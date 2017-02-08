Thursday's TV Highlights: 'Inside the Actors Studio' on Bravo

SERIES

The History of Comedy The premiere of this new documentary series profiles groundbreaking comics, including George Carlin, Dick Gregory and Lenny Bruce, who embraced the risqué side of comedy and risked their careers, prison and more to battle censorship. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

The Big Bang Theory When Sheldon (Jim Parsons) interferes with the progress of work on their invention, Leonard and Wolowitz (Johnny Galecki, Simon Helberg) divert his attention by treating him to a railway trek in this new episode. Also, Raj and Stuart (Kunal Nayyar, guest star Kevin Sussman) babysit when Penny and Amy (Kaley Cuoco, Mayim Bialik) take Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) out for a night on the town. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore Swept up in the Valentine’s Day spirit, Amy and Glenn (America Ferrera, Mark McKinney) try to play matchmaker, while Jonah (Ben Feldman) goes under cover to catch a chronic shoplifter, only to wind up getting way too close to her. Lauren Ash also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Dean (Jensen Ackles) gets hit by a spell that is gradually wiping away his memory, and Sam (Jared Padalecki) must turn to Rowena (guest star Ruth Connell) to track down the Old World clan of powerful witches behind the curse. 8 p.m. KTLA

MasterChef: Junior Edition A new season gets under way as 16 of the finest junior home cooks in the United States compete for eight of the Top 20 spots. Gordon Ramsay is host and head judge. 8 p.m. Fox

Inside the Actors Studio “Girls” creator, co-executive producer and star Lena Dunham is joined by fellow cast members Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Allison Williams to discuss their Emmy Award-winning comedy series with host James Lipton. 8 p.m. Bravo

Powerless Emily (Vanessa Hudgens) wants the staff to focus on work, but they can’t take their minds off Fantasy Super Hero League. Danny Pudi, Christina Kirk and Ron Funches also star. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Riverdale In light of new information surrounding Jason’s death, Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) is forced to come clean about the last time she saw her brother as she becomes a person of interest. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

My Kitchen Rules Kelly Osbourne and her friends host the next dinner party, at which Lance Bass and his mother, Diane, go head-to-head against Andrew Dice Clay and Valerie Vasquez in the same kitchen. 9 p.m. Fox

Project Runway: Junior The young designers must create a look inspired by street art murals before a double elimination determines who will be in the two-part finale. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Training Day Kyle (Justin Cornwell) is trying to be fair in his assessment of Frank’s (Bill Paxton) methods, but he starts to fret that the unconventional tactics may put a kidnapped girl’s life at greater risk. Katrina Law and Drew Van Acker also star. 10 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist A sophisticated and adept criminal (guest star Melora Hardin, “The Office”) begins targeting Red’s (James Spader) businesses in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

Colony Will (Josh Holloway) returns to a workplace that feels very unfamiliar to him while Katie (Sarah Wayne Callies) does everything she can to stay on her best behavior. 10 p.m. USA

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dr. Mehmet Oz; Christina Tosi; Brett Young performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Will Arnett; do-it-yourself expert Nicole Farb. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Bill Payton and Justin Cornwell (“Training Day”); Ross Mathews; composer Ramin Djawadi (“Game of Thrones”); Joe and Jennifer Montana (“American Heart Month”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Will Arnett (“The Lego Batman Movie”); Zosia Mamet (“Girls”); Jeffrey Dean Morgan. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Priyanka Chopra; Will Arnett. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Doctors A mother-son duo become a viral beauty sensation; fighting crime with sex toys; vitamin D. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Talk James Corden; Piers Morgan; Maren Morris performs. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Personality quizzes reveal new things about oneself. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Tamron Hall helps survivors of domestic violence; the cast of “Ghosts in the Hood.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Ricky Gervais (“David Brent: Life on the Road”); Justice Smith (“The Get Down,” “Yen”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman is six months pregnant with her third child and addicted to heroin. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC