Monday's TV Highlights: 'The Odd Couple' on CBS

SERIES

The New Celebrity Apprentice Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is a guest adviser as the teams are tasked with promoting the NBA team’s brand. Leeza Gibbons also appears. 8 p.m. NBC

Supergirl After Livewire’s (guest star Brit Morgan) apparent escape from prison, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) brings Mon-El (Chris Wood) to help in her effort. Mehcad Brooks also stars with guest star Sharon Leal. 8 p.m. KTLA

Gotham Bruce and Alfred (David Mazouz, Sean Pertwee) are in danger with the violent Jerome (guest star Cameron Monaghan) still at large, while Penguin and Nygma (Robin Lord Taylor, Cory Michael Smith) are forced to have a face-to-face confrontation. Donal Logue and Erin Richards also star in the winter finale. 8 p.m. Fox

House Hunters In the season premiere, a California couple with two kids want to upgrade from their starter home. He’s a former minor league baseball player who wants a log cabin with yard space for a batting cage and a pitching mound, but she wants something more traditional. 8 p.m. HGTV

The Odd Couple In the first of two new episodes, Felix (Thomas Lennon) helps Dani (Yvette Nicole Brown) get ready for her choir solo. Then, in the season finale, Oscar (Matthew Perry) and Felix have a heated argument and consider changing their living arrangements. Teri Hatcher and Parvesh Cheena guest star. 9:30 p.m. CBS 9 p.m. CBS

Jane the Virgin Jane (Gina Rodriguez) feels stressed about the pressure of polishing her novel, and she and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) start to worry that Mateo’s development may be falling behind. 9 p.m. KTLA

Beyond In this new episode of the eerie new series about a young man emerging from a 12-year coma, Holden (Burkely Duffield) is surprised by how much he has in common with Charlie (Eden Brolin), who is also a coma survivor. 9 p.m. Freeform

Lucifer Lucifer (Tom Ellis) searches for an antidote to the Professor’s (Tim DeKay) potion before it claims Chloe’s (Lauren German) life in the winter finale. 9 p.m. Fox

Timeless Lucy (Abigail Spencer) has a disturbing meeting with Anthony Bruhl (guest star Matt Frewer), and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) talks Rufus (Malcolm Barrett) into stealing the Lifeboat for a trip back in time to prevent the killer of Wyatt’s wife from being born. 10 p.m. NBC

POV In the new life-affirming episode “Seven Songs for a Long Life,” patients at Strathcarron Hospice in Scotland face days of pain and uncertainty with favorite songs and plenty of humor, thanks to a network of support from the staff and their fellow patients. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

Becoming Warren Buffett In a world where many of the super rich behave abominably, this new special profiles an iconoclast, legendary billionaire investor Warren Buffet, 86, who remains actively engaged with his firm, the fourth largest company in the world. 10 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author E.L. James; Vanessa Hudgens. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Corey Hawkins (“24: Legacy”); former NBA player John Salley. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Ricky Gervais (“David Brent: Life on the Road”); Leslie Mann (“The Comedian”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Sybrina and Tracy Martin. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show Easy ways to look younger; women who acted on their premonitions. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey An overweight man gets a weight-loss plan from Shaun T. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Porsha Williams (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”); Patrick Wilson; Andrew Zimmern; Jordan Fisher. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Timothy Olyphant; Mario Lopez; Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Saniyya Sidney (“Fences,” “Hidden Figures”); Kandi Burruss. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV