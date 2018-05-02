Cody Fern plays the most involving victim in 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace'

"There is this element of stitching together what has happened in this time — that this man is murdered in [Madson's] apartment and he's seemingly involved in the police's mind and then he ends up dead," Fern said. "The core question, for me [as] David in this series, is 'Why doesn't he run when he smashes the window? Why doesn't he go?' … I will say this much: There is, throughout 'House by the Lake,' the feeling of David looking back and assessing his life and all of the choices that he's made, all of the hiding that he's done, all of the repression he's been through. … I think he's starting to become aware of the fact that he's spent a great deal of his life in hiding. Not being who he truly is. In that moment, David understands that even if he runs from this thing, where is he going to go?"