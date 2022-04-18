What’s on TV Monday: ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’, CBS; ‘Better Call Saul,’ AMC; ‘Better Things’ FX
SERIES
The Neighborhood When Dave’s (Max Greenfield) job requires him to mediate a feud between two wealthy brothers, Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) tries to help. Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs also star. 8 p.m. CBS
American Song Contest The live qualifiers conclude and the three performers from the previous week who made it to the next round are announced. 8 p.m. NBC
All American (N) 8 p.m. The CW
American Idol The top 10, plus four. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Spring Baking Championship The judges give an eliminated baker a second chance, then Molly Yeh challenges them to make desserts that feature candy. 8 p.m. Food Network
Bob Hearts Abishola When Bob, Abishola and Kemi (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku and Gina Yashere) learn that Morenike’s (Tori Danner) family disowned her because she’s gay, they do what they can to help her pay for school and stay in America in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
NCIS (N) 9 p.m. CBS
All American: Homecoming (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Better Call Saul The “Breaking Bad” spinoff opens its sixth and final season, which will air in two parts. Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito star. 9 p.m. AMC
The Julia Child Challenge In the season finale, the three finalists prepare four-course meals from Child’s classic recipes: a croque monsieur, duck a l’orange, boeuf bourguignon and a croquembouche. After a surprise appearance by chef Jacques Pépin, Antonio Lofaso and guest judges Dorie Greenspan and Brooke Williamson decide which competitor has earned three months of study at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. 9 p.m. Food Network
The Invisible Pilot In the finale of this documentary series, pilot Gary Betzner faces the possibility that he will spend decades in prison for his role in the CIA’s covert operations in Central America and takes drastic action. 9 p.m. HBO
Celebrity IOU Drew and Jonathan Scott help more Hollywood A-listers give striking home renovations to the special people in their lives, as this home improvement series returns. In the season premiere, Tiffany Haddish wants to give her best friend of 20 years a home makeover that includes a spacious new kitchen and living area, as well as a luxurious spa-like bathroom. This season’s episodes will feature Halle Berry, Lisa Kudrow and Snoop Dogg. 9 p.m. HGTV
9-1-1: Lone Star Owen (Rob Lowe) and the team respond to emergency calls at a fast-food drive-thru, a road rage incident and a high school wrestling match, all linked by a common element. Gina Torres and Natacha Karam also star with guest stars Amy Acker and Julius Vega. 9 p.m. Fox
NCIS: Hawai’i Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team investigate the wreckage of a ship carrying exotic animal species that now threaten the native wildlife around Oahu. Kian Talan and Alex Tarrant also star with guest stars Alisa Allapach and Bronson Pinchot. 10 p.m. CBS
POV In the new episode “On the Divide,” the lives of three Latinx people connect at the last abortion clinic on the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas. 10 p.m. KOCE
Bake or Break Olympian Jeannette Bolden-Pickens is desperate to save the Los Angeles bakery her family has owned for three generations. 10 p.m. Food Network
Better Things Sam (Pamela Adlon) and family take a trip. 10 p.m. FX
The Endgame (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC
My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay Elena and Pietro (Margherita Mazzucco, Matteo Cecchi) meet Nino’s (Francesco Serpico) family in the season finale.10 p.m. HBO
I Was There In the new episode, “Bloody Sunday,” host Theo Wilson revisits civil rights icon John Lewis’ leadership of a historic march at the Edmund Pettus Bridge near Selma, Ala., on March 7, 1965. 10 p.m. History
SPORTS
Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Boston Red Sox, 8 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Atlanta Braves visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Catherine Fisher; Janelle Monae. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Diane Kruger (“Swimming With Sharks”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Alyssa Farah Griffin guest co-hosts; TV host Seth Meyers. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Hannah Dasher. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Randy Jackson; Peter Bergman and Susan Walters. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Garcelle Beauvais. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Don’t Stop Believin’”; Mike Epps; Rachel Bloom; Lisa Whelchel; Ben Abraham performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A couple have loud, violent fights, and the police have been called to their home repeatedly. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Jessica Simpson; guest co-host AJ Akua Johnson. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Guests include former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.), Erin Matson and Genevieve Wood. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sam Rockwell; Pamela Adlon; Gang of Youths perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Julia Roberts; Wilco performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jordan Klepper; Aric Improta performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Laggies (2014) 8:15 a.m. TMC
School Ties (1992) 8:25 a.m. HBO
The Quiet Man (1952) 8:50 a.m. Epix
Sausage Party (2016) 9 a.m. FXX
G.I. Jane (1997) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Bringing Up Baby (1938) 9:30 a.m. TCM
First Cow (2019) 9:55 a.m. TMC
Erin Brockovich (2000) 10:03 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore
Presenting Princess Shaw (2015) 10:15 a.m. HBO
Green Mansions (1959) 11:15 a.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 11:47 a.m. Starz
Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) Noon TMC
Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 12:30 p.m. AMC
The Warriors (1979) 12:40 p.m. Epix
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 1 p.m. FX; 5:30 p.m. FX
Wait Until Dark (1967) 1 p.m. TCM
Ready Player One (2018) 1 p.m. TNT
The Birdcage (1996) 1:20 p.m. Cinemax
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 1:30 p.m. USA
Shrek 2 (2004) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
About Last Night (2014) 2:04 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. Starz
Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 2:15 p.m. Epix
Whiplash (2014) 3 p.m. Showtime
The Philadelphia Story (1940) 3 p.m. TCM
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 3:15 p.m. AMC
American Beauty (1999) 4 p.m. TMC
American Hustle (2013) 4:56 p.m. Starz
Dodge City (1939) 5 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 5 p.m. USA
Ever After (1998) 5:17 p.m. Encore
Seabiscuit (2003) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
The Best Man (1999) 6 p.m. BET
Paddington (2014) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 6:15 p.m. AMC
Free Guy (2021) 7 p.m. HBO
Santa Fe Trail (1940) 7 p.m. TCM
Under Siege (1992) 7:30 p.m. BBC America
Point Break (1991) 8 p.m. POP
Selma (2014) 9 p.m. Showtime
They Died With Their Boots On (1941) 9 p.m. TCM
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 10:30 p.m. Paramount
Panic Room (2002) 10:45 p.m. Epix
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.