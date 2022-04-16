What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story’ on Lifetime; ‘Saturday Night Live’
SERIES
Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet
Saturday Night Live Lizzo does double duty as host and musical guest in this new episode. 8:29 p.m. NBC
Would I Lie to You? Julie Klausner, Preet Bharara, Shalewa Sharp and Rachel Feinstein. 8:30 p.m. The CW
Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include My Uyen, Chipper Lowell, Eric Jones, Farrell Dillon & Trino, Kevin Li and Jonathan Goodwin. 9 p.m. The CW
48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Life Under Renovation (premiere) 11 p.m. HGTV
SPECIALS
Being ... Barry Manilow Dana Bash interviews singer Barry Manilow as he is about to beat Elvis’ record in Vegas and open a new musical in New York. 8 p.m. CNN
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Watford versus Brentford, 7 a.m. CNBC; Manchester United versus Norwich City, 7 a.m. USA
College Softball South Carolina visits LSU, 9 a.m. SEC-TV; St. John’s visits DePaul, 11:30 a.m. CBSSN; Oregon visits Arizona, Noon PAC-12TV; Oregon State visits Washington, 2 p.m. PAC-12TV; Mississippi State visits Alabama, 2 p.m. SEC-TV; Georgia visits Missouri, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Kentucky visits Arkansas, 5 p.m. ESPN2
Women’s College Gymnastics NCAA Championship, 10 a.m. ABC
NBA Basketball The Utah Jazz visit the Dallas Mavericks, 10 a.m. ESPN; the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; the Toronto Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 3 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors, 5:30 p.m. ABC
Golf PGA Tour RBC Heritage, third round, 10 a.m. Golf; noon CBS
Baseball The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the New York Mets, 10 a.m. MLB; the Atlanta Braves visit the San Diego Padres, 1 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 4 p.m. BSSC; regional coverage, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues, Noon ABC; the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
Track and Field USATF Golden Games at Mt. SAC, 2 p.m. CNBC
Major League Rugby The Houston SaberCats visit L.A. Giltinis, 3 p.m. BSW
USFL Football The New Jersey Generals versus the Birmingham Stallions, 4:30 p.m. NBC and Fox
MLS Soccer The Inter Miami CF visit the Seattle Sounders FC, 7 p.m. FS1
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Author Tory Johnson; chefs Jeffrey Eisner and Ashton Keefe; editor Patrick Gomez. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Mark Follman (“Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America”). (N) 11 a.m. KTLA; Sunday 4:30 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KTLA
Sunday Talk Show Guests: April 17 White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha will be a guest on several Sunday talk shows; “60 Minutes”
MOVIES
North of the 10 This 2022 coming-of-age comedy from writer-director Rhyan LaMarr revolves around five close friends who chase their Hollywood dreams from the north side of Chicago, where they hope to become viral video stars. Don Benjamin, Matt Rife, Tosin Morohunfola, Stephanie Nur, Wesley Armstrong and DeStorm Power star. 8 p.m. BET
Love, Classified A romance novelist (Melora Hardin) is suddenly back in the lives of her adult children (Katherine McNamara and Max Lloyd-Jones) when she returns to her hometown for a book signing. Arienne Mandi also stars in this 2022 romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark
The Forever Purge The fifth installment in the “Purge” franchise, this 2021 action-horror movie follows a group trying to escape the United States after an insurrectionist movement continues to commit murders and other violent crimes even after the official ending of the annual Purge event. Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman and Will Patton star. 8 p.m. HBO
Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story An attorney thinks she may have found Mr. Right when she meets a fellow lawyer who seems to have everything she would want in a partner. But his affection soon turns to obsession. Michelle Williams, Antonio Cupo, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Romeo Miller star in this 2022 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Mad Love (1935) 9 a.m. TCM
Little Miss Sunshine (2006) 9:05 a.m. Epix
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 9:15 a.m. HBO
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 9:30 a.m. and 7:55 p.m. USA
Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 10 a.m. FX
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. TNT
Chisum (1970) 10:15 a.m. TCM
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 10:22 a.m. and 6:24 p.m. Encore
Scream (1996) 10:31 a.m. Starz
Runaway Jury (2003) 11 a.m. Sundance
Tarzan (1999) 11:10 a.m. Freeform
Tombstone (1993) 11:25 a.m. Syfy
The Maltese Falcon (1941) 12:15 p.m. TCM
Scream 2 (1997) 12:26 p.m. Starz
Back to the Future (1985) 12:30 p.m. TNT
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 12:30 p.m. USA
Flirting With Disaster (1996) 12:40 p.m. TMC
The Impossible (2012) 1 p.m. KVEA
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 1 p.m. POP
The Fly (1986) 1:55 p.m. Epix
Friday (1995) 2 and 8 p.m. Bravo
Cliffhanger (1993) 2 p.m. Ovation
The Great Race (1965) 2:15 p.m. TCM
Minority Report (2002) 2:20 p.m. Syfy
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 2:30 p.m. VH1
Red Dragon (2002) 2:35 p.m. Cinemax
The Hangover (2009) 2:45 p.m. TBS
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 3 p.m. TNT
Marley & Me (2008) 3:30 p.m. KVEA
Men in Black (1997) 3:35 p.m. MTV
Brave (2012) 3:45 p.m. Freeform
Dirty Dancing (1987) 4 p.m. KCET
Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 4 p.m. IFC
The Hunt for Red October (1990) 4 p.m. Sundance
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 4:01 p.m. USA
Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 4:45 p.m. VH1
The Honey Pot (1967) 5 p.m. TCM
Apollo 13 (1995) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
13 Going on 30 (2004) 5:35 p.m. POP
Mulan (1998) 5:50 p.m. Freeform
John Wick (2014) 6 and 11:04 p.m. A&E
Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (2021) 6 p.m. CNN
World War Z (2013) 7 p.m. Epix
The Gambler (1974) 7 p.m. Showtime
Air Force One (1997) 7 p.m. Sundance
The Bling Ring (2013) 7:30 p.m. TMC
The Little Mermaid (1989) 7:55 p.m. Freeform
The Flying Deuces (1939) 8 p.m. KVCR
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 8 p.m. A&E
Signs (2002) 8:30 p.m. Syfy
Alpha (2018) 9 p.m. KVEA
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) 9 p.m. Encore
A Quiet Place Part II (2021) 9 p.m. Epix
21 Jump Street (2012) 9 p.m. IFC
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 9 p.m. Showtime
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 9 p.m. TNT
Angel and the Badman (1947) 9:10 p.m. KVCR
Night and the City (1950) 9:30 p.m. TCM
Basic Instinct (1992) 9:43 p.m. Cinemax
The Princess and the Frog (2009) 9:55 p.m. Freeform
The Other Guys (2010) 10 p.m. VH1
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 10:15 p.m. Starz
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 11 p.m. Ovation
The Bank Job (2008) 11:30 p.m. IFC
Black Narcissus (1947) 11:30 p.m. TCM
Blood Father (2016) 11:53 p.m. Cinemax
