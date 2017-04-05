Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Archer' on FXX

SERIES

Blindspot Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and her colleagues are under investigation by an old enemy who has an agenda. Sullivan Stapleton, Archie Panjabi and Ashley Johnson also star. 8 p.m. NBC

The Goldbergs Barry (Troy Gentile) interjects himself into a debate between Adam and Pops (Sean Giambrone, George Segal) over a “Batman” movie in this new episode directed by filmmaker Kevin Smith (“Clerks”). 8 p.m. ABC

Shots Fired The need for solid evidence and reliable witnesses in both shootings sends Ashe and Preston (Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James) on a dangerous manhunt, and while Gov. Eamons (Helen Hunt) is at the mercy of the political aspects of the investigations, her chief election rival (guest star Ronald Keith Harris Jr.) makes a calculated move. Richard Dreyfuss also stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty After a disappointing grand opening for their food truck, Jep and Jess agree to cater a friend’s party in the finale of this unscripted spin-off series. 8:30 p.m. A&E

Criminal Minds A bizarre form of torture surfaces in a new episode directed by star Joe Mantegna. Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Damon Gupton also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit A suspect in a rape and murder investigation threatens to expose the secrets of those who are working on the case, unless they back off. Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Raul Esparza star with guest star Chris Diamantopoulos. 9 p.m. NBC

Modern Family Phil (Ty Burrell) gets his extended family to show up in costume for Frank’s (Fred Willard) Roaring ’20s themed wedding. 9 p.m. ABC

Empire Angelo (guest star Taye Diggs) fears that complications in Cookie’s (Taraji P.Henson) life could become liabilities for his mayoral bid in this new episode. Nia Long, Rumer Willis and Leslie Uggams also guest star. With Terrence Howard and Jussie Smollett. 9 p.m. Fox

Duck Dynasty Members of the Robertson family recall their favorite memories from the show and share how the popular series affected their lives. 9 p.m. A&E

The Real Housewives of New York City After weathering a serious medical crisis, Bethenny Frankel is back, happy and healthy as this unscripted drama returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Bravo

The Magicians Quentin and Julia (Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve) undertake a difficult journey to retrieve her lost shade, while Eliot (Hale Appleman) faces mounting catastrophes in Fillory. 9 p.m. Syfy

Major Crimes Captain Raydor (Mary McDonnell) competes with Chief Davis (Camryn Manheim) for control of a big case in the first of a two-part episode. 9 p.m. TNT

Secrets of the Dead This new episode documents evidence that many of Leonardo da Vinci’s ideas may be traced to other scientists, as far back as 1,700 years. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Archer At the end of the previous season of this animated comedy, fans were left with the image of Sterling Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) seen floating face-down, apparently dead, in a swimming pool. 10 p.m. FXX

Brockmire Based on a character that first appeared on the “Funny or Die” website, this new series stars Hank Azaria (“The Simpsons”) as a formerly popular sportscaster who lost his national TV job 10 years ago when he had an on-air meltdown after learning his wife was cheating on him. Amanda Peet also stars. 10 p.m. IFC

Time: The Kalief Browder Story This documentary series concludes. 10 p.m. Spike

The Expanse The crew of the Rocinante stumbles onto a gruesome discovery, while Bobbie (Frankie Adams) makes a life-changing decision. 10 p.m. Syfy

Nobodies Larry, Rachel and Hugh’s (Larry Dorf, Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson) careers are threatened after they lied about Melissa McCarthy’s involvement with their new product. 10 p.m. TV Land

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Rashida Jones; Sarah Robb O’Hagan; Ivanka Trump. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Older crime; home improvement; Camila Alves; AJR performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet; Michelle Branch performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia; Cheryl “Action” Jackson; Camryn Manheim (“Major Crimes”); Sarah Wayne Callies (“Prison Break”); Andrew McCarthy (“Just Fly Away”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Amanda Peet (“Brockmire”); Scott Eastwood. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Helen Hunt. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Bob Schneider performs; Regis Philbin. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Talk Rumer Willis; Diana Madison. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Foods that fight aches and pains; Bethenny Frankel (“The Real Housewives of New York”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV