Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Modern Family,' 'Vivica's Black Magic' and more

SERIES

Blue Collar Millionaires This reality series about working-class entrepreneurs returns for another season. 7, 7:30, 10 and 10:30 p.m. CNBC

Nightcap “Ant-Man’s” Paul Rudd and talk-show host Wendy Williams guest star as themselves in this new episode of this sitcom. 8 p.m. Pop

My 600-Lb. Life Twin sisters struggling with obesity are featured in the unscripted series’ season premiere. 8 p.m. TLC

Modern Family “Frasier’s” Kelsey Grammer guest stars as Cam’s (Eric Stonestreet) ex-boyfriend as the sitcom returns with new episodes. 9 p.m. ABC

Star Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell guest star on a new episode of this music-biz drama. 9 p.m. Fox

Nova The science series’ season premiere, “Secrets of the Sky Tombs,” visits ancient burial sites hidden high up in the Himalayas. 9 p.m. KOCE

Alaskan Bush People This unscripted series set in the wilds of the 49th state returns with a pair of new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m Discovery Channel

Little Women: Atlanta Tanya joins the cast as this unscripted series opens a new season. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates continues his quest to find enough prehistoric DNA to clone a woolly mammoth. 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Match Game Alec Baldwin hosts a new season of the revamped 1970s-era game show. Panelists include Jason Alexander, Cheryl Hines and Wayne Brady. 10 p.m. ABC

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia This always irreverent sitcom returns for its 12th season. 10 p.m. FXX

Vivica’s Black Magic “Kill Bill” actress Vivica A. Fox and her partners hold auditions for her latest business venture, an all-male exotic revue, in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Too Close to Home Tyler Perry’s soapy drama set in Alabama returns for a second season; with Danielle Savre. 10 p.m. TLC

SPECIALS

Breakout: Through the Wall This new special details some of the ingenious schemes that inmates have contrived to escape from prison. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Former White House chiefs of staff Andrew Card and William Daley; Dev Patel. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Style; Today Food; eating clean; William Michael Morgan performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Johnathon Schaech (“Arsenal”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Benjamin Bratt; Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”); co-host Chris Hardwick. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Naomi Campbell. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Emeril Lagasse. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Oz. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tyrese Gibson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Oprah Winfrey. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real Pam Grier. 1 p.m. KCOP

Steve Harvey Laila Ali and Jon Lovitz (“The New Celebrity Apprentice”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Brendan Fraser; Janina Gavankar (“Sleepy Hollow”); exercise trends. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A mother suffers from anxiety. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jamie Foxx; Connie Britton. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real E-40. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Lisa Rinna. 3 p.m. KCOP

Tavis Smiley Trevor Noah. 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Ryan Reynolds. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Annette Bening; Steve Harvey; a performance from the musical “Hamilton.” 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kate Beckinsale; Chris Messina; comic Jen Kirkman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Kevin Costner; Andy Richter; comic K. Trevor Wilson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC