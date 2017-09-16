‘Narcos’ location scout found dead in Mexico

A locations manager for Netflix’s “Narcos” was found dead Monday in a rural area of Mexico known for gang-related gang violence, according to reports in Mexican media.

The manager, Carlos Muñoz Portal, was last seen heading to the state of Mexico to take production photographs, the reports said. Hours later, the 37-year-old was found dead in his car. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

The site where his vehicle was found is close to the border of Hidalgo, the Mexican state with the highest homicide rate, according to reports.

Police told local media that the car appeared to have been involved in some kind of chase, but they were uncertain whether the chase began in Hidalgo or Mexico state, and no witnesses have been located.

Muñoz , a Mexican native, had worked in location management for more than a decade. His first job was on the 2004 Denzel Washington thriller “Man on Fire,” which the late Tony Scott shot in Mexico City.

His credits also included work on “Spectre,” “Sicario,” “Fast & Furious,” “Resident Evil: Extinction,” and “Mozart in the Jungle.”

“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family. The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate,” a statement from Netflix said.

gerrick.kennedy@latimes.com

For more music news follow me on Twitter:@GerrickKennedy