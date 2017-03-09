Friday's TV Highlights: 'MacGyver' on CBS

SERIES

MacGyver After an earthquake in Hawaii, Mac, Jack and the team join Chin and Kono (Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park, in their roles from “Hawaii Five-0,” also a reboot of a TV classic) in an attempt to rescue government scientists trapped in a building in this new crossover episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Grimm After a series of brutal attacks, Nick and Hank (David Giuntoli, Russell Hornsby) find a lead that points to a resident of a nursing home. 8 p.m. NBC

The Vampire Diaries The supernatural adventures of Stefan and Damon (Paul Wesley, Ian Somerhalder) and their friends and enemies ends tonight with a highlight show looking back at its eight-season run, followed by a dramatic series finale where the fate of Mystic Falls is at stake. 8 and 9 p.m. p.m. KTLA

Dr. Ken Ken Jeong re-teams with one of his former “Community” colleagues, Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”), who plays a medical school professor, who proves no more amenable as a patient than when he was cracking down on Ken when he was a student. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Shark Tank A Dallas realtor’s new method to hunt for housing generates conflict between Sharks Mark Cuban and Chris Sacca. 9 p.m. ABC

Sleepy Hollow A monster targets Diana’s (Janina Gavankar) mentor. 9 p.m. Fox

Blue Bloods Jamie and Eddie (Will Estes, Vanessa Ray) save a woman having a potentially deadly allergic reaction, but become suspicious of her husband — an EMT who didn’t answer her call for help. Tom Selleck and Donnie Wahlberg also star. 10 p.m. CBS

20/20 This new episode profiles a16-year-old gay teen whose mother sent him to a series of Christian-run youth camps that practice so-called “gay conversion therapy.” 10 p.m. ABC

SPECIALS

Perfect in ’76 This new one-hour documentary revisits the 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers and renowned coach Bobby Knight, who led the team to a perfect 32-0 season and a national championship. 9 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Reggie Fils-Aimé, Nintendo of America. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Exercising when in pain; Today Food with Katie Lee. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Emma Watson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Chris Wallace, Fox News; Ken Jeong (“Dr. Ken”); makeup artist Robby Laravie; Lyndsey Parker: Yahoo; Carlos Bernard (“24: Legacy”); LA Kings announcer Bob Miller. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”); Rupert Friend (“Homeland”); Christian Slater. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Tom Bergeron; Masaharu Morimoto; Art Smith; Train performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Loni Love; chef Donal Skehan. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Talk John Goodman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Doctors NBA star John Salley; rats; an easy anti-aging tip; pregnancy: not so sweet. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Real Jennifer Lopez and Vincent Laresca (“Shades of Blue”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week Republican bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act; Trump's wiretapping claims; CIA hacking allegations: Robert Costa, the Washington Post; Yamiche Alcindor, the New York Times; Margaret Brennan, CBS; Peter Baker, the New York Times.(N) 8 p.m. KOCE

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Felicity Huffman; Jurnee Smollett-Bell; Anthony DeVito. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Tavis Smiley Dr. Gail Saltz; Jacob Collier. (N) 12:03 a.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

College Basketball UC Riverside vs. UC Irvine in the third quarterfinal of the Big West Tournament, 9 a.m. FS Prime. Then Hawaii takes on Long Beach State in the fourth quarterfinal 11 a.m. FS Prime

