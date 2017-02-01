Thursday's TV Highlights: The CW's 'Riverdale' on KTLA

SERIES

30 for 30 The new episode “This Was the XFL” documents the rise and fall of the professional football league founded by former NBC executive Dick Ebersol and professional wrestling icon Vince McMahon that lasted only a single season. 6 p.m. ESPN; 11 p.m. ESPN2

The Big Bang Theory Sheldon (Jim Parsons) tests an MIT invention that is supposed to help him read people’s emotions. Also, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) finds out that Penny’s (Kaley Cuoco) brother is coming to town in this new episode of the smart comedy. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore Glenn (Mark McKinney) accidentally blurts out that Amy (America Ferrera) has been late to work recently because she and her husband are going to marriage counseling. Ben Feldman and Colton Dunn also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) race to save Castiel (Misha Collins) before he becomes the latest victim of an obsessed foe (guest star Alicia Witt), who has been honing her powers in black magic for more than a century to exact revenge on a band of angels who murdered her family. 8 p.m. KTLA

Grey’s Anatomy Eliza (guest star Marika Dominczyk) faces numerous challenges on her first day at the hospital, partly because Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and others on the staff intentionally make things as difficult as possible for her. Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Chandra Wilson, Kevin McKidd, Jessica Capshaw, Sarah Drew and Caterina Scorsone also star. 8 p.m. ABC

Hell's Kitchen After a trip to a salon, actor Rob Morrow informs the finalists that their final challenge is to prepare four dishes in one hour in front of a huge audience. 8 p.m. Fox

Inside the Actors Studio Cuba Gooding Jr. discusses his career in this new episode. James Lipton hosts. 8 p.m. Bravo

Superior Donuts Emmy-winning sitcom veteran Judd Hirsch (“Taxi”) returns to prime time in this TV series based on a play by Tracy Letts (“August: Osage County”), which premieres tonight before moving into its regular time slot next Monday. Katey Sagal, David Koechner and Maz Jobrani also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Powerless This new action comedy is set in a world where ordinary humans must cope with fallout from all the high-energy clashes between superheroes and super-villains. In the premiere, Emily (Vanessa Hudgens) starts work at Wayne Enterprises, but is unimpressed by her boss (Alan Tudyk) and colleagues. Danny Pudi, Ron Funches and Christina Kirk also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Mom Christy, Bonnie, Jill and Wendy (Anna Faris, Allison Janney, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall) accidentally eat a batch of cookies laced with marijuana. 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Dr. Charles and Dr. Manning (Oliver Platt, Torrey DeVitto) are baffled by a teenage girl who comes in with symptoms that keep shifting rapidly and without explanation. 9 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Jughead (Cole Sprouse) stumbles on a secret that Archie (KJ Apa) would prefer to remain hidden. Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes also star in this new episode of the drama based on the comic book. 9 p.m. KTLA

Project Runway: Junior The young designers try to create high fashion looks worthy of Milan Fashion Week. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Scandal With the election decided this new episode details events that happened during the campaign through flashbacks. Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn and Darby Stanchfield star. 9 p.m. ABC

My Kitchen Rules Tensions rise during a dinner party at David Arquette’s house during a cook-off. One team dazzles judges Curtis Stone and Cat Cora, and the other falls short. 9 p.m. Fox

Training Day Bill Paxton stars as a veteran with the LAPD, whose maverick ways have his bosses concerned enough to give him a new partner (Justin Cornwell), whom they instruct to report back to them. 10 p.m. CBS

Lip Sync Battle Former professional football players Tony Gonzalez and Ray Lewis compete. 10 p.m. Spike

SPECIALS

Chris Berman: He Did Go All the Way The master of football highlights is profiled in this new special. 7:30 p.m. ESPN

A Groundhog Day Story This new three-part special takes viewers inside the world of the animal world’s most famous weather forecaster, Punxsutawney Phil, the Pennsylvania groundhog. 10 and 11 p.m. and Midnight Animal Planet

MOVIES

Groundhog Day AMC will air the 1993 Bill Murray comedy over and over again. Andie MacDowell also stars. 9 and 11:30 a.m.; 2, 4:30, 5, 7 and 9:30 p.m. AMC