Dakota Fanning: From pint-sized guest star to strong-willed boundary pusher on 'The Alienist'

"I would describe Sarah Howard as someone who is really pushing the boundaries of what is acceptable for a woman in 1896," Fanning said. "Even the title of 'secretary to police commissioner' kind of annoys her a bit. … She's pushing the boundaries of society. She's not married. She's not looking to be married. Doesn't have any children. Not looking to have any children at this time. And that was really unusual. She's facing looks from her peers in her social circles and, of course, looks from her male peers in the workplace."