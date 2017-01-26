Thursday's TV Highlights: 'Baskets' on FX

SERIES
Supernatural Under arrest for an attempt on the life of the president, Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) are imprisoned in an isolated underground facility and face a huge challenge in trying to escape. 8 p.m. KTLA
Grey's Anatomy Bailey, Arizona and Jo (Chandra Wilson, Jessica Capshaw, Camilla Luddington) go to a maximum-security prison for women to treat a pregnant, violence-prone teen. Ellen Pompeo also stars. 8 p.m. ABC
Hell's Kitchen Adrian Gonzalez and Tara Reid are among the guests for the dinner service, and the winner gets gets an aerial tour of Los Angeles. 8 p.m. Fox
Riverdale Familiar characters get big twists in this new drama inspired by the “Archie” comic books. Archie (KJ Apa) is the romantic target of both Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes). Cole Sprouse plays Jughead. Luke Perry and Madchen Amick also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Scandal The drama’s sixth season begins on Election Night where the stakes are high for many, including Sen. Grant (Bellamy Young), who could succeed her estranged husband (Tony Goldwyn) in the Oval Office. Jake (Scott Foley) is her running mate as they oppose Gov. Francisco Vargas (Ricardo Chavira) and Cyrus (Jeff Perry). Kerry Washington and Joshua Malina also star. 9 p.m. ABC
My Kitchen Rules Andrew Dice Clay and his wife, Valerie Silverstein, stage a dinner at their home. 9 p.m. Fox
The New Edition Story The group members reach unparalleled heights of success but struggle to put their differences behind them in the conclusion. 9 p.m. BET
Project Runway: Junior A surprise fire drill sends the designers out of the workroom to meet their new firefighter clients. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Pure Genius Angie (Brenda Song) tries to use a radical technology to treat her mother’s illness, but she needs Scott’s (Ward Horton) help when her patient prefers to use a more traditional method in the season finale of the medical drama. Dermot Mulroney, Wendy Moniz, Odette Annable, Reshma Shetty and Aaron Jennings also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Top Chef Michael Voltaggio returns to test the palates of this season’s remaining chefs via a blindfolded taste challenge. 10 p.m. Bravo
Roast Battle II War of the Words “Celebrity Roast” veteran Jeff Ross returns with another round of this spin-off series, in which comics engage in insult comedy face-offs with one another, with comedian Brian Moses acting as referee. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Baskets Chip (Zach Galifianakis) gets the chance to use in the cowboy restroom in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX
Colony Will and Devon (Josh Holloway, Carolyn Michelle Smith) embark on a high-risk journey home. Sarah Wayne Callies also stars. 10 p.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Singers Gwen Stefani and Celine Dion; Glenn Close; Ben Gleib; Bellamy Young; Seamus Mullen. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Laurence Fishburne; Jessica Capshaw; Ali Larter and Milla Jovovich. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; Ross Mathews; Chris Appleton, celebrity hairstylist; Geott and Mitch Schwartz, Jewish brothers in the NFL. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Mike Myers; Milla Jovovich (“Resident Evil: the Final Chapter”); Scott Wolf. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View James Monroe Iglehart; Broadway’s “Aladdin.” (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Chef Pete Evans; Andrew Dice Clay and his wife; Curtis Stone. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors A woman who survived a mass shooting at a shopping mall needs help with her PTSD; revenge porn. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Milla Jovovich (“Resident Evil: the Final Chapter”); Pretty Yende performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Veganism for beginners; vegan myths; caffeine dependency. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Kandi Burruss (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”); Pastor John Hannah (“Desperate for Jesus”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Meagan Good (“The 10th Date”); Haley Lu Richardson (“Split”); easy food swaps. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman was the older sister of a child kept captive and abused by their parents for years. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard (“CHiPs”); Tig Notaro; Anderson.Paak performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Keri Hilson (“Love by the 10th Date”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Ann Stone, Women Vote Trump; Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen; Clara Del Villar; Keli Goff. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley Matthew McConaughey. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Laurence Fishburne. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Chris Hardwick; Cody Jinks performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Danny DeVito; Brit Marling; Ciro Ortiz; Jon Bellion. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live Samuel L. Jackson; Jason Momoa; Kehlani performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Timothy Olyphant; Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes; Nelly Furtado; Darren King. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
