TV This Week, Dec. 24-30: 'A Christmas Story' marathon and more

SUNDAY

Live from the beautiful Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in downtown L.A., it’s the three-hour “58th Annual LA County Holiday Celebration” featuring numerous vocal ensembles, music groups and dance companies from around the region. 3 p.m. KOCE; replays at 9 p.m.

Nostalgia ain’t what it used to be, at least not like in 1983’s “A Christmas Story.” This hit holiday comedy based on the stories of Jean Shepherd is back for its annual 24-hour dual marathon, with screenings every two hours. With Peter Billingsley and Darren McGavin. Starts at 5 p.m. on TNT and 8 p.m. on TBS

James Stewart discovers “It’s a Wonderful Life” after all in director Frank Capra’s beloved 1946 holiday fable. 8 p.m. NBC

Pope Francis celebrates “Christmas Eve Mass” at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City in this annual ceremony. 11:30 p.m. NBC

MONDAY

“The KTLA Yule Log” burns brightly for another year and features holiday tunes and images of a roaring hearth. 6 a.m. KTLA

A stocking stuffed full of “NBA Basketball” matchups includes the Golden State Warriors hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers. Noon ABC

The frontier-era drama “When Calls the Heart” returns with a special extended Christmas episode. With Erin Krakow, Daniel Lissing and Lori Loughlin. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Winter is coming, and with it, unique challenges for the nurses and nuns of Nonnatus House in this year’s “Call the Midwife Holiday Special.” With Jenny Agutter and Jessica Raine. 9 p.m. KOCE

Time Lord, out! Peter Capaldi takes his final spin as “Doctor Who” as the venerable British science-fiction series presents its annual Christmas episode. 9 p.m. BBC America

“A Very Soul Train Christmas 2017” showcases memorable moments from the long-running music-and-dance show. Bill Bellamy and LaToya Luckett are the hosts. Midnight BET

TUESDAY

The year that was: A new “CNN Special Report” recalls “All the Best, All the Worst” in politics, pop culture, etc., etc., etc. in 2017. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

The new special “The Profit in Puerto Rico: An American Crisis” sends investor Marcus Lemonis down to the U.S. territory to survey the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

The 2016 docudrama “The Sultan and the Saint” recalls an unlikely meeting between the Sultan of Egypt and Francis of Assisi on a battlefield during the Crusades. Jeremy Irons narrates. 8 p.m. KOCE

Gloria Estefan, Lionel Richie and TV producer Norman Lear are among the famous faces feted at “The 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors.” Stephen Colbert hosts the festivities in Washington, D.C. 9 p.m. CBS

“Secrets of Spanish Florida — A Secrets of the Dead Special” revisits Spain’s 16th-century colonization of the territory that would eventually become the 27th U.S. state. Jimmy Smits narrates. 9 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

You gotta be a (virtual) football hero to compete in the electronic-sports special “EA Madden NFL 18 Challenge.” 8 p.m. KTLA

The dinos I admired most, sadly all gave up the ghost, an asteroid turned them to toast the “Day the Dinosaurs Died” on this new episode of the science series “Nova.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Host Josh Gates follows the voyages of the Vikings out of Scandinavia to Iceland and points beyond on the return of “Expedition Unknown.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel

THURSDAY

Watch flicks and chill with a supermodel and her guests in the new series “Movie Night With Karlie Kloss.” First up, 2002’s “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” 6:30 p.m. Freeform

Diddy? Yes, he did. The 2017 music doc “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story” celebrates the groundbreaking, chart-topping hip-hop label founded by Sean “insert nickname here” Combs. With Jay Z, Lil’ Kim, French Montana, Usher and Faith Evans. 8 p.m. Fox

Host Don Wildman charts Sir Ernest Shackleton’s ill-fated 1914 expedition to the South Pole in “Race to the Antarctic” on a special “Mysteries at the Museum.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel

FRIDAY

“Bill Nye Saves the World” once again in a second season of his star-studded science series. Any time, Netflix

The edgy anthology series “Black Mirror” returns with new episodes. But try as they might, they’ll never top the twisted tale of the prime minister and the pig. Any time, Netflix

Royals: Peter O’Toole is England’s King Henry II and Oscar winner Katharine Hepburn is Eleanor of Aquitaine in the 1968 historical drama “The Lion in Winter.” With Anthony Hopkins and Timothy Dalton. 8 p.m. KCET

Jonah Hill and Miles Teller play a couple of schmucks who manage to make big bucks in the international arms trade in the fact-based 2016 dark comedy “War Dogs.” “The Hangover’s” Todd Phillips directs and Bradley Cooper also stars. 8 p.m. Cinemax

Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, et al., keep boldly going where no one has gone before in director Justin Lin’s 2016 franchise entry “Star Trek Beyond.” Idris Elba also stars. 8 p.m. Epix

SATURDAY

Someday her prince will come, and that day is Dec. 31 in the romantic new TV movie “Royal New Year’s Eve.” With Jessy Schram, Sam Page and Cheryl Ladd. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) pulls Excalibur from the stone, chivalry ensues in the effects-laden 2017 action fantasy “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.” Guy Ritchie directs and Jude Law, Djimon Hounsou and Eric Bana also star. 8 p.m. HBO

A stalker preys upon “Web Cam Girls” and a creepy landlord develops a “Fatherly Obsession” with a comely young tenant in these new thrillers. 8 and 10 p.m. Lifetime

Rosanne Cash, the Neville Brothers and the late, great Roy Orbison are saluted as part of an “ACL Hall of Fame New Year’s Eve.” Chris Isaak hosts, and Neko Case, Brandi Carlile, Trombone Shorty, Raul Malo and Ry Cooder perform. 11 p.m. KOCE

