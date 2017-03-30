Friday's TV highlights: 'Great Performances' spotlights Gustavo Dudamel conducting under the stars

SERIES

MacGyver Mac’s (Lucas Till) friend (guest star Aly Michalka), a scientist at MIT, fakes her death to stay alive when someone wants to make sure she doesn’t finish her research. Justin Hires and George Eads also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Grimm This fantasy-drama ends its six-season run as Nick (David Giuntoli) faces the one enemy he may be unable to defeat. Monroe, Rosalee and Eve (Silas Weir Mitchell, Bree Turner, Bitsie Tulloch) do what they can to help, and Diana (Hannah R. Loyd) and the baby are protected by Capt. Renard and Adalind (Sasha Roiz, Claire Coffee) in the series finale. 8 p.m. NBC

The Originals After five years of separation, Klaus (Joseph Morgan) reaches out to his estranged daughter (Summer Fontana). 8 p.m. KTLA

Last Man Standing Mandy (Molly Ephraim) unintentionally causes a dispute between Chuck and Joe (Jonathan Adams, Jay Leno), while Kristen and Eve (Amanda Fuller, Kaitlyn Dever) invite Vanessa (Nancy Travis)to their kickboxing class, to help her relieve stress in the season finale of the family comedy. Tim Allen stars. 8 p.m. ABC

Rosewood Rosewood and Villa (Morris Chestnut, Jaine Lee Ortiz) investigate the murder of a woman whose body was found frozen solid in this new episode of the mystery series. 8 p.m. Fox

Dr. Ken This medical comedy’s second-season finale is based on Ken Jeong’s own experience in trying out for the sitcom “Community.” Dan Harmon, Allison Brie and Nia Vardalos guest star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Reign Mary (Adelaide Kane) uncovers a plot to jeopardize her marriage, orchestrated by Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten). 9 p.m. KTLA

Sleepy Hollow Dreyfuss (Jeremy Davies) is ready to exert his influence over the White House, which can only mean disaster on a grand scale if Crane (Tom Mison) and company can’t stop him in the season finale. Guest star John Noble returns as Henry Parrish. Javina Gavankar, Lyndie Greenwood, Rachel Melvin, Jerry MacKinnon and Oona Yaffe also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Great Performances Gustavo Dudamel leads the L.A. Philharmonic in an evening of Latin music at the Hollywood Bowl. Featured are works by Alberto Ginastera, Astor Piazzolla and Lalo Schifrin. 9 p.m. KOCE

Blue Bloods Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) fears for the safety of an ex-cop who vanishes after telling him she wants to apologize to a woman she and her partner wrongfully sent to prison. Isaiah Washington guest stars. Tom Selleck Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Amy Carlson also star.

MOVIES

Disgraced Filmmaker Pat Kondelis draws from firsthand accounts by students, investigators and associates of the key figures for this new documentary that explores the 2003 murder of basketball star Patrick Dennehy at Baylor College, a private Baptist university in Waco, Texas. 9 p.m. Showtime

Robert Klein Still Can't Stop His Leg A close friend of the veteran actor and comic, filmmaker Marshall Fine looks at Klein’s life and career, at age 74, by following him through his daily routine. Jerry Seinfeld, Billy Crystal and Jay Leno are among those interviewed. 10 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Sam Shank, Hotel Tonight. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Robert Redford; Squire Rushnell. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kate Hudson; Beth Kobliner. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; Janina Gavankar (“Sleepy Hollow”); Nicole Lapin; Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater (“Dancing With The Stars”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Jonah Hill; Elizabeth Banks; Bryce Dallas Howard; Josh Gad. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Alex Rodriguez; author Katey Sagal. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Lesley Stahl; Stacy London. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Talk Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell; Lynda Carter. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Doctors Health, medical and pop culture news; a deserving mom is surprised with a makeover. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Holly Robinson Peete (“For Peete’s Sake”); taking years off photos with filters. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week Investigation of Russian election interference; the failure of the Republican health care bill; President Trump vs. the House Republican's Freedom Caucus; potential for a government shutdown: Robert Costa, the Washington Post; Alexis Simendinger, Real Clear Politics; Kelly O’Donnell, NBC; Ed O’Keefe, the Washington Post. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Women’s health offices. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR