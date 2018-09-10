Advertisement

Monday's TV highlights; 'Better Call Saul' on AMC

Ed Stockly
By
Sep 09, 2018 | 8:00 PM

Jonathan Banks, left, and Giancarlo Esposito in a new episode of the spinoff prequel "Better Call Saul" on AMC. (Nicole Wilder / AMC)

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior The top competitors tackle the toughest obstacle course in the season finale. 8 p.m. NBC

So You Think You Can Dance Although the voting for this season’s winner is already closed, the final four dancers perform before the winner is revealed in the season finale of the dance competition. Mary Murphy, Nigel Lythgoe, Vanessa Hudgens and Stephen “tWitch” Boss offer their comments. Cat Deeley is the host. 8 p.m. Fox

Better Call Saul In this new episode, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) daydreams about putting the law firm back together, but Kim (Rhea Seehorn) searches for a future of her own. Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito also star. 9 p.m. AMC

Kids Baking Championship Birthday parties in an outdoor park inspire this new episode of the unscripted competition. Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman host. 9 p.m. Food Network

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story Zimmerman’s acquittal sparks the Black Lives Matter movement and fires up the debate about gun control. 10 p.m. BET and Paramount

Baked Tom Papa visits college towns Boston and Cambridge, Mass., to find their best baked goods in the first of two new episodes. In the second, he comes to Los Angeles where he visits Vito’s Pizza and Canter’s Deli. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network

The ’90s Greatest This new series premiering with two new episodes recalls the eventful decade. 10 and10:30 p.m. National Geographic

Lodge 49 Larry (Kenneth Welsh) finally reveals the secrets of the Lynx Lodge to Ernie (Brent Jennings), who finds the experience somewhat less transformative than he might have wished. Wyatt Russell, Sonya Cassidy, Linda Emond and David Pasquesi also star in this new episode. 10:05 p.m. AMC

SPECIALS

CBS Fall Preview The network gives viewers a sneak peek at some of its new shows in this new half-hour special. Among those featured are Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”), Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”); Jay Hernandez (“Magnum P.I.”); Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki (“FBI”); Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West (“Happy Together”), and Brandon Micheal Hall (“God Friended Me”). 8:30 p.m. CBS

Days That Shaped America: September 11th This new special recalls the 2001 event and its impact on U.S. history. 9 p.m. History

Swiped: Hooking Up in the Digital Age More than 40 million Americans currently are using online sites and apps to find potential partners for dating and more, as documented in this new special, which profiles the exploding $2.5-billion industry that is rewriting the rules. 10 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Ken Starr. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley (“The Real”); Nigel Lythgoe (“So You Think You Can Dance”); author Danny Zuker (“My Twitter War with Trump”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Emma Thompson (“The Children Act”); Matt Czuchry (“The Resident”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (Season premiere) (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Doctors (Season premiere) Harrowing stories of women who enlisted cosmetic surgery recruiters on social media. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP

The Talk (Season premiere) Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray (Season premiere) Chefs Bobby Flay, Emeril Lagasse and Curtis Stone; animal rights activist Beth Stern brings puppies. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil (Season premiere) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael Strahan and Sara Haines (“GMA Day”); John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (Premiere) (N) 10 p.m. KOCE; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen; Brian Tyree Henry; entrepreneur John Legere; Sam Morril. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Rob Lowe; Poppy performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Emma Thompson; Elle Fanning; Lykke Li. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Jane Levy; American Aquarium performs; Carly Craig. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers visit the Reds 3:30 p.m. SNLA; the Angels hot the Texas Rangers. 7 p.m. FSN

NFL Football Monday Night Football returns for a new season with a double-header: The New York Jets visit the Detroit Lions, 4:10 p.m. ESPN; the Rams visit the Raiders, 7:15 p.m. ESPN and 7:20 p.m. ABC

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

