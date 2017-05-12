Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Jason Bourne' and more

SERIES

Vantastic In the premiere of this new unscripted series, new parents fall in love with a rusty VW Westfalia van and take it to Vintage Surfari Wagons for a complete overhaul. Noon Travel Channel

BBQ Rig Race Four teams of top pit masters compete in a series of cook-offs that take them on a road trip through the heart of Texas, in this new unscripted competition hosted by Michael Mixon. 2 p.m. Food Network

Saturday Night Live After making several guest appearances parodying the White House press secretary, Melissa McCarthy returns as guest host of this new episode of the sketch comedy series, being broadcast live across the country. Haim is the musical guest. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Training Day The two-part season finale — which could prove to be the series-ending episodes given the recent death of star Bill Paxton — opens with Kyle (Justin Cornwell) learning he’s been lied to about his father’s death by Frank (Paxton). Tom Berenger and Raymond J. Barry guest star. Concludes next Saturday. 9 p.m. CBS

The Son In flashbacks to 1849, Young Eli (Jacob Lofland) finds success navigating complicated tribal politics. Moving to 1915, an unforeseen crisis forces Sally and Pete (Jess Weixler, Henry Garrett) to make a decision that probably will change the family forever. 9 p.m. AMC and Sundance

Doctor Who Trapped on a space station with no oxygen, the Doctor, Bill and Nardole (Peter Capaldi, Pearl Mackie and Matt Lucas) learn that the spacesuits they must wear to stay alive are trying to kill them. 9 p.m. BBC America

Class April (Sophie Hopkins) is filled with dread in the Shadow Kin realm when she realizes she will never see her friends again unless she can somehow defeat Corakinus (Paul Marc Davis). Meanwhile, back on Earth, the bizarre invasion of flower petals threatens to annihilate life on the planet, unless Charlie, Matteusz and Tanya (Greg Austin, Jordan Renzo, Vivian Oparah) can find a way to stop it. 10 p.m. BBC America

MOVIES

Jason Bourne After living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) — no longer an amnesiac — returns to action, taking on a sinister network that exploits terror and technology in the fifth installment of the action movie series. Tommy Lee Jones, Alicia Vikander and Julia Stiles also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Bad Moms Three frazzled and exhausted mothers throw their daily routines out the window and shift into hard-party mode in this dark 2016 comedy, written and directed by Jon Lucas and Scott Moore. Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn and Christina Applegate star. 9 p.m. Showtime

All the President's Men Robert Redford and Dustin Hoffman star as the Washington Post’s now-legendary investigative journalists Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein in this 1976 fact-based drama about the scandal that undid the Nixon presidency. 10:05 p.m. Cinemax

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

The Cost of Freedom President Trump’s commencement speech: Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. (N) 7 a.m. Fox News

Justice with Judge Jeanine President Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey; the Republican healthcare bill; the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia: President Donald Trump. (N) 6 p.m. Fox News

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper President Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey; National Security: Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). President Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey; National Security: Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. Panel: Amanda Carpenter; Neera Tanden, Center for American Progress; William Kristol, the Weekly Standard; Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Johnny Mathis; Christine Ebersole and Patti LuPone (Broadway’s “War Paint”); Jim Gaffigan; Goldie Hawn; scrapbooking: Jennifer Mayerle. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS President Trump’s decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey: Author Gen. Michael Hayden (“Playing to the Edge: American Intelligence in the Age of Terror”); Tim Naftali, Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum; Cristina Rodriguez, Yale University School of Law; R. James Woolsey. Venezuela: Moisés Naím, former Minister for Trade and Industry for Venezuela; Shannon O’Neil. The Biblical first mother: Author Bruce Feiler (“The First Love Story: Adam, Eve, and Us”). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Author Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) (“The Vanishing American Adult: Our Coming-Of-Age Crisis -- And How To Rebuild A Culture Of Self-Reliance”): Panel: Peggy Noonan, the Wall Street Journal; Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; David Ignatius, the Washington Post; Ben Domenech, the Federalist. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Sen. Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.). Panel: Matthew Continetti, Washington Free Beacon; Hallie Jackson; Katty Kay, BBC; Eugene Robinson. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC