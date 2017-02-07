Wednesday's TV Highlights: 'Star' on Fox

SERIES

Hunted One fugitive team is on the run during a tropical storm and another fasts during Ramadan. 8 p.m. CBS

Blindspot The team catches a break in the Sandstorm case when they discover Shepherd’s (Michelle Hurd) true identity and a decades-old connection between her and Weller (Sullivan Stapleton). Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Ashley Johnson, Ukweli Roach, Audrey Esparza and Luke Mitchell also star. 8 p.m. NBC

Lethal Weapon Murtaugh and Riggs (Damon Wayans Sr., Clayne Crawford) investigate when the department therapist (Jordana Brewster) is targeted by a deadly stalker. 8 p.m. Fox

Madiba The African National Congress’ struggle against apartheid continues with Nelson Mandela (Lawrence Fishburne) behind bars in part two of this historical miniseries. 8 p.m. BET

So Cosmo This new unscripted series takes viewers inside the lives of the young staff at Cosmopolitan magazine. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. E!

Speechless Maya (Minnie Driver) enlists Jimmy’s (John Ross Bowie) old roommate (her former fiancé) to find the perfect gift for him, while Ray (Mason Cook) discovers that he has a secret admirer in this Valentine’s Day episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Criminal Minds The team is stumped when men’s corpses are found with no clues to their identities. Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Damon Gupton star. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Benson (Mariska Hargitay, who also directs) investigates when a teenager (guest star Aaron Sanders) uses a rifle to stop an assault on his mother (guest star Sarah Wynter), only to discover later that the perpetrator is someone he knows. Ice T and Kelli Giddish also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Modern Family As Valentine’s Day looms, Phil (Ty Burrell) tries to put some romance back into his relationship with Claire (Julie Bowen). Sofia Vergara, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Star Things quickly spiral out of control during a rally that Derek (Quincy Brown) organizes in memory of a close friend, and Star (Jude Demorest) fails to show up for a crucial rehearsal in this new episode. Queen Latifah and Benjamin Bratt also star. 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA The new episode “The Ultimate Cruise Ship” follows a team of shipbuilders in Italy as they undertake the construction of a liner designed to redefine the concept of luxury at sea. Stretching more than two football fields in length, the vessel will be decked in gold, crystal and marble and will offer unusually roomy accommodations for its passenger. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

blackish Dre and Bow (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) throw a party to announce the gender of the baby, and the family is not thrilled with the name Dre picks. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Code Black The hospital staff works with operatives of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to find a cure for a lethal virus at the hospital. Marcia Gay Harden, Rob Lowe, Boris Kodjoe, Melanie Chandra, Harry Ford, William Allen Young and Luis Guzman also star. 10 p.m. CBS

City in the Sky This documentary miniseries focuses on the process of building and flying the world’s biggest passenger plane. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Legion In the premiere of this new superhero action series, a troubled young man (Dan Stevens), diagnosed as schizophrenic, suddenly has reason to believe that the voices and visions he has are real. Aubrey Plaza and Rachel Keller also star. 10 p.m. FX

The Expanse After they get back to Tycho Station, Miller and Holden (Thomas Jane, Steven Strait) clash over how the raid was handled while Amos (Wes Chatham) assists Holden in interrogating a captured scientist. 10 p.m. Syfy

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee The season finale features a trip across the pond. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

The Envelope This new special features a series of interviews with Oscar contenders and nominees in the major categories conducted by The Times’ film staff writers. Directors, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; lead actors, 3 and 7:30 p.m.; supporting actresses, 3:30 and 8 p.m.; supporting actors, 4 and 8:30 p.m.; lead actresses, 4:30 and 9 p.m.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Co-founder Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa, Warby Parker. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ice Cube; Gracie Gold; Winter Olympics; Elvis Duran’s Artist of the Month: Emily Estefan. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Rene Reyes, Paleyfest; Cesar Millan and Andre Millan (“Dog Nation With Cesar Millan”); Tommy Hilfiger fashion show. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Erika Girardi (“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”); UFC champion Holly Holm; snoring. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Reba McEntire; Tracee Ellis Ross. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Marcia Gay Harden. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors Probiotic pills and natural probiotics; Dr. Travis’ dog gets acupuncture; a shocking viral trend. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Sutton Foster (“Younger”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk LeAnn Rimes; Lindsay Miller (“PopSugar”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show The new turmeric tonic, medicinal mushrooms, bone broth, probiotics and other health trends. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV