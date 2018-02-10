Rose McGowan breaks silence on former manager's death

Rose McGowan responded Saturday to the apparent suicide on Wednesday of her former manager Jill Messick.

The actress’ statement, made on Instagram, comes days after Messick’s family released a statement blaming McGowan and disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinsten for the veteran studio executive and producer's death. They said Messick took her own life.

“May your family find some measure of solace during this pain,” McGowan wrote. “That one man could cause so much damage is astounding, but tragically true. The bad man did this to us both.”

Messick was McGowan’s manager in 1997 when, the actress says, she was raped by Weinstein.

In January, Weinstein’s lawyer published emails from Messick and Ben Affleck and said they proved McGowan’s accusations were a “performance.” McGowan responded on Twitter that her managers, publicists and assistants were all complicit in what had happened to her.

“Seeing her name in headlines again and again, as part of one person’s attempt to gain more attention for her personal cause, along with Harvey’s desperate attempt to vindicate himself, was devastating for her,” the Messick family’s statement said.

Their statement also said Messick “chose to remain silent in the face of Rose’s slanderous statements against her for fear of undermining the many individuals who came forward in truth,” but “now that Jill can no longer speak for herself, it’s time to set the record straight.”

McGowan, in her social media post, did not address the family’s comments directly.

“May you find peace on the astral plane. May you find serenity with the stars,” her post continued.

Follow me on Twitter (@TrevellAnderson) or email me: trevell.anderson@latimes.com.