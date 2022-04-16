What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story’ on Lifetime; ‘Saturday Night Live’

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet (N) 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Saturday Night Live Lizzo does double duty as host and musical guest in this new episode. 8:29 p.m. NBC

Would I Lie to You? Julie Klausner, Preet Bharara, Shalewa Sharp and Rachel Feinstein. 8:30 p.m. The CW

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include My Uyen, Chipper Lowell, Eric Jones, Farrell Dillon & Trino, Kevin Li and Jonathan Goodwin. 9 p.m. The CW

48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Life Under Renovation (premiere) 11 p.m. HGTV

SPECIALS

Being ... Barry Manilow Dana Bash interviews singer Barry Manilow as he is about to beat Elvis’ record in Vegas and open a new musical in New York. 8 p.m. CNN

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Watford versus Brentford, 7 a.m. CNBC; Manchester United versus Norwich City, 7 a.m. USA

College Softball South Carolina visits LSU, 9 a.m. SEC-TV; St. John’s visits DePaul, 11:30 a.m. CBSSN; Oregon visits Arizona, Noon PAC-12TV; Oregon State visits Washington, 2 p.m. PAC-12TV; Mississippi State visits Alabama, 2 p.m. SEC-TV; Georgia visits Missouri, 3 p.m. ESPN2; Kentucky visits Arkansas, 5 p.m. ESPN2

Women’s College Gymnastics NCAA Championship, 10 a.m. ABC

NBA Basketball The Utah Jazz visit the Dallas Mavericks, 10 a.m. ESPN; the Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; the Toronto Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 3 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors, 5:30 p.m. ABC

Golf PGA Tour RBC Heritage, third round, 10 a.m. Golf; noon CBS

Baseball The Arizona Diamondbacks visit the New York Mets, 10 a.m. MLB; the Atlanta Braves visit the San Diego Padres, 1 p.m. FS1; the Angels visit the Texas Rangers, 4 p.m. BSSC; regional coverage, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Cincinnati Reds visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NHL Hockey The Minnesota Wild visit the St. Louis Blues, Noon ABC; the Columbus Blue Jackets visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

Track and Field USATF Golden Games at Mt. SAC, 2 p.m. CNBC

Major League Rugby The Houston SaberCats visit L.A. Giltinis, 3 p.m. BSW

USFL Football The New Jersey Generals versus the Birmingham Stallions, 4:30 p.m. NBC and Fox

MLS Soccer The Inter Miami CF visit the Seattle Sounders FC, 7 p.m. FS1

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Author Tory Johnson; chefs Jeffrey Eisner and Ashton Keefe; editor Patrick Gomez. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Mark Follman (“Trigger Points: Inside the Mission to Stop Mass Shootings in America”). (N) 11 a.m. KTLA; Sunday 4:30 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

North of the 10 This 2022 coming-of-age comedy from writer-director Rhyan LaMarr revolves around five close friends who chase their Hollywood dreams from the north side of Chicago, where they hope to become viral video stars. Don Benjamin, Matt Rife, Tosin Morohunfola, Stephanie Nur, Wesley Armstrong and DeStorm Power star. 8 p.m. BET

Love, Classified A romance novelist (Melora Hardin) is suddenly back in the lives of her adult children (Katherine McNamara and Max Lloyd-Jones) when she returns to her hometown for a book signing. Arienne Mandi also stars in this 2022 romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

The Forever Purge The fifth installment in the “Purge” franchise, this 2021 action-horror movie follows a group trying to escape the United States after an insurrectionist movement continues to commit murders and other violent crimes even after the official ending of the annual Purge event. Ana de la Reguera, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman and Will Patton star. 8 p.m. HBO

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story An attorney thinks she may have found Mr. Right when she meets a fellow lawyer who seems to have everything she would want in a partner. But his affection soon turns to obsession. Michelle Williams, Antonio Cupo, Tina Knowles-Lawson and Romeo Miller star in this 2022 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Mad Love (1935) 9 a.m. TCM

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) 9:05 a.m. Epix

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 9:15 a.m. HBO

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) 9:30 a.m. and 7:55 p.m. USA

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) 10 a.m. FX

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. TNT

Chisum (1970) 10:15 a.m. TCM

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 10:22 a.m. and 6:24 p.m. Encore

Scream (1996) 10:31 a.m. Starz

Runaway Jury (2003) 11 a.m. Sundance

Tarzan (1999) 11:10 a.m. Freeform

Tombstone (1993) 11:25 a.m. Syfy

The Maltese Falcon (1941) 12:15 p.m. TCM

Scream 2 (1997) 12:26 p.m. Starz

Back to the Future (1985) 12:30 p.m. TNT

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 12:30 p.m. USA

Flirting With Disaster (1996) 12:40 p.m. TMC

The Impossible (2012) 1 p.m. KVEA

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 1 p.m. POP

The Fly (1986) 1:55 p.m. Epix

Friday (1995) 2 and 8 p.m. Bravo

Cliffhanger (1993) 2 p.m. Ovation

The Great Race (1965) 2:15 p.m. TCM

Minority Report (2002) 2:20 p.m. Syfy

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004) 2:30 p.m. VH1

Red Dragon (2002) 2:35 p.m. Cinemax

The Hangover (2009) 2:45 p.m. TBS

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 3 p.m. TNT

Marley & Me (2008) 3:30 p.m. KVEA

Men in Black (1997) 3:35 p.m. MTV

Brave (2012) 3:45 p.m. Freeform

Dirty Dancing (1987) 4 p.m. KCET

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) 4 p.m. IFC

The Hunt for Red October (1990) 4 p.m. Sundance

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 4:01 p.m. USA

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues (2013) 4:45 p.m. VH1

The Honey Pot (1967) 5 p.m. TCM

Apollo 13 (1995) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

13 Going on 30 (2004) 5:35 p.m. POP

Mulan (1998) 5:50 p.m. Freeform

John Wick (2014) 6 and 11:04 p.m. A&E

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain (2021) 6 p.m. CNN

World War Z (2013) 7 p.m. Epix

The Gambler (1974) 7 p.m. Showtime

Air Force One (1997) 7 p.m. Sundance

The Bling Ring (2013) 7:30 p.m. TMC

The Little Mermaid (1989) 7:55 p.m. Freeform

The Flying Deuces (1939) 8 p.m. KVCR

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) 8 p.m. A&E

Signs (2002) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Alpha (2018) 9 p.m. KVEA

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1967) 9 p.m. Encore

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) 9 p.m. Epix

21 Jump Street (2012) 9 p.m. IFC

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 9 p.m. Showtime

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020) 9 p.m. TNT

Angel and the Badman (1947) 9:10 p.m. KVCR

Night and the City (1950) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Basic Instinct (1992) 9:43 p.m. Cinemax

The Princess and the Frog (2009) 9:55 p.m. Freeform

The Other Guys (2010) 10 p.m. VH1

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 10:15 p.m. Starz

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) 10:30 p.m. FX

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas (2008) 11 p.m. Ovation

The Bank Job (2008) 11:30 p.m. IFC

Black Narcissus (1947) 11:30 p.m. TCM

Blood Father (2016) 11:53 p.m. Cinemax

