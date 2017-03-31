From 'Jane the Virgin' to 'Scandal,' TV series are taking a matter-of-fact approach to abortion storylines

In an episode of “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” that aired days after the election in November, Paula, a middle-aged mom played by Donna Lynne Champlin, is lying in bed looking slightly peaked, when the doorbell rings.

Her teenage son hollers from somewhere off-screen: “Mom, I’ll get it, since you just had an abortion.”

This is how viewers of the CW musical dramedy found out that Paula, whose unplanned pregnancy threatened her dream of enrolling in law school, had opted not to have another child — not with a tear-streaked confession or an anguished scene in a clinic waiting room.

It also happened to be the second show on the CW, whose audience skews young and female, to tackle the subject in matter-of-fact fashion, following a similar story line on the telenovela spoof “Jane the Virgin.”

Once prone to portrayals that were wishy-washy or moralizing, TV and its storytellers are increasingly treating abortion as a simple reality for many women. In the last two years alone, shows ranging from ABC's prime-time soap "Scandal" to the surreal Netflix animated comedy "BoJack Horseman" to the AMC computing drama “Halt and Catch Fire” have shown characters opting to terminate pregnancies with little guilt or equivocation. Perhaps not coincidentally, most of these episodes were written by women.

TV is also diversifying its portrayals. On Monday, “Abortion: Stories Women Tell,” a documentary that takes a sympathetic look at women affected by stringent abortion regulations in Missouri, will run on HBO. The women range in age, race, marital status and motivation, undermining the idea that abortion is something for carefree twentysomethings or, as Paula jokes on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “teenagers the month after winter formal.”

Nearly 45 years after Norman Lear’s controversial sitcom “Maude” first tackled the subject in prime time — sending sponsors and affiliates running for the hills — a creatively vibrant television industry has grown comfortable with the “A” word. If abortion is still not exactly commonplace on the small screen, particularly when compared to the statistics — there are roughly 1 million abortions performed a year in the United States — it is clearly no longer the taboo it once was.

For Aline Brosh McKenna, co-creator and executive producer of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," and her female-dominated writing staff, Paula’s decision grew organically out of conversations about character development.

Choosing to put her ambitions first, after subsuming much of her identity to her husband and children, represented a breakthrough for Paula.

"We didn't have any conversations about the politics of it," says McKenna, who sees these abortion story lines as a natural byproduct of more women like her running shows. "If you're writing about women's lives, it’s a pretty hard thing not to write about."

Unplanned pregnancies are nothing new to “Jane the Virgin,” an emotionally grounded, if implausible, tale about Jane (Gina Rodriguez) a chaste young Latina accidentally inseminated at her gynecologist’s office. Jane chose to continue with the pregnancy, delighting her devoutly Catholic grandmother, Alba (Ivonne Coll).

But Jane’s fortysomething mother, Xiomara (Andrea Navedo), made a different choice in a plot last fall, opting to terminate an accidental pregnancy conceived in a more traditional manner. “In the interest of balance, of exploring different women's relationship to their bodies and their reproductive rights,” says creator and show runner Jennie Snyder Urman, “we owed the other side.”

Kerry Bishe as Donna Annette Brown / AMC Kerry Bishe, left, and Mackenzie Davis on "Halt and Catch Fire." Kerry Bishe, left, and Mackenzie Davis on "Halt and Catch Fire." (Annette Brown / AMC)

As on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” the abortion was casually revealed after the fact, as Xiomara struggled with whether to share her secret with Alba. The focus was not on the decision itself, which was relatively easy for Xiomara, but on how it affected her personal relationships, particularly with her religious mother.

Snyder Urman, who, like McKenna, received no resistance from the CW about the story line, says: "I wanted to tell a different kind of abortion story.”

To abortion rights advocates, these understated portrayals help destigmatize a misunderstood procedure; to opponents, they downplay the gravity of what should be a monumental decision.

“Even progressives must be willing to acknowledge that abortion is serious — not a momentary annoyance or trivial act,” writes Gracy Olmstead, a blogger at the conservative website the Federalist.

At least demographically, these portrayals are closer to reality, says Gretchen Sisson, a sociologist at Advancing New Standards in Reproductive Health at UC San Francisco. Paula and Xiomara are already mothers, like 59% of women who have abortions. Xiomara, like 25% of women who have abortions, is Latina.

Historically, Sisson has found that women of color, lower-income women and those who already have children — groups more likely to have abortions in real life — are underrepresented in small-screen depictions. While this has begun to change, television still has some catching up to do.

"There's so much misinformation and social myth about abortion," Sisson says. "People believe it's less common and riskier than it really is. They don't have a good sense of who's getting it, or for what reasons. A lot of what we see on TV reflects those social myths and perpetuates them, and that has political consequences."

There's so much misinformation about abortion. A lot of TV reflects those social myths and perpetuates them, and that has political consequences. — Gretchen Sisson

Even through a modern lens, “Maude” stands out for the humor, sensitivity and empathy with which it handled the subject of abortion (and, lest we forget, also acknowledging a 47-year-old grandmother as a sexual being).

But the provocative two-episode arc represents something of an anomaly in the annals of pop culture. For many years, it was rare to see a main character on a television series follow through with an abortion. More typical were pregnancy scares that turned out to be false alarms or pregnancies that resulted in narratively convenient miscarriages.

Characters who did have abortions were often racked with guilt or driven to madness as a result. The daytime soap "Another World" introduced TV’s first abortion story line in 1964, as a young woman left infertile by an illegal procedure shot her boyfriend out of rage.

The industry's ambivalence was most vividly (and absurdly) embodied by Erica Kane, the legendary bad girl played by Susan Lucci for 41 years on the daytime soap "All My Children." In 1973, Erica became the first TV character to have an abortion on television post-Roe vs. Wade. But decades later, it was revealed that she hadn’t had an abortion at all. Instead, a doctor had actually removed the fetus and implanted it in another woman, and Erica now had a grown son. To some, the ludicrous plot twist also felt like backpedaling.