Monday's TV Highlights: 'The Young Pope' on HBO

SERIES
All in America, Bernie Sanders in Trump Country Chris Hayes joins Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Welch, W.Va. 5 and 9 p.m. MSNBC
Supergirl Lena Luthor (guest star Katie McGrath) is blamed for the escape of Metallo (guest star Frederick Schmidt) — who took Lillian Luthor (guest star Brenda Strong) with him — and it is up to Kara (Melissa Benoist) to sort everything out. Jeremy Jordan and David Harewood also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
24: Legacy Now a fugitive from the police, Carter (Corey Hawkins) is wary about placing his faith in the CTU before his rendezvous with Grimes (Charlie Hofheimer), while Rebecca (Miranda Otto) tries to determine who has been revealing secret information. Jimmy Smits, Gerald McRaney, Teddy Sears, Anna Diop, Ashley Thomas and Dan Bucatinsky also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Fashion Police Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Nene Leakes and Margaret Cho break down celebrity fashion and highlight the good, the bad and the rest from the Grammy Awards. 8 p.m. E!
Shadowhunters Luke’s (Isaiah Mustafa) sister (guest star Lisa Berry) shows up claiming to have been completely uninvolved in the recent attack, but Luke is skeptical of her innocence. 8 p.m. Freeform
Man With a Plan Valentine’s Day plans threaten to collapse for Adam and Andi (Matt LeBlanc, Liza Snyder) when their babysitter cancels. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Superior Donuts After the robbery of Fawz’s (Maz Jobrani) dry-cleaning store, Arthur (Judd Hirsch) gets a gun and Franco (Jermaine Fowler) gets worried. Katey Sagal also stars. 9 p.m. CBS
The New Celebrity Apprentice The finalists compete to see who can raise the most money in ticket sales and donations for their respective charities in the season finale. Guests include Caitlyn Jenner. 9 p.m. NBC
Jane the Virgin Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) initial dismay with the publishing business takes an upward turn when she learns about a showcase for new writers. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Young Pope Reunited with a transformed Gutierrez (Javier Camara) at the Vatican, the pope (Jude Law) ponders the appropriate course of action to take regarding Archbishop Kurtwell in the season finale. Diane Keaton and Marcello Romolo also star. 9 p.m. HBO
Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party The culinary series featuring Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg preparing themed meals for their guests returns with two new back-to-back episodes. First, they demonstrate their sushi-rolling skills with guests Kathy Griffin, Mike Epps and sushi chefs Abe Hiroki & Morimoto. D.R.A.M. is the musical guest. Then they make game day snacks for Snoop’s Youth Football League. 9 and 9:30 p.m. VH1
APB While on a ride-along, Gideon (Justin Kirk) witnesses a child get hurt during a drug-store robbery and decides to develop a vehicle to help in pursuing perpetrators. Natalie Martinez also stars with guest stars Kevin Chapman and Abraham Benrubi. 9 p.m. Fox
2 Broke Girls Caroline’s (Beth Behrs) new relationship with Bobby (guest star Christopher Gorham) is moving right along, while Max (Kat Dennings) is mourning the end of her relationship. Matthew Moy, Jennifer Coolidge and Garrett Morris also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Scorpion Walter and Sylvester (Elyes Gabel, Ari Stidham) participate in an international Chess tournament, but it’s just a smokescreen for their mission to get an American spy out of the area before her cover is blown. Katharine McPhee, Robert Patrick, Eddie Kaye Thomas and Jadyn Wong also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Timeless In 1931, Chicago, Flynn (Goran Visnjic) seeks help from gang leader Al Capone (guest star Cameron Gharaee) while Lucy, Wyatt and Rufus (Abigail Spencer, Matt Lanter, Malcolm Barrett) turn to Eliot Ness (guest star Misha Collins, “Supernatural”) for assistance.10 p.m. NBC
Independent Lens Musician Daryl Davis, who has performed with Chuck Berry and Little Richard and others, travels across America to meet members of the Ku Klux Klan, for whom Davis is the first black person some of them have met, in the new episode “Accidental Courtesy.” 10 p.m. KOCE
Humans Niska (Emily Berrington), who has the consciousness code in her possession, remains at large, while the members of her synth family (Gemma Chan, Colin Morgan, Ivanno Jeremiah) try to find their place in the world as the season premiere of the science fiction drama picks up several months after the events of the first season. Tom Goodman-Hill and Katherine Parkinson return and Carrie-Anne Moss (“The Matrix”) joins the cast.10 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show The first day of the competition (concludes Tuesday). 5 p.m. FS1
MOVIES
Eagles of Death Metal: Nos Amis (Our Friends) This intense documentary, directed by actor Colin Hanks, spotlights the rock band Eagles of Death Metal, who were performing at the Bataclan Theatre in Paris when a terrorist attack claimed the lives of 89 audience members on Nov. 13, 2015. 10:03 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Magic Johnson; Climate Diaries series: reporting from Antarctica. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Judd Apatow; Sally Jessy Raphael; “Sesame Street”; Susan Sarandon. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Jenn Mann; Guran Visnjic (“Timeless”); director Colin Hanks (“Eagles of Death Metal”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Kal Penn (“Designated Survivor”); Jeremy Jordan; James White; David Muir. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Michael Carbonaro (“The Carbonaro Effect”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey A woman loses weight after her husband cheats on her; Steve’s Valentine’s Day gift-giving guide. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Jill Goodacre; Harry performs. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman makes national headlines when she is discovered alive two months after she disappeared. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Khloé Kardashian (“Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian”); Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Moana”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Charlie McDermott, Eden Sher and Atticus Shaffer (“The Middle”); J.B. Smoove. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan David Oyelowo; Louie Anderson. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Magic Johnson; Luke Wilson. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Shailene Woodley; Laverne Cox; Rick and Marty Lagina. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ice Cube; Ike Barinholtz; Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Oliver; Zosia Mamet; Brann Dailor. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Patrick Warburton; Bomba Estereo; Throwing Shade. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download
TV listings for the week of Feb. 12 - 18, 2017 in PDF format