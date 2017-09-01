TV This Week, Sept. 3-9: 'You're the Worst,' 'Hidden Figures' and more

SUNDAY

The special “Do Your Job, Part 2: Bill Belichick and the 2016 Patriots” celebrates the work ethic of the reigning Super Bowl champs ahead of this week’s NFL season opener. 7 p.m. NBC

No one recalls inviting “Glee’s” Heather Morris in the new thriller “Psycho Wedding Crasher.” Joan Van Ark also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

And just like that, David Lynch’s “Twin Peaks: The Return” was gone, never to be seen again — in this dimension, anyway. Kyle MacLachlan stars. 8 and 9 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

A five-film salute to the late, great Jerry Lewis gets rolling with the rubber-faced comic’s 1963 romp “The Nutty Professor.” 5 p.m. TCM

The best of the best do battle on Night 1 of the national finals of “American Ninja Warrior.” From Las Vegas. 8 p.m. NBC

Big Poppa: The new documentary “Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.” remembers the influential East Coast rapper who was killed in L.A. in 1997. 8 p.m. A&E

An unhinged woman covets her neighbor’s newborn in the new TV movie “My Baby Is Gone!” With “CSI’s” Elisabeth Harnois. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The new special “Chandra Levy: An American Murder Mystery” recalls the young Washington, D.C., intern whose 2001 disappearance made national headlines. 8 p.m. TLC

The three-night docu-series “Road to 9/11” details the planning and execution of the deadly 2001 terrorist attacks. 9 p.m. History Channel; also Tue.-Wed.

Four middle-aged friends with Down syndrome try to live their lives on their own terms in the documentary “The Grown Ups” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Professional and amateur auto mechanics get the space to create the cars of their dreams in the new series “Gear Dogs.” 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

The new special “Ricky Martin: Behind the Vegas Residency” checks in on the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer as he sets up shop for a series of concerts in Sin City. 10 p.m. VH1

TUESDAY

A comic’s comic and chronic malcontent holds court in the new stand-up special “Marc Maron: Too Real.” Any time, Netflix

“Girls” star Lena Dunham and “Billy on the Street’s” Billy Eichner are among the new cast members for “American Horror Story: Cult,” a new post-election-themed iteration of Ryan Murphy’s freaky-deaky anthology series. 10 p.m. FX

Anchors aweigh! The new franchise entry “A Season With Navy Football” will follow the U.S. Naval Academy’s Midshipmen for the 2017 season. 10 p.m. Showtime

WEDNESDAY

WWE divas and twins sisters Nikki and Brie Bella are back for a second season of their reality series “Total Bellas.” 9 p.m. E!

The fearsome foursome — Chris Geere, Aya Cash, Desmin Borges and the indispensable Kether Donohue — are back for Season 4 of the cynical-yet-sweet comedy series “You’re the Worst.” 10 p.m. FXX

The documentary “The Trees” looks at the arboreal component of the Sept. 11 memorial on the site of the former World Trade Center. 10 p.m. KCET

THURSDAY

A mini-marathon of films by German auteur Werner Herzog includes 1982’s “Fitzcarraldo” and 1972’s “Aguirre, the Wrath of God,” both starring the inimitable Klaus Kinski. 5 and 10 p.m. TCM

The aforementioned New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs to kick off a new season of “NFL Football.” 5:30 p.m. NBC

FRIDAY

Just say neigh! The animated Will Arnett comedy “Bojack Horseman” is back for a fourth season. Any time, Netflix

Convicted killers proclaim their innocence in the new docu-series “The Confession Tapes.” Any time, Netflix

California firefighters do their best to keep the Golden State from going up in flames in the new docu-series “Fire Chasers.” Any time, Netflix

Comic Tig Notaro is back home where she sort-of belongs on a second season of her online comedy-drama “One Mississippi.” Any time, Amazon

Journalist Carlos Watson and assorted talking heads hash out the hot political topics of the day in the new series “Third Rail With Ozy.” 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Teachers, students and some famous faces join forces to put the spotlight on education in the cross-network special “EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live.” 8 p.m. CBS, NBC, ABC, Fox

Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes performs on a new “Unplugged.” 8 p.m. MTV

A new “American Masters” paints a portrait of Chinese American artist Tyrus Wong, famed for his work on the Disney animated classic “Bambi.” 9 p.m. KOCE

“Gary Owen: I Got My Associates” is a new stand-up special starring the white comic who made a name for himself as a regular fixture on BET. 9 p.m. Showtime

The special “The Dark Files” investigates rumors of top-secret government experiments — and even “stranger things” — alleged to have taken place at a now-abandoned military base on Long Island. 10 p.m. History Channel

SATURDAY

Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe help NASA get the Mercury space program off the ground in the fact-based 2016 drama “Hidden Figures.” Kevin Costner also stars. 8 p.m. HBO

The special “Ted Bundy: An American Monster” recalls the manhunt for a notorious serial killer. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J talks about his life and career on a new “Oprah’s Master Class.” 10 p.m. OWN

“Firefly’s” Alan Tudyk plays the former star of a sci-fi series not unlike “Firefly” in the web-to-cable series “Con Man.” 10:05, 10:36, 11:09 and 11:43 p.m., and 12:16 and 12:50 a.m. Syfy

