Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Prison Break' on Fox

SERIES

Brooklyn Nine-Nine The cop comedy is back with new episodes. Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Andre Braugher, Joe Lo Truglio, Stephanie Beatriz and Dirk Blocker star. 8 p.m. Fox

Nazi Mega Weapons The new episode “Hitler’s Island Megafortress” recalls the German military’s occupation and fortification of England’s Channel Islands during World War II. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Fosters The blended family drama starring Sherri Saum and Teri Polo ends its fourth season. 8 p.m. Freeform

Prison Break Michael (Wentworth Miller) and his cellmate (Augustus Prew) attempt to bust out of Ogygia, while Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) has an encounter with former adversary Paul Kellerman (Paul Adelstein) on a new episode of the action drama. 9 p.m. Fox

American Experience Part 2 of the new miniseries “The Great War” details the United States’ entry into World War I, including President Wilson’s efforts to gain public support and the raising of a massive army. 9 p.m. KOCE

Deadliest Catch After surviving a major heart attack last year, Capt. Sig Hansen resumes the helm of the Northwestern for what may be his last fishing season in the season premiere of the dangerous profession series. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

Switched at Birth After five seasons, this family drama about two teens (Katie Leclerc, Vanessa Marano) who were inadvertently switched as babies in a hospital mix-up, offers its season finale. 9 p.m. Freeform

Forged in Fire Blacksmiths who were fan favorites in earlier seasons return for a second shot at victory as this blade-making competition returns with two new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. History Channel

Unprotected The Cantarellas, a family with two teenagers, leave the witness protection program for life in the suburbs in this new unscripted series. 9 p.m. Oxygen

Imposters This dark comedy about a con woman (Inbar Lavi) wraps its first season. 10 p.m. Bravo

Detroiters This sitcom about a small but scrappy advertising agency in Detroit ends its freshman season; Tim Robinson and “Veep’s” Sam Richardson star. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

MOVIES

The Lady Eve Barbara Stanwyck plays a sexy con woman who sets her sights on the heir to a sizable family fortune (Henry Fonda) in Preston Sturges’ classic 1941 screwball comedy. 5 p.m. TCM

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author John Mackey; Joey McIntyre. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Peter Gold; John Whaite; Reid Scott; Angie Goff. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Robert Pattinson and Charlie Hunnam; Tristan Wilds; author Erica Komisar. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Nely Galan (“The Swan”); Dennis Quaid. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly David Duchovny (“Bucky … Dent”); Joey McIntyre; Morris Chestnut. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Kelly Rowland; Bill Nye; the Dance Theatre of Harlem performs. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Ambush makeovers; Jenna Elfman; a bun-less burger with blue cheese. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Mama June (“Mama June: From Not to Hot”); Rachel Smith (“Style Code Live”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Mary Steenburgen; Nischelle Turner. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A woman says she stared death in the face and came back; a doctor has seen thousands of deaths. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A diseased liver may have saved a man’s life; Mackenzie Phillips discusses addiction; recipe swaps. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Nev Schulman and Max Joseph (“Catfish”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman opens her life of self-harm to the world, gaining followers and critics. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chelsea Handler; Ludacris. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Creative ways to save children’s artwork; easy solutions to help with home repairs. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Highlights of Ronny Chieng’s reporting as he covers Fox News and Donald Trump. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Chelsea Handler; Scott Eastwood. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Richard Gere; author Kelly Oxford; the Shins perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

