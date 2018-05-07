Hayley Atwell's been keeping the early 20th century alive even before starring in 'Howards End'

"I wrote a letter to my friend back in the UK because I am staying in a hotel and in the hotel drawer they give you really nice stationery," Atwell said proudly. "So, although he'll get it after I return, which I mentioned, it's the thought that counts. And, also, one of my best friends who still lives in Kansas City, where my father's side of the family are from, we've been writing each other letters since we were about 12. We still do — they're less frequent than they were. But we have our whole lives mapped out in these letters to each other."