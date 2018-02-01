Sunday Conversation: In stand-up and Comedy Central's 'Corporate,' Aparna Nancherla is a rising comic force

I feel like social media is such a bizarre version of reality where you think it's reflecting exactly who's out there and it could just be an algorithm that pushed up a bunch of trolls or bots. I think it can play with your mind so I try to have a relationship with Twitter where I'll put stuff out but then I won't spend all day checking reactions or I'll scroll a little and read a few things but then I'll be like "OK, that's all." It's hard sometimes but I think it's better than getting immersed too deeply because it feels like it can clog your brain very quickly.