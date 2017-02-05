Monday's TV Highlights: 'Superior Donuts' on CBS

SERIES

The New Celebrity Apprentice Teams create an ad campaign, host a party and produce a variety show in this new episode. Arnold Schwarzenegger hosts. Jessica Alba and Tyra Banks are guest advisors. 8 p.m. NBC

Supergirl A White Martian (guest star Terrell Tilford) comes to National City to take M’gann (Sharon Leal) back to Mars to stand trial as a traitor, prompting Supergirl and Hank (Melissa Benoist, David Harwood) to protect her. 8 p.m. KTLA

24: Legacy When Ben Grimes (Charlie Hofheimer) demands payment for the list he seized from a safe box in Khalid’s compound, Carter (Corey Hawkins) must help get the money. 8 p.m. Fox

Shadowhunters Hoping to get some answers as to what Valentine has planned, Isabelle and Clary (Emeraude Toubia, Katherine McNamara) are dispatched to visit the Iron Sisters. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform

Superior Donuts After Franco (Jermaine Fowler) creates some innovative and popular new donut, flavors Arthur (Judd Hirsch) tries to come up with a new recipe of his own. Katey Sagal also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

Jane the Virgin Jane and Michael (Gina Rodriguez, Brett Dier) try to re-create their first date in a bid to ease their stress and rekindle their romance in this this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

Beyond Holden and Charlie (Burkely Duffield, guest star Eden Brolin) hit the road to help Holden get better control over his abilities. 9 p.m. Freeform

The Young Pope Lenny and Sister Mary (Jude Law, Diane Keaton) each process a shared loss while Sofia (Cecile De France), now back at the Vatican, suggests it may be time for Lenny to make his first trip abroad. 9 p.m. HBO

APB Justin Kirk stars as a wealthy engineer prompted by the murder of a close friend to reshape a Chicago police precinct. He turns it into a private, technically upgraded operation, forcing the city’s beat cops to approach their jobs in a new way. Natalie Martinez, Caitlin Stasey and Ernie Hudson also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Scorpion While Walter and Paige (Elyes Gabel, Katharine McPhee) search for sunken treasure, their boat blows up, leaving them stranded in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and surrounded by aggressive sharks. Robert Patrick, Eddie Kaye Thomas and Ari Stidham also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS

Timeless Lucy and Rufus (Abigail Spencer, Malcolm Barrett) chase Flynn (Goran Visnjic) through 1927 Paris, on the day that Charles Lindbergh (guest star Jesse Luken) completes the first trans-Atlantic flight. They are joined by a young reporter named Ernest Hemingway (guest star Brandon Barash). 10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens Despite being an almost unwatchably racist film by today’s social standards, D.W. Griffith’s 1915 epic “The Birth of a Nation” inadvertently sparked a dialogue about race relations and representation that continues today in such issues as Black Lives Matter. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric In this new two-hour documentary, Couric travels across the U.S. to talk with scientists, psychologists, activists and families to learn more about how genetics, brain chemistry and modern culture can affect gender identity. 9 p.m. National Geographic

MOVIES

Solitary: Inside Red Onion State Prison Filmmaker Kristi Jacobson’s new documentary provides an unflinching look inside one of the country’s most notorious “supermax” prisons. 10 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Paul Giamatti. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Reba McEntire performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Justin Kirk and Natalie Martinez (“APB”); Iliza Shlesinger; Mary Sue Milliken (“No Kid Hungry”); Dr. Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”); David Oyelowo (“A United Kingdom”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Priyanka Chopra (“Quantico”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Dr. Oz Show New types of bread; a forgotten food makes a comeback; Katie Couric reveals her new project. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey A taco-stand owner from Los Angeles shares his success story. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Keke Palmer (“I Don’t Belong to You”); Lauren Alaina (“American Idol”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sofía Vergara. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV