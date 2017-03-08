Thursday's TV highlights: 'Sun Records' on CMT

SERIES

The History of Comedy This new episode of the documentary series explores the difficulties that comedians face involving mental illness and substance abuse. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

The Big Bang Theory Leonard and Penny (Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco) offer Sheldon’s (Jim Parsons) old room to Raj (Kunal Nayyar) after he moves out of his apartment. 8 p.m. CBS

Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) fight a transparent deadly hellhound in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

Grey's Anatomy A power struggle within the hospital staff gets in the way of treating a trauma patient. Ellen Pompeo stars, with guest star Debbie Allen. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef: Junior Edition Filet mignon is on the menu, and the diners are emergency first responders in this new episode of the cooking series. 8 p.m. Fox

The Great Indoors Jack (Joel McHale) is becoming obsessed with his relationship with Rachel (recurring guest star Maggie Lawson) in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom When Christy and Adam (Anna Faris, William Fichtner) are involved in a car accident, Bonnie (Allison Janney) finds out that neither list her as their emergency contact. Wendie Malick (“Hot in Cleveland”) continues her guest role as Adam’s ex-wife. Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly and Beth Hall also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Riverdale Archie and Jughead (K.J. Apa, Cole Sprouse) worry about a reunion of their fathers and the effects that will have on their own relationship, as new rumors circulate as to who was really behind Jason’s murder. 9 p.m. KTLA

Kicking & Screaming Teams made up of a survivalist and a previously pampered partner tackle challenges in Fiji, in the premiere of this new variation on the “Survivor” concept hosted by Hannah Simone (“New Girl”). 9 p.m. Fox

60 Days In The first five participants enter the Fulton County Jail and are immediately met with drug use, sexual behavior and learn what it feels like to be locked in a cell for 12 hours. 9 p.m. A&E

Nashville In the midseason finale, Maddie (Lennon Stella) is somewhat overwhelmed by the wave of attention she gets after her appearance at the CMT Music Awards, but Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) helps her keep perspective and navigate all the publicity. 9 and 11 p.m. CMT; 11 p.m. Nickleodeon

Life in Pieces An old argument is revived when Greg (Colin Hanks) finds money he had accused Matt (Thomas Sadoski) of stealing from him when they were much younger in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Training Day Kyle (Justin Cornwell) is pressured to show Lockhart (Marianne Jean-Baptiste) that he’s made progress in his probe of Frank (Bill Paxton). Katrina Law and Julie Benz also star. 10 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist: Redemption A plane crash draws Tom and Nez (Ryan Eggold, Tawny Cypress) to Russia where they must get inside a top-secret military facility. 10 p.m. NBC

The Catch Alice (Mireille Enos) remains determined to get the goods on her con-man ex-beau (Peter Krause) while also working other cases in her day-job as a private investigator, in the season premiere. Sonya Walger, Rose Rollins, Elvy Yost and Jay Hayden continue as costars. 10 p.m. ABC

Portlandia A couple join a protest advocating for the rights of cyclists and a woman tries to teach a pit bull how to exercise more self-control in the season finale of this comedy-anthology series. Fred Armisen and Carrie Brownstein star with guest stars Maria Bamford, Linda Ramone and Cameron Russell. 10 p.m. IFC

Colony Will and Katie (Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies) try to make contact with a new arrival, while Bob (Toby Huss) has a few “friendly” questions for the Bowman family. 10 p.m. USA

Sun Records Sam (Chad Michael Murray) searches for a follow-up hit to Ike Turner’s “Rocket 88,” while Jerry Lee Lewis and Jimmy Swaggart (Christian Lees, Jonah Lees) have their eye on the same girl. Billy Gardell also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. CMT

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Alan Murray, Fortune; Adam Neumann, WeWork. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Kristen Stewart; Brie Larson; Elvis Duran. (N) 10 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mark Ruffalo; Nicole Farb. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Ross Mathews; former Telemundo executive Nely Galan; the cast of “Star”; Vaud and the Villains; Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Brie Larson; Peter Krause; Christian Slater. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Mandy Moore; “Pandora: The World of Avatar”; James Cameron. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Dan Taberski (podcast “Missing Richard Simmons”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tony Goldwyn; Krista Smith; Justina Machado. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS