Thursday's TV highlights: 'Baskets' on FX

SERIES

The History of Comedy This new episode explores the evolution of racial humor and how comedy can cross cultural barriers. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

Superstore Jonah and Cheyenne (Ben Feldman, Nichole Bloom) try to give Mateo (Nico Santos) legal advice when his hopes of transferring to one of the chain’s signature stores will require resolution of his current status as an immigrant in the country illegally. America Ferrera and Mark McKinney also star. 8 p.m. NBC

MasterChef: Junior Edition Former “Top Chef” winner Richard Blais is a guest judge as the young chefs, working in four teams of three, crank out as many pies as they can manage in 10 minutes. Then, the elimination challenge requires using a blow torch to make an appetizer, entree or dessert from ingredients in the show’s pantry. 8 p.m. Fox

Powerless Emily (Vanessa Hudgens) tries to help financially strapped Jackie (Christina Kirk), but her generosity is met with resistance. 8:30 p.m. NBC

The Blacklist: Redemption Tom and Mr. Solomon (Ryan Eggold, Edi Gathegi) go under cover on an international flight that they believe will be hijacked by ruthless thieves who plan to steal highly classified material. Meanwhile, Howard (Terry O’Quinn) urges Tom to search for proof of a conspiracy that was orchestrated by Scottie (Famke Janssen). 10 p.m. NBC

Sun Records Sam (Chad Michael Murray) finds another hit with the incarcerated band the Prisonaires, while Elvis (Drake Milligan) wants help recording a song for his mother in this new episode of the historical drama. 10 p.m. CMT

Baskets Christine (Louie Anderson) turns to Arby’s after Chip (Zach Galifianakis) joins the Russians in the season finale of the dark comedy. 10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

Rick Steves’ Guide to Cuba This new special explores the island nation, including Havana, the colonial town of Trinidad and Viñales National Park. 9:30 p.m. KPBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Alan Murray, Fortune; Joel Manby, SeaWorld. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Elizabeth Heiskell; Susan Lucci; Lou Manfredini. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jake Gyllenhaal; Michael Pena; Jon Pardi performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Bill Bellamy and Ginuwine perform; Ross Mathews. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Jude Law; Matt LeBlanc. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray An easy steak dinner; a viewer puts a zero-sugar diet to the test. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Zara Larsson and Ty Dolla Sign perform. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Gary Sinise; Jessica Radloff. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show How to enjoy potatoes without spiking the blood sugar; Tia Mowry’s secret struggle with diet pills. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Empire”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Zosia Mamet (“Girls”); Afton Williamson (“The Breaks”); Freddie Stroma (“Time After Time”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ellen Pompeo (“Grey’s Anatomy”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Tavis Smiley Author Erica Armstrong Dunbar; Cheech Marin. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Singer-songwriter Zara Larsson. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Anderson; Rhett & Link; Migos performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live Shaquille O’Neal; Noah Hawley; Mondo Cozmo performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Terrence Howard; Jenna Elfman; Nicole Scherzinger. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jake Gyllenhaal; Whitney Cummings; Post Malone, Quavo and Metro Boomin; Charlie Benante. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly RJ Cyler; Deap Vally performs; Trevor Jackson. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

2017 NCAA Basketball: Sweet 16 Michigan vs. Oregon, 4 p.m. CBS; West Virginia vs. Gonzaga, 4:30 p.m. TBS; Purdue vs. Kansas, 6:30 p.m. CBS; Xavier vs. Arizona, 7 p.m. TBS