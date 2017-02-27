Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Fresh off the Boat' on ABC

SERIES
Religion & Ethics Newsweekly The series finale of the program hosted by Bob Abernethy looks back over its 20-year run and highlights memorable stories and interviews. 5:30 p.m. KOCE
The Voice The auditions continue as vocalists perform for coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys. 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash The fate of Barry’s (Grant Gustin) home base is uncertain when Grodd (voice of David Sobolov) and his simian army invade in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
Fresh Off the Boat First Eddie (Hudson Yang) is accused of swiping the papaya Jessica (Constance Wu) likes to have each morning, then a record-store owner accuses him of shoplifting in this new episode of the immigrant-family comedy. David Wain guest stars. Randall Park and Ian Chen also star. 8 p.m. ABC
New Girl Jess (Zooey Deschanel) tries to impress her students by bringing Nick (Jake Johnson) to school, while an overbearing new assistant poses problems for Schmidt (Max Greenfield). Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Finding Your Roots LL Cool J and Sean Combs learn about their heritage, and both have reactions that may surprise their fans. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Fosters Jude (Hayden Byerly) is dismayed to discover that gay and lesbian relationships aren’t acknowledged in his school’s sex education class, so he uses a phone dating app to educate himself. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform
The Mick Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) goes to Ben’s (Jack Stanton) school to confront alleged discrimination against him. Carla Jimenez, Thomas Barbusca, Sofia Black-D’Elia and Scott MacArthur also star. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Africa's Great Civilizations This new episode tracks development of complex trade networks and advanced educational institutions that transformed north and west Africa. 9 p.m. KOCE
Switched at Birth The series borrows a page from the classic Japanese film “Rashomon” as the Black Student Union’s protests are chronicled from the perspectives of Sharee (Bianca Bethune), Iris (Sharon Pierre-Louis) and Chris (Sam Adegoke). 9 p.m. Freeform
Teachers Ms. Snap (Katy Colloton) is turning 31 and is desperate to prolong her youth. Katie O’Brien, Trevor Larcom, Ryan Caltagirone, Caitlin Barlow and Cate Freedman also star. 10 p.m. TV Land
SPECIALS
Presidential address President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at 6 p.m. CBS, NBC, KTLA, ABC, Fox, KCET, KOCE, KPBS, Bloomberg, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Brian Kelly; author William D. Cohan. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.); Lisa Kudrow; Today Food; Ray Liotta; Zoey Deutch; Little Mix performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tim McGraw; travel hacks with Lori Bergamotto. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Author Mackenzie Phillips (“Hopeful Healing”); Arsenio Hall; Gianluca Mech. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Connie Britton (“Nashville”); Ray Liotta (“Shades of Blue”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Tara Setmayer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Laverne Cox (“Doubt”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors Earwax video; warning sign on chicken; how a penny can help in an emergency. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Larry Birkhead on the 10th anniversary of Anna Nicole Smith’s death. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Cher. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”); counterfeit celebrity endorsements. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Gabrielle Union (“Being Mary Jane”); Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Allison Williams (“Girls”); John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin (“Tiny House Nation”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A teen has harsh words for her parents. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Comic David Spade; Orlando shooting survivor Tony Mattero; 4-year-old singer Claire Crosby performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Stephen Bishop (“Imposters”); contestants dig through a giant Mardi Gras king cake. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Hip-hop artists Run the Jewels. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Martin Short; the Pretty Reckless performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Shannon; Alicia Keys; John Mellencamp. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Lisa Kudrow; Josh Earnest; Tony Rock. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Chris Pratt; Catherine Zeta-Jones; James Harden; Hank “The Knife” Knutley. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Michelle Monaghan; Bradley Whitford; London Grammar. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Aubrey Plaza; Whoopi Goldberg; Dustin Lance Black; Reza Aslan; Vinnie Colaiuta. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Kurt Braunohler; the Appleseed Cast performs. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
