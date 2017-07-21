Saturday's TV Highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Hacksaw Ridge' and more

SERIES

Doubt The canceled legal drama starring Katherine Heigl burns off two more previously unaired episodes. 8 and 9 p.m. CBS

Cold Justice Former prosecutor Kelly Siegler and her team of investigators are back for another season of this true-crime series. 8 p.m. Oxygen

Turn: Washington’s Spies Abe’s (Jamie Bell) plans to kill the villainous Simcoe (Samuel Roukin) hit a snag in a new episode of the Revolutionary War drama. 9 p.m. AMC

The Dude Perfect Show The wacky stunt series is back with new episodes. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Gone: The Forgotten Women of Ohio Emmy-winning “Paradise Lost” filmmaker Joe Berlinger investigates the disappearances of six women missing from the same small Ohio town in this new docu-series. 9 p.m. Spike

Super Southern Eats Georgia is the first stop for hosts Damaris Phillips and Rutledge Wood in the debut installment of this foodie travelogue. 9:30 p.m. Food Network

Still Star-Crossed Tensions escalate between the Montagues and Capulets in a new episode of this period drama inspired by Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” 10 p.m. ABC

Orphan Black Sarah (Tatiana Maslany) fights to save her daughter in a new episode of the clone-themed sci-fi drama. 10 p.m. BBC America

Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse After 10 seasons, this sitcom about romance and relationships airs its series finale. 10 p.m. OWN

SPECIALS

Syfy Live From Comic-Con Charlize Theron and the cast of “Doctor Who” join host Zachary Levi for the final night of coverage from the big pop-culture celebration in San Diego. 11 p.m. Syfy

MOVIES

Hacksaw Ridge Andrew Garfield portrays WWII-era contentious objector, Army combat medic and Medal of Honor recipient Desmond Doss in director Mel Gibson’s fact-based 2016 drama. “Avatar’s” Sam Worthington also stars. 8 p.m. HBO

The Wrong Mother Vanessa Marcil and Brooke Nevin star in this 2017 woman-in-jeopardy thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Risk “Citizenfour” filmmaker Laura Poitras profiles controversial WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in this 2016 documentary. 9 and 10:35 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Conan The voice cast of “The LEGO Ninjago Movie”: Dave Franco, Olivia Munn, Justin Theroux, Zach Woods, Michael Pena, Kumail Nanjiani and Abbi Jacobson; from Comic-Con 2017 in San Diego. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Healthcare, news of the day: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.); healthcare, Russia investigation, news of the day: Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning The latest advances in cancer treatment; cancer survivors share their stories. 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS The Trump administration at six months: the Atlantic alliance, Russia, Brexit.(N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine); Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank); Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Senate healthcare bill: Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.); former Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah). (N) 8 a.m. KTTV, 11 a.m. Fox News Channel

Reliable Sources White House communications office shakeup; Trump’s New York Times interview. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci; President Trump’s interview with the New York Times; Senate healthcare bill; O.J. Simpson’s parole hearing. (N) 8 a.m. Fox News Channel

60 Minutes Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell’s corruption case; the sons of infamous Cold War-era spies Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly Maria Menounos’ brain tumor diagnosis and surgery; Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon. (N) 7 p.m. KNBC

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download

TV listings for the week of July 23 - 29, 2017

This week's TV Movies