Thursday's TV Highlights: 'Inside the Actors Studio' on Bravo

SERIES
The History of Comedy The premiere of this new documentary series profiles groundbreaking comics, including George Carlin, Dick Gregory and Lenny Bruce, who embraced the risqué side of comedy and risked their careers, prison and more to battle censorship. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
The Big Bang Theory When Sheldon (Jim Parsons) interferes with the progress of work on their invention, Leonard and Wolowitz (Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg) divert his attention by treating him to a railway trek in this new episode. Also, Raj and Stuart (Kunal Nayyar, guest star Kevin Sussman) babysit when Penny and Amy (Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik) take Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) out for a night on the town. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Swept up in the Valentine’s Day spirit, Amy and Glenn (America Ferrera, Mark McKinney) try to play matchmaker, while Jonah (Ben Feldman) goes under cover to catch a chronic shoplifter, only to wind up getting way too close to her. Lauren Ash also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Dean (Jensen Ackles) gets hit by a spell that is gradually wiping away his memory, and Sam (Jared Padalecki) must turn to Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell) to track down the Old World clan of powerful witches behind the curse. 8 p.m. KTLA
MasterChef: Junior Edition A new season gets under way as 16 of the finest junior home cooks in the United States compete for eight of the Top 20 spots. Gordon Ramsay is host and head judge. 8 p.m. Fox
Inside the Actors Studio “Girls” creator, co-executive producer and star Lena Dunham is joined by fellow cast members Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Allison Williams to discuss their Emmy Award-winning comedy series with host James Lipton. 8 p.m. Bravo
Powerless Emily (Vanessa Hudgens) wants the staff to focus on work, but they can’t take their minds off Fantasy Super Hero League. Danny Pudi, Christina Kirk and Ron Funches also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Riverdale In light of new information surrounding Jason’s death, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is forced to come clean about the last time she saw her brother as she becomes a person of interest. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
My Kitchen Rules Kelly Osbourne and her friends host the next dinner party, at which Lance Bass and his mother, Diane, go head-to-head against Andrew Dice Clay and Valerie Vasquez in the same kitchen. 9 p.m. Fox
Project Runway: Junior The young designers must create a look inspired by street art murals before a double elimination determines who will be in the two-part finale. 9 p.m. Lifetime
Training Day Kyle (Justin Cornwell) is trying to be fair in his assessment of Frank’s (Bill Paxton) methods, but he starts to fret that the unconventional tactics may put a kidnapped girl’s life at greater risk. Katrina Law and Drew Van Acker also star. 10 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist A sophisticated and adept criminal (guest star Melora Hardin, “The Office”) begins targeting Red’s (James Spader) businesses in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
Colony Will (Josh Holloway) returns to a workplace that feels very unfamiliar to him while Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) does everything she can to stay on her best behavior. 10 p.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dr. Mehmet Oz; Christina Tosi; Brett Young performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Will Arnett; do-it-yourself expert Nicole Farb. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Bill Payton and Justin Cornwell (“Training Day”); Ross Mathews; composer Ramin Djawadi (“Game of Thrones”); Joe and Jennifer Montana (“American Heart Month”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Will Arnett (“The Lego Batman Movie”); Zosia Mamet (“Girls”); Jeffrey Dean Morgan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Priyanka Chopra; Will Arnett. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Doctors A mother-son duo become a viral beauty sensation; fighting crime with sex toys; vitamin D. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Talk James Corden; Piers Morgan; Maren Morris performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Personality quizzes reveal new things about oneself. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Tamron Hall helps survivors of domestic violence; the cast of “Ghosts in the Hood.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Ricky Gervais (“David Brent: Life on the Road”); Justice Smith (“The Get Down,” “Yen”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman is six months pregnant with her third child and addicted to heroin. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Anthony Anderson (“blackish”; “Animal Nation With Anthony Anderson”); Remy Ma. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Laura Jane Grace. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Newscaster Lester Holt; Kat Dennings. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley Professor Michael Eric Dyson. (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Alec Baldwin; JoAnna Garcia Swisher; Future Islands; Nathan East performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert David Oyelowo; Taran Killam; Rae Sremmurd performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kerry Washington; Alicia Keys. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Late Night With Seth Meyers Drew Barrymore; Joe Rogan; Viet Thanh Nguyen. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Bella Heathcote; Triptides performs; Raoul Peck. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of Feb. 5 - 11, 2017, in PDF format