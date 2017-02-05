Monday's TV Highlights: 'Superior Donuts' on CBS

SERIES
The New Celebrity Apprentice Teams create an ad campaign, host a party and produce a variety show in this new episode. Arnold Schwarzenegger hosts. Jessica Alba and Tyra Banks are guest advisors. 8 p.m. NBC
Supergirl A White Martian (guest star Terrell Tilford) comes to National City to take M’gann (Sharon Leal) back to Mars to stand trial as a traitor, prompting Supergirl and Hank (Melissa Benoist, David Harwood) to protect her. 8 p.m. KTLA
24: Legacy When Ben Grimes (Charlie Hofheimer) demands payment for the list he seized from a safe box in Khalid’s compound, Carter (Corey Hawkins) must help get the money. 8 p.m. Fox
Shadowhunters Hoping to get some answers as to what Valentine has planned, Isabelle and Clary (Emeraude Toubia, Katherine McNamara) are dispatched to visit the Iron Sisters. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform
Superior Donuts After Franco (Jermaine Fowler) creates some innovative and popular new donut, flavors Arthur (Judd Hirsch) tries to come up with a new recipe of his own. Katey Sagal also stars. 9 p.m. CBS
Jane the Virgin Jane and Michael (Gina Rodriguez, Brett Dier) try to re-create their first date in a bid to ease their stress and rekindle their romance in this this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA
Beyond Holden and Charlie (Burkely Duffield, guest star Eden Brolin) hit the road to help Holden get better control over his abilities. 9 p.m. Freeform
The Young Pope Lenny and Sister Mary (Jude Law, Diane Keaton) each process a shared loss while Sofia (Cecile De France), now back at the Vatican, suggests it may be time for Lenny to make his first trip abroad. 9 p.m. HBO
APB Justin Kirk stars as a wealthy engineer prompted by the murder of a close friend to reshape a Chicago police precinct. He turns it into a private, technically upgraded operation, forcing the city’s beat cops to approach their jobs in a new way. Natalie Martinez, Caitlin Stasey and Ernie Hudson also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Scorpion While Walter and Paige (Elyes Gabel, Katharine McPhee) search for sunken treasure, their boat blows up, leaving them stranded in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and surrounded by aggressive sharks. Robert Patrick, Eddie Kaye Thomas and Ari Stidham also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. CBS
Timeless Lucy and Rufus (Abigail Spencer, Malcolm Barrett) chase Flynn (Goran Visnjic) through 1927 Paris, on the day that Charles Lindbergh (guest star Jesse Luken) completes the first trans-Atlantic flight. They are joined by a young reporter named Ernest Hemingway (guest star Brandon Barash). 10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens Despite being an almost unwatchably racist film by today’s social standards, D.W. Griffith’s 1915 epic “The Birth of a Nation” inadvertently sparked a dialogue about race relations and representation that continues today in such issues as Black Lives Matter. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
Gender Revolution: A Journey With Katie Couric In this new two-hour documentary, Couric travels across the U.S. to talk with scientists, psychologists, activists and families to learn more about how genetics, brain chemistry and modern culture can affect gender identity. 9 p.m. National Geographic
MOVIES
Solitary: Inside Red Onion State Prison Filmmaker Kristi Jacobson’s new documentary provides an unflinching look inside one of the country’s most notorious “supermax” prisons. 10 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Paul Giamatti. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Reba McEntire performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Justin Kirk and Natalie Martinez (“APB”); Iliza Shlesinger; Mary Sue Milliken (“No Kid Hungry”); Dr. Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”); David Oyelowo (“A United Kingdom”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Priyanka Chopra (“Quantico”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show New types of bread; a forgotten food makes a comeback; Katie Couric reveals her new project. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey A taco-stand owner from Los Angeles shares his success story. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Keke Palmer (“I Don’t Belong to You”); Lauren Alaina (“American Idol”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sofía Vergara. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
StarTalk Host Neil deGrasse Tyson features his interview with comedian Bill Maher. (N) 11 p.m. National Geographic
Conan Janelle Monáe; Sam Richardson. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tom Selleck; Joe Jonas; Kelsea Ballerini performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Paul Giamatti; Wendy Williams; Highly Suspect performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tracee Ellis Ross; Dan Stevens; Electric Guest performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
