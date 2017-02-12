Monday's TV Highlights: 'The Young Pope' on HBO

SERIES

All in America, Bernie Sanders in Trump Country Chris Hayes joins Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Welch, W.Va. 5 and 9 p.m. MSNBC

Supergirl Lena Luthor (guest star Katie McGrath) is blamed for the escape of Metallo (guest star Frederick Schmidt) — who took Lillian Luthor (guest star Brenda Strong) with him — and it is up to Kara (Melissa Benoist) to sort everything out. Jeremy Jordan and David Harewood also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

24: Legacy Now a fugitive from the police, Carter (Corey Hawkins) is wary about placing his faith in the CTU before his rendezvous with Grimes (Charlie Hofheimer), while Rebecca (Miranda Otto) tries to determine who has been revealing secret information. Jimmy Smits, Gerald McRaney, Teddy Sears, Anna Diop, Ashley Thomas and Dan Bucatinsky also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Fashion Police Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Nene Leakes and Margaret Cho break down celebrity fashion and highlight the good, the bad and the rest from the Grammy Awards. 8 p.m. E!

Shadowhunters Luke’s (Isaiah Mustafa) sister (guest star Lisa Berry) shows up claiming to have been completely uninvolved in the recent attack, but Luke is skeptical of her innocence. 8 p.m. Freeform

Man With a Plan Valentine’s Day plans threaten to collapse for Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) when their babysitter cancels. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Superior Donuts After the robbery of Fawz’s (Maz Jobrani) dry-cleaning store, Arthur (Judd Hirsch) gets a gun and Franco (Jermaine Fowler) gets worried. Katey Sagal also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

The New Celebrity Apprentice The finalists compete to see who can raise the most money in ticket sales and donations for their respective charities in the season finale. Guests include Caitlyn Jenner. 9 p.m. NBC

Jane the Virgin Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) initial dismay with the publishing business takes an upward turn when she learns about a showcase for new writers. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Young Pope Reunited with a transformed Gutierrez (Javier Camara) at the Vatican, the pope (Jude Law) ponders the appropriate course of action to take regarding Archbishop Kurtwell in the season finale. Diane Keaton and Marcello Romolo also star. 9 p.m. HBO

Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party The culinary series featuring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg preparing themed meals for their guests returns with two new back-to-back episodes. First, they demonstrate their sushi-rolling skills with guests Kathy Griffin, Mike Epps and sushi chefs Abe Hiroki & Morimoto. D.R.A.M. is the musical guest. Then they make game day snacks for Snoop’s Youth Football League. 9 and 9:30 p.m. VH1

APB While on a ride-along, Gideon (Justin Kirk) witnesses a child get hurt during a drug-store robbery and decides to develop a vehicle to help in pursuing perpetrators. Natalie Martinez also stars with guest stars Kevin Chapman and Abraham Benrubi. 9 p.m. Fox

2 Broke Girls Caroline’s (Beth Behrs) new relationship with Bobby (guest star Christopher Gorham) is moving right along, while Max (Kat Dennings) is mourning the end of her relationship. Matthew Moy, Jennifer Coolidge and Garrett Morris also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Scorpion Walter and Sylvester (Elyes Gabel, Ari Stidham) participate in an international Chess tournament, but it’s just a smokescreen for their mission to get an American spy out of the area before her cover is blown. Katharine McPhee, Robert Patrick, Eddie Kaye Thomas and Jadyn Wong also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Timeless In 1931, Chicago, Flynn (Goran Visnjic) seeks help from gang leader Al Capone (guest star Cameron Gharaee) while Lucy, Wyatt and Rufus (Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett) turn to Eliot Ness (guest star Misha Collins, “Supernatural”) for assistance.10 p.m. NBC

Independent Lens Musician Daryl Davis, who has performed with Chuck Berry and Little Richard and others, travels across America to meet members of the Ku Klux Klan, for whom Davis is the first black person some of them have met, in the new episode “Accidental Courtesy.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Humans Niska (Emily Berrington), who has the consciousness code in her possession, remains at large, while the members of her synth family (Gemma Chan, Colin Morgan, Ivanno Jeremiah) try to find their place in the world as the season premiere of the science fiction drama picks up several months after the events of the first season. Tom Goodman-Hill and Katherine Parkinson return and Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix”) joins the cast.10 p.m. AMC

SPECIALS

141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show The first day of the competition (concludes Tuesday). 5 p.m. FS1

MOVIES

Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) This intense documentary, directed by actor Colin Hanks, spotlights the rock band Eagles of Death Metal, who were performing at the Bataclan Theatre in Paris when a terrorist attack claimed the lives of 89 audience members on Nov. 13, 2015. 10:03 p.m. HBO