in this new game show. 9 and 9:30 p.m. GSN

Host Don Wildman plays amateur paleontologist on a special dinosaur-themed edition of “Mysteries at the Museum.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel

The newsmagazine “20/20” presents the Inauguration Eve special “America’s New First Family: The Trumps Go to Washington.” 10 p.m. ABC

Send in the clown: Zach Galifianakis is still “Baskets” in the return of this quirky comedy. Louie Anderson also stars. 10 p.m. FX

Comics compete on the season premiere of the quiz show “Idiotest.” Ben Gleib returns as host. 10 and 10:30 p.m. GSN

Former late-night talk-show hosts Jay Leno and Craig Ferguson go chin-to-chin on a new “Lip Sync Battle.” 10 p.m. Spike

FRIDAY