Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Modern Family,' 'Vivica's Black Magic' and more

SERIES
Blue Collar Millionaires This reality series about working-class entrepreneurs returns for another season. 7, 7:30, 10 and 10:30 p.m. CNBC
Nightcap “Ant-Man’s” Paul Rudd and talk-show host Wendy Williams guest star as themselves in this new episode of this sitcom. 8 p.m. Pop
My 600-Lb. Life Twin sisters struggling with obesity are featured in the unscripted series’ season premiere. 8 p.m. TLC
Modern Family “Frasier’s” Kelsey Grammer guest stars as Cam’s (Eric Stonestreet) ex-boyfriend as the sitcom returns with new episodes. 9 p.m. ABC
Star Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell guest star on a new episode of this music-biz drama. 9 p.m. Fox
Nova The science series’ season premiere, “Secrets of the Sky Tombs,” visits ancient burial sites hidden high up in the Himalayas. 9 p.m. KOCE
Alaskan Bush People This unscripted series set in the wilds of the 49th state returns with a pair of new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m Discovery Channel
Little Women: Atlanta Tanya joins the cast as this unscripted series opens a new season. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates continues his quest to find enough prehistoric DNA to clone a woolly mammoth. 9 p.m. Travel Channel
Match Game Alec Baldwin hosts a new season of the revamped 1970s-era game show. Panelists include Jason Alexander, Cheryl Hines and Wayne Brady. 10 p.m. ABC
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia This always irreverent sitcom returns for its 12th season. 10 p.m. FXX
Vivica’s Black Magic “Kill Bill” actress Vivica A. Fox and her partners hold auditions for her latest business venture, an all-male exotic revue, in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Too Close to Home Tyler Perry’s soapy drama set in Alabama returns for a second season; with Danielle Savre. 10 p.m. TLC
SPECIALS
Breakout: Through the Wall This new special details some of the ingenious schemes that inmates have contrived to escape from prison. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former White House chiefs of staff Andrew Card and William Daley; Dev Patel. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Style; Today Food; eating clean; William Michael Morgan performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Johnathon Schaech (“Arsenal”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Benjamin Bratt; Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”); co-host Chris Hardwick. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Naomi Campbell. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Emeril Lagasse. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Oz. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Tyrese Gibson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Oprah Winfrey. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real Pam Grier. 1 p.m. KCOP
Steve Harvey Laila Ali and Jon Lovitz (“The New Celebrity Apprentice”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Brendan Fraser; Janina Gavankar (“Sleepy Hollow”); exercise trends. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A mother suffers from anxiety. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jamie Foxx; Connie Britton. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real E-40. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Lisa Rinna. 3 p.m. KCOP
Tavis Smiley Trevor Noah. 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Ryan Reynolds. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Annette Bening; Steve Harvey; a performance from the musical “Hamilton.” 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kate Beckinsale; Chris Messina; comic Jen Kirkman. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kevin Costner; Andy Richter; comic K. Trevor Wilson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jim Parsons; America Ferrera; Glass Animals performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Michael Fassbender; journalist David Remnick. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Thandie Newton; Caspian performs; Eliza Bennett. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
