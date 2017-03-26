Monday's TV highlights: 'Superior Donuts' on CBS

SERIES

Supergirl Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is a wanted woman, and aliens invade National City to try to claim a bounty put on her. Lynda Carter and Hayley Sales guest star in this new episode directed by filmmaker Kevin Smith (“Clerks”). 8 p.m. KTLA

24: Legacy CTU goes under a lockdown after a credible threat is made, while Carter (Corey Hawkins) is caught in a harrowing situation. Jimmy Smits, Miranda Otto, Teddy Sears, Dan Bucatinsky, Anna Diop, Gerald McRaney and Ashley Thomas also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Young & Hungry Gabi and Josh (Emily Osment, Jonathan Sadowski) dog-sit the spoiled-rotten pet of a celebrity lifestyle-guru in this new episode. 8 and 10 p.m. Freeform

Baby Daddy Ben (Jean-Luc Bilodeau) is convinced he has found a woman just as interested as he is in a no-strings arrangement, but Riley (Chelsea Kane) insists he’s kidding himself. Derek Theler and Melissa Peterman also star. 8:30 p.m. Freeform

Superior Donuts Franco (Jermaine Fowler) urges Arthur (Judd Hirsch) to ask Randy’s (Katey Sagal) mother (guest star Brenda Vaccaro) out on a date in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Jane the Virgin Rafael and Petra (Justin Baldoni, Yael Grobglas) prove not to be the best at giving dating advice to Jane (Gina Rodriguez). 9 p.m. KTLA

APB Murphy and Gideon (Natalie Martinez, Justin Kirk) determine that a series of fires are linked to rival gangs. Kim Raver and Abraham Benrubi guest star in this new episode. Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Stasey and Nestor Serrano also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Origins: The Journey of Humankind This new episode of the documentary series examines how communication powers the modern world. 9 p.m. National Geographic

The Great Indoors Jack (Joel McHale) isn’t happy when a former colleague (Chris D’Elia) works as a guest editor at the magazine. Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Susannah Fielding, Stephen Fry and Christine Ko also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Independent Lens The new documentary “Ovarian Psychos” profiles a group of young female bicyclists who fight sexism, racism and violence as they cruise the streets of Boyle Heights, East Los Angeles and Lincoln Heights. 10 p.m. KOCE

Bates Motel Marion Crane (Rihanna) checks in on a rainy night. Freddie Highmore stars. 10 p.m. A&E

SPECIALS

Rock and a Hard Place Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who had some brushes with law enforcement officers as a youth, is an executive producer and appears in this new documentary about a Florida program in which juvenile offenders facing extensive prison sentences are given a second chance. 10 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author Ann Romney; author Rachel Dolezal; Andrew McCarthy; Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone (“Nobodies”); Steve Moakler performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Sanaa Lathan (“Shots Fired”); allergies: Dr. Manuel Hernandez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Lisa Kudrow (“The Boss Baby”); Andrew McCarthy (book “Just Fly Away”); Science Bob. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jesse Palmer; David Boreanaz (“Bones”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Dr. Oz Show Healthy foods that may be to blame for not losing weight; new food rules to help you lose weight. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A skin condition causes a teen to be bullied; link between binge-watching shows and binge-drinking. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Harry Tahj Mowry, Derek Theler and Jean-Luc Bilodeau. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Three of those involved discuss the case that inspired the Netflix docuseries “Making a Murderer.” (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Dax Shepard and Michael Pena; Kaitlin Olson. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Scarlett Johansson; Richard Dreyfuss; Dan White. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda; Jay Chandrasekhar; Aimee Mann. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Professional basketball player J.J. Redick; Scott Bakula; Pete Holmes. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Craig Ferguson; Rachel Dratch; writer George Saunders. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC