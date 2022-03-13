What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Green Knight,’ March Madness and more
SUNDAY
Billy Crystal and Oscar winner Halle Berry are singled out for special honors at the “27th Annual Critics Choice Awards.” 4 p.m. KTLA, 7 p.m. TBS
An “A” student suspects that some of her classmates are making the grade without really trying in the new TV movie “Cheating for Your Life.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
Only the strong survive in new episodes of the rebooted trivia challenge “Weakest Link.” Jane Lynch hosts. 9 p.m. NBC
It’s not TV, it’s “Family Guy.” A new episode of the irreverent animated sitcom spoofs the HBO hits “Succession,” “Game of Thrones” and “Big Little Lies.” 9:30 p.m. Fox
What in the wide, wide world o’ sports is a-goin’ on here?! Find out in the new series “Game Theory With Bomani Jones.” 11:30 p.m. HBO
MONDAY
Don’t hate her because she’s beautiful, in the new music and comedy special “Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous.” Anytime, Netflix
A priest, a cop, a boxer and an IRA soldier are among the unusual suspects in a robbery in Rochester, N.Y., in 1993 in the new docuseries “Holy Heist.” Anytime, Discovery+
A cool half a mil is on the line for the remaining contestants on the first season finale of “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.” 8 p.m. NBC
Save the liver! Eight amateur cooks try to follow in the footsteps of a beloved celebrity chef in the new series “The Julia Child Challenge.” 9 p.m. Food Network
Our humble hero Gawain (Dev Patel) tries to get a head in King Arthur’s court in David Lowery’s hallucinatory 2021 medieval fantasy “The Green Knight.” 9 p.m. Showtime; also 7 p.m. Saturday
There’s stripping, none of which involves furniture, in the new true crime series “Secrets of the Chippendales Murders.” 10 p.m. A&E
TUESDAY
March Madness tips off with the first four matchups of the “2022 NCAA Basketball Tournament.” 3:30 and 6 p.m. truTV; also Wednesday
The 2022 documentary “Belle Vie” follows a West L.A. restaurateur as he struggles to keep his popular French bistro afloat during the pandemic. 7 p.m. KCET
What’s cookin’? The Dwayne Johnson sitcom “Young Rock” is back for a second season. 8 p.m. NBC
Clayton Echard makes his selection in the season finale of the reality series “The Bachelor.” 8 p.m. ABC
“Mr. Mayor” gets a second term in this L.A.-set sitcom starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter. 8:30 p.m. NBC
“Westworld’s” Evan Rachel Wood opens up about the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of shock rocker Marilyn Manson in the new two-part series “Phoenix Rising.” 9 p.m. HBO; also Wednesday
Hosts Dave and Jenny Marrs attempt to renovate a historic 19th century home in their new spinoff “Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn.” 9 p.m. HGTV
WEDNESDAY
A shady NYC restaurateur and her even shadier husband go on the lamb — sorry, that’s “lam” — in the new docuseries “Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.” Anytime, Netflix
Welcome to the jungle! We’ve got celebrities playing “Survivor”-style games for charity in the new competition series “Beyond the Edge.” 9 p.m. CBS
The new spinoff “Expedition With Steve Backshall: Unpacked” goes behind the scenes of the outdoor-adventure series. 10 p.m. KOCE
Return with us now to “Temptation Island.” The rebooted reality competition is back for another season. Mark L. Walberg hosts. 10 p.m. USA
THURSDAY
Crikey! You’ve been invited to go “Below Deck Down Under” in a new Australia-set entry in the reality TV franchise. Anytime, Peacock
The state of the union is, um, not that great, frankly, in the new dystopian thriller “DMZ.” Rosario Dawson and “Law & Order’s” Benjamin Bratt star. Anytime, HBO Max
A 1970s feminist gets in bed — figuratively speaking — with an adult-magazine publisher in the new comedy series “Minx.” With Ophelia Lovibond and “New Girl’s” Jake Johnson. Anytime, HBO Max
A state trooper (Grant Gustin, “The Flash”) teams up with a rambunctious shelter dog in the feel-good 2022 tale “Rescued by Ruby.” Anytime, Netflix
Host Gordon Ramsay puts a fresh batch of mini-Ramsays through their paces in a new season of “MasterChef Junior.” 8 p.m. Fox
Documentary crew descends on small town, hilarity ensues in the new sitcom “Welcome to Flatch.” With Seann William Scott and “The Boys’” Aya Cash. 9:30 p.m. Fox
Motivational speaker Stormy Wellington educates women on how to get that shmoney in the new unscripted series “Million Dollar Hustle.” 10 p.m. Lifetime
FRIDAY
Zach Braff and Gabrielle Union play the heads of household in “Cheaper by the Dozen,” a 2022 update of the 2003 remake of the 1950 comedy. Anytime, Disney+
Ben Affleck and “No Time to Die’s” Ana de Armas are in over their heads in Adrian Lyne’s 2022 thriller “Deep Water” based on the Patricia Highsmith novel. Anytime, Hulu
The Hormone Monsters that bedevil our “Big Mouth” middle schoolers take center stage in the new animated spin-off “Human Resources.” Anytime, Netflix
“Is It Cake?” Culinary artists bake fantastic fakes in this new competition series. “SNL’s” Mikey Day hosts. Anytime, Netflix
It’s a matter of “Life & Beth” in this new comedy starring Amy Schumer as a dissatisfied 30-something. Michael Cera also stars. Anytime, Hulu
A stuffy New England university comes in for a long overdue racial reckoning in Mariama Diallo’s 2022 drama “Master.” With Regina Hall. Anytime, Amazon Prime
Teens from around the world assemble for a robotics competition in the 2022 documentary “More Than Robots.” Anytime, Disney+
This just in: “Mindhunter’s” Anna Torv plays a network anchor in 1980s Australia in the imported drama “The Newsreader.” Anytime, Roku
A once-promising startup winds up a Wall Street nonstarter in the new fact-based series “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.” Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star. Anytime, Apple TV+
A wealthy married couple (Jesse Plemons, Lily Collins) play cat-and-mouse games with an intruder (Jason Segel) in the 2022 thriller “Windfall.” Anytime, Netflix
A film exec (Olivia Munn) learns to silence that critical voice in her head in Justine Bateman’s thought-provoking 2021 drama “Violet.” 9 p.m. Showtime
A young Angeleno (Zoe Lister-Jones) reflects on her life as the apocalypse looms in the 2021 comedy “How It Ends.” With Fred Armisen. 9:35 p.m. Epix
“The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” are among the nominees at the “Movies for Grownups Awards With AARP the Magazine” on “Great Performances.” 10 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
The neighbors never take their trash cans in — oh, and there’s also a serial killer on the loose — in the new TV movie “Sins in the Suburbs.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” returns, followed by the debut of the matrimonially-minded reality series “Marry Me Now.” 8 and 9 p.m. OWN
Whither the Red Cars? The season premiere of “Lost LA” tracks the demise of the Pacific Electric Railway Co. 9 p.m. KCET
