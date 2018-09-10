Monday's TV highlights; 'Better Call Saul' on AMC

SERIES
American Ninja Warrior The top competitors tackle the toughest obstacle course in the season finale. 8 p.m. NBC
So You Think You Can Dance Although the voting for this season’s winner is already closed, the final four dancers perform before the winner is revealed in the season finale of the dance competition. Mary Murphy, Nigel Lythgoe, Vanessa Hudgens and Stephen “tWitch” Boss offer their comments. Cat Deeley is the host. 8 p.m. Fox
Better Call Saul In this new episode, Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) daydreams about putting the law firm back together, but Kim (Rhea Seehorn) searches for a future of her own. Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito also star. 9 p.m. AMC
Kids Baking Championship Birthday parties in an outdoor park inspire this new episode of the unscripted competition. Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman host. 9 p.m. Food Network
Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story Zimmerman’s acquittal sparks the Black Lives Matter movement and fires up the debate about gun control. 10 p.m. BET and Paramount
Baked Tom Papa visits college towns Boston and Cambridge, Mass., to find their best baked goods in the first of two new episodes. In the second, he comes to Los Angeles where he visits Vito’s Pizza and Canter’s Deli. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Food Network
The ’90s Greatest This new series premiering with two new episodes recalls the eventful decade. 10 and10:30 p.m. National Geographic
Lodge 49 Larry (Kenneth Welsh) finally reveals the secrets of the Lynx Lodge to Ernie (Brent Jennings), who finds the experience somewhat less transformative than he might have wished. Wyatt Russell, Sonya Cassidy, Linda Emond and David Pasquesi also star in this new episode. 10:05 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
CBS Fall Preview The network gives viewers a sneak peek at some of its new shows in this new half-hour special. Among those featured are Candice Bergen (“Murphy Brown”), Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield (“The Neighborhood”); Jay Hernandez (“Magnum P.I.”); Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki (“FBI”); Damon Wayans Jr. and Amber Stevens West (“Happy Together”), and Brandon Micheal Hall (“God Friended Me”). 8:30 p.m. CBS
Days That Shaped America: September 11th This new special recalls the 2001 event and its impact on U.S. history. 9 p.m. History
Swiped: Hooking Up in the Digital Age More than 40 million Americans currently are using online sites and apps to find potential partners for dating and more, as documented in this new special, which profiles the exploding $2.5-billion industry that is rewriting the rules. 10 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Author Ken Starr. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley (“The Real”); Nigel Lythgoe (“So You Think You Can Dance”); author Danny Zuker (“My Twitter War with Trump”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Emma Thompson (“The Children Act”); Matt Czuchry (“The Resident”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (Season premiere) (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors (Season premiere) Harrowing stories of women who enlisted cosmetic surgery recruiters on social media. (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk (Season premiere) Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray (Season premiere) Chefs Bobby Flay, Emeril Lagasse and Curtis Stone; animal rights activist Beth Stern brings puppies. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil (Season premiere) (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Michael Strahan and Sara Haines (“GMA Day”); John David Washington (“BlacKkKlansman”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (Premiere) (N) 10 p.m. KOCE; 11 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen; Brian Tyree Henry; entrepreneur John Legere; Sam Morril. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Rob Lowe; Poppy performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Emma Thompson; Elle Fanning; Lykke Li. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Jane Levy; American Aquarium performs; Carly Craig. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Reds 3:30 p.m. SNLA; the Angels hot the Texas Rangers. 7 p.m. FSN
NFL Football Monday Night Football returns for a new season with a double-header: The New York Jets visit the Detroit Lions, 4:10 p.m. ESPN; the Rams visit the Raiders, 7:15 p.m. ESPN and 7:20 p.m. ABC
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Aug. 26 - Sept. 1, 2018, in PDF format