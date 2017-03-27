Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Bones' on Fox

SERIES

NCIS Bruce McGill guest-stars as a surly Vietnam War veteran who may help Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team solve a Marine’s murder. Pauley Perrette, Wilmer Valderrama, Jennifer Esposito and Sean Murray also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Flash David Dastmalchian guest-stars as DC Comics villain Abra Kadabra, who is willing to help Barry (Grant Gustin) vanquish Savitar in exchange for freedom. Jessica Camacho also guest-stars. 8 p.m. KTLA

New Girl Somehow, Jess and her dad (Zooey Deschanel, Rob Reiner) manage to give each other good relationship advice, while Aly (Nasim Pedrad) resists advising Nick (Jake Johnson) on his romance with Reagan (Megan Fox). Max Greenfield and Lamorne Morris also star with guest star Donna Pescow (“Saturday Night Fever”). 8 p.m. Fox

Dead Reckoning: War & Justice This new three-part series documents the model for international justice conceived by the Allies in the wake of the Second World War, and that has evolved into a standard by which all conflicts are judged. 8, 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Fosters With Stef (Teri Polo) working longer hours in her new job, Lena (Sherri Saum) starts to feel overwhelmed by mothering five teenagers while dealing with her own job pressures. Also, Callie (Maia Mitchell) heads to Los Angeles with Aaron (guest star Elliot Fletcher) to visit his parents. 8 p.m. Freeform

The Mick When a cyber-bully targets Sabrina (Sofia Black-D'Elia), Mickey (Kaitlin Olson) comes up with a plan for revenge. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Bull Bull (Michael Weatherly) risks everything when he funds a class-action suit against a bank with questionable practices.Laura Breckenridge and Kurt Fuller guest-star. Freddy Rodriguez, Geneva Carr, Jaime Lee Kirchner and Christopher Jackson also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Trial & Error Larry’s (John Lithgow) unpredictable brother-in-law emerges as a suspect in Josh’s (Nicholas D’Agosto) investigation. Sherri Shepherd, Jayma Mays, Steven Boyer and Krysta Rodriguez also star in the first of two new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC

Bones One of Fox’s longest-lasting series ends its run with one last mystery, in a finale directed by series costar David Boreanaz. Emily Deschanel also stars. 9 p.m. Fox

Switched at Birth Scrambling for cash to pay their electric bill, Bay and Daphne (Vanessa Marano, Katie Leclerc) throw a party at their apartment, but the mood turns sour when Toby (Lucas Grabeel) overhears students making tasteless disability jokes. 9 p.m. Freeform

Chicago Fire Several car accidents actually may not be “accidents,” and Dawson (Monica Raymund) takes an active role in the investigation. 10 p.m. NBC

The Detour The family settles into a seemingly normal New York City routine but is being surveilled by federal agents in this new episode of the comedy. Jason Jones and Samantha Bee star. 10 p.m. TBS

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Mitch Albom. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Morgan Freeman, Michael Caine and Alan Arkin; Melissa McCarthy; Ben Falcone; Brett Eldredge; Beth Stern. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Scarlett Johansson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Maluma; author Cheech Marin (“Cheech Is Not My Real Name”); Rhea Perlman and Eve Gutowski (“Me and My Grandma”); Tamera Taylor (“Bones”); Absinthe performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Kevin James; Chelsea Handler; Randall Park; Kevin Pereira (“Hack My Life”); co-host Busy Philipps. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Kyan Douglas. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Talk Scott Bakula; Cameron Mathison. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Keke Palmer’s struggles with anxiety and depression. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Identical twins who share everything, even a boyfriend; a woman loses her nose to a rare condition. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey An Atlanta cop looks for love; meeting undercover prisoners from the docu-series “60 Days In.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry David Boreanaz (“Bones”); spotlighting women who empower others and make a difference. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Jack says his wife’s extreme religious beliefs are causing problems in their marriage. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS