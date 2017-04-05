Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Archer' on FXX

SERIES
Blindspot Jane (Jaimie Alexander) and her colleagues are under investigation by an old enemy who has an agenda. Sullivan Stapleton, Archie Panjabi and Ashley Johnson also star. 8 p.m. NBC
The Goldbergs Barry (Troy Gentile) interjects himself into a debate between Adam and Pops (Sean Giambrone, George Segal) over a “Batman” movie in this new episode directed by filmmaker Kevin Smith (“Clerks”). 8 p.m. ABC
Shots Fired The need for solid evidence and reliable witnesses in both shootings sends Ashe and Preston (Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James) on a dangerous manhunt, and while Gov. Eamons (Helen Hunt) is at the mercy of the political aspects of the investigations, her chief election rival (guest star Ronald Keith Harris Jr.) makes a calculated move. Richard Dreyfuss also stars. 8 p.m. Fox
Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty After a disappointing grand opening for their food truck, Jep and Jess agree to cater a friend’s party in the finale of this unscripted spin-off series. 8:30 p.m. A&E
Criminal Minds A bizarre form of torture surfaces in a new episode directed by star Joe Mantegna. Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Damon Gupton also star. 9 p.m. CBS
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit A suspect in a rape and murder investigation threatens to expose the secrets of those who are working on the case, unless they back off. Mariska Hargitay, Ice T, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino and Raul Esparza star with guest star Chris Diamantopoulos. 9 p.m. NBC
Modern Family Phil (Ty Burrell) gets his extended family to show up in costume for Frank’s (Fred Willard) Roaring ’20s themed wedding. 9 p.m. ABC
Empire Angelo (guest star Taye Diggs) fears that complications in Cookie’s (Taraji P.Henson) life could become liabilities for his mayoral bid in this new episode. Nia Long, Rumer Willis and Leslie Uggams also guest star. With Terrence Howard and Jussie Smollett. 9 p.m. Fox
Duck Dynasty Members of the Robertson family recall their favorite memories from the show and share how the popular series affected their lives. 9 p.m. A&E
The Real Housewives of New York City After weathering a serious medical crisis, Bethenny Frankel is back, happy and healthy as this unscripted drama returns for a new season. 9 p.m. Bravo
The Magicians Quentin and Julia (Jason Ralph, Stella Maeve) undertake a difficult journey to retrieve her lost shade, while Eliot (Hale Appleman) faces mounting catastrophes in Fillory. 9 p.m. Syfy
Major Crimes Captain Raydor (Mary McDonnell) competes with Chief Davis (Camryn Manheim) for control of a big case in the first of a two-part episode. 9 p.m. TNT
Secrets of the Dead This new episode documents evidence that many of Leonardo da Vinci’s ideas may be traced to other scientists, as far back as 1,700 years. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Archer At the end of the previous season of this animated comedy, fans were left with the image of Sterling Archer (voice of H. Jon Benjamin) seen floating face-down, apparently dead, in a swimming pool. 10 p.m. FXX
Brockmire Based on a character that first appeared on the “Funny or Die” website, this new series stars Hank Azaria (“The Simpsons”) as a formerly popular sportscaster who lost his national TV job 10 years ago when he had an on-air meltdown after learning his wife was cheating on him. Amanda Peet also stars. 10 p.m. IFC
Time: The Kalief Browder Story This documentary series concludes. 10 p.m. Spike
The Expanse The crew of the Rocinante stumbles onto a gruesome discovery, while Bobbie (Frankie Adams) makes a life-changing decision. 10 p.m. Syfy
Nobodies Larry, Rachel and Hugh’s (Larry Dorf, Rachel Ramras, Hugh Davidson) careers are threatened after they lied about Melissa McCarthy’s involvement with their new product. 10 p.m. TV Land
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Rashida Jones; Sarah Robb O’Hagan; Ivanka Trump. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Older crime; home improvement; Camila Alves; AJR performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet; Michelle Branch performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia; Cheryl “Action” Jackson; Camryn Manheim (“Major Crimes”); Sarah Wayne Callies (“Prison Break”); Andrew McCarthy (“Just Fly Away”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Amanda Peet (“Brockmire”); Scott Eastwood. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Helen Hunt. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Bob Schneider performs; Regis Philbin. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Talk Rumer Willis; Diana Madison. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Foods that fight aches and pains; Bethenny Frankel (“The Real Housewives of New York”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Hannah Simone (“Kicking and Screaming”); Lucien Laviscount (“Snatch”); Sandra Lee. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A teenage mother has a newborn baby and is on probation for a violent felony charge. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Zach Braff (“Going in Style”); Demi Lovato (“Smurfs: The Lost Village”); Ed Sheeran performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Between the Lines With Barry Kibrick Tippi Hedren discusses her memoir. 9 p.m. KLCS
Tavis Smiley Investigative reporter Jeremy Scahill. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Michelle Rodriguez. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dwayne Johnson; Nicole Richie; Flo Rida and 99 Percent. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sigourney Weaver; Zosia Mamet; Jon Favreau; Jon Lovett; Tommy Vietor; Steve Martin. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Lena Dunham; Eric Stonestreet; Riz Ahmed; Cold War Kids. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Demi Lovato; Charlie Hunnam; Rupert Friend. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Rashida Jones; Andrew Rannells; Alan Dershowitz; Jonathan Mover performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Abigail Spencer; PartyBaby performs; Asia Kate Dillon. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
