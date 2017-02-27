Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Fresh off the Boat' on ABC

SERIES

Religion & Ethics Newsweekly The series finale of the program hosted by Bob Abernethy looks back over its 20-year run and highlights memorable stories and interviews. 5:30 p.m. KOCE

The Voice The auditions continue as vocalists perform for coaches Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Alicia Keys. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash The fate of Barry’s (Grant Gustin) home base is uncertain when Grodd (voice of David Sobolov) and his simian army invade in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

Fresh Off the Boat First Eddie (Hudson Yang) is accused of swiping the papaya Jessica (Constance Wu) likes to have each morning, then a record-store owner accuses him of shoplifting in this new episode of the immigrant-family comedy. David Wain guest stars. Randall Park and Ian Chen also star. 8 p.m. ABC

New Girl Jess (Zooey Deschanel) tries to impress her students by bringing Nick (Jake Johnson) to school, while an overbearing new assistant poses problems for Schmidt (Max Greenfield). Lamorne Morris and Hannah Simone also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots LL Cool J and Sean Combs learn about their heritage, and both have reactions that may surprise their fans. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Fosters Jude (Hayden Byerly) is dismayed to discover that gay and lesbian relationships aren’t acknowledged in his school’s sex education class, so he uses a phone dating app to educate himself. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform

The Mick Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) goes to Ben’s (Jack Stanton) school to confront alleged discrimination against him. Carla Jimenez, Thomas Barbusca, Sofia Black-D’Elia and Scott MacArthur also star. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Africa's Great Civilizations This new episode tracks development of complex trade networks and advanced educational institutions that transformed north and west Africa. 9 p.m. KOCE

Switched at Birth The series borrows a page from the classic Japanese film “Rashomon” as the Black Student Union’s protests are chronicled from the perspectives of Sharee (Bianca Bethune), Iris (Sharon Pierre-Louis) and Chris (Sam Adegoke). 9 p.m. Freeform

Teachers Ms. Snap (Katy Colloton) is turning 31 and is desperate to prolong her youth. Katie O’Brien, Trevor Larcom, Ryan Caltagirone, Caitlin Barlow and Cate Freedman also star. 10 p.m. TV Land

SPECIALS

Presidential address President Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at 6 p.m. CBS, NBC, KTLA, ABC, Fox, KCET, KOCE, KPBS, Bloomberg, CNN, C-SPAN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Brian Kelly; author William D. Cohan. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.); Lisa Kudrow; Today Food; Ray Liotta; Zoey Deutch; Little Mix performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tim McGraw; travel hacks with Lori Bergamotto. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Author Mackenzie Phillips (“Hopeful Healing”); Arsenio Hall; Gianluca Mech. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Connie Britton (“Nashville”); Ray Liotta (“Shades of Blue”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Tara Setmayer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Laverne Cox (“Doubt”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors Earwax video; warning sign on chicken; how a penny can help in an emergency. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Larry Birkhead on the 10th anniversary of Anna Nicole Smith’s death. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Cher. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Barbara Corcoran (“Shark Tank”); counterfeit celebrity endorsements. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Gabrielle Union (“Being Mary Jane”); Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Allison Williams (“Girls”); John Weisbarth and Zack Giffin (“Tiny House Nation”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A teen has harsh words for her parents. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Comic David Spade; Orlando shooting survivor Tony Mattero; 4-year-old singer Claire Crosby performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Stephen Bishop (“Imposters”); contestants dig through a giant Mardi Gras king cake. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Hip-hop artists Run the Jewels. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central