What’s on TV Monday: ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’, CBS; ‘Better Call Saul,’ AMC; ‘Better Things’ FX

SERIES

The Neighborhood When Dave’s (Max Greenfield) job requires him to mediate a feud between two wealthy brothers, Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) tries to help. Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs also star. 8 p.m. CBS

American Song Contest The live qualifiers conclude and the three performers from the previous week who made it to the next round are announced. 8 p.m. NBC

All American (N) 8 p.m. The CW

American Idol The top 10, plus four. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 (N) 8 p.m. Fox

Spring Baking Championship The judges give an eliminated baker a second chance, then Molly Yeh challenges them to make desserts that feature candy. 8 p.m. Food Network

Bob Hearts Abishola When Bob, Abishola and Kemi (Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku and Gina Yashere) learn that Morenike’s (Tori Danner) family disowned her because she’s gay, they do what they can to help her pay for school and stay in America in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

NCIS (N) 9 p.m. CBS

All American: Homecoming (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Better Call Saul The “Breaking Bad” spinoff opens its sixth and final season, which will air in two parts. Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito star. 9 p.m. AMC

The Julia Child Challenge In the season finale, the three finalists prepare four-course meals from Child’s classic recipes: a croque monsieur, duck a l’orange, boeuf bourguignon and a croquembouche. After a surprise appearance by chef Jacques Pépin, Antonio Lofaso and guest judges Dorie Greenspan and Brooke Williamson decide which competitor has earned three months of study at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Invisible Pilot In the finale of this documentary series, pilot Gary Betzner faces the possibility that he will spend decades in prison for his role in the CIA’s covert operations in Central America and takes drastic action. 9 p.m. HBO

Celebrity IOU Drew and Jonathan Scott help more Hollywood A-listers give striking home renovations to the special people in their lives, as this home improvement series returns. In the season premiere, Tiffany Haddish wants to give her best friend of 20 years a home makeover that includes a spacious new kitchen and living area, as well as a luxurious spa-like bathroom. This season’s episodes will feature Halle Berry, Lisa Kudrow and Snoop Dogg. 9 p.m. HGTV

9-1-1: Lone Star Owen (Rob Lowe) and the team respond to emergency calls at a fast-food drive-thru, a road rage incident and a high school wrestling match, all linked by a common element. Gina Torres and Natacha Karam also star with guest stars Amy Acker and Julius Vega. 9 p.m. Fox

NCIS: Hawai’i Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and her team investigate the wreckage of a ship carrying exotic animal species that now threaten the native wildlife around Oahu. Kian Talan and Alex Tarrant also star with guest stars Alisa Allapach and Bronson Pinchot. 10 p.m. CBS

POV In the new episode “On the Divide,” the lives of three Latinx people connect at the last abortion clinic on the U.S.-Mexico border in McAllen, Texas. 10 p.m. KOCE

Bake or Break Olympian Jeannette Bolden-Pickens is desperate to save the Los Angeles bakery her family has owned for three generations. 10 p.m. Food Network

Better Things Sam (Pamela Adlon) and family take a trip. 10 p.m. FX

The Endgame (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC

My Brilliant Friend: Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay Elena and Pietro (Margherita Mazzucco, Matteo Cecchi) meet Nino’s (Francesco Serpico) family in the season finale.10 p.m. HBO

I Was There In the new episode, “Bloody Sunday,” host Theo Wilson revisits civil rights icon John Lewis’ leadership of a historic march at the Edmund Pettus Bridge near Selma, Ala., on March 7, 1965. 10 p.m. History

SPORTS

Baseball The Minnesota Twins visit the Boston Red Sox, 8 a.m. MLB; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 7 p.m. MLB; the Atlanta Braves visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball The Toronto Raptors visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors, 7 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Catherine Fisher; Janelle Monae. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Diane Kruger (“Swimming With Sharks”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Alyssa Farah Griffin guest co-hosts; TV host Seth Meyers. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Hannah Dasher. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Randy Jackson; Peter Bergman and Susan Walters. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Garcelle Beauvais. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Don’t Stop Believin’”; Mike Epps; Rachel Bloom; Lisa Whelchel; Ben Abraham performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A couple have loud, violent fights, and the police have been called to their home repeatedly. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); Kaitlyn Dever (“Dopesick”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Jessica Simpson; guest co-host AJ Akua Johnson. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Guests include former Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.), Erin Matson and Genevieve Wood. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sam Rockwell; Pamela Adlon; Gang of Youths perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Julia Roberts; Wilco performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jordan Klepper; Aric Improta performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Laggies (2014) 8:15 a.m. TMC

School Ties (1992) 8:25 a.m. HBO

The Quiet Man (1952) 8:50 a.m. Epix

Sausage Party (2016) 9 a.m. FXX

G.I. Jane (1997) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Bringing Up Baby (1938) 9:30 a.m. TCM

First Cow (2019) 9:55 a.m. TMC

Erin Brockovich (2000) 10:03 a.m. and 9 p.m. Encore

Presenting Princess Shaw (2015) 10:15 a.m. HBO

Green Mansions (1959) 11:15 a.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 11:47 a.m. Starz

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) Noon TMC

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 12:30 p.m. AMC

The Warriors (1979) 12:40 p.m. Epix

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 1 p.m. FX; 5:30 p.m. FX

Wait Until Dark (1967) 1 p.m. TCM

Ready Player One (2018) 1 p.m. TNT

The Birdcage (1996) 1:20 p.m. Cinemax

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 1:30 p.m. USA

Shrek 2 (2004) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

About Last Night (2014) 2:04 p.m. and 10:40 p.m. Starz

Escape From Alcatraz (1979) 2:15 p.m. Epix

Whiplash (2014) 3 p.m. Showtime

The Philadelphia Story (1940) 3 p.m. TCM

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 3:15 p.m. AMC

American Beauty (1999) 4 p.m. TMC

American Hustle (2013) 4:56 p.m. Starz

Dodge City (1939) 5 p.m. TCM

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 5 p.m. USA

Ever After (1998) 5:17 p.m. Encore

Seabiscuit (2003) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

The Best Man (1999) 6 p.m. BET

Paddington (2014) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 6:15 p.m. AMC

Free Guy (2021) 7 p.m. HBO

Santa Fe Trail (1940) 7 p.m. TCM

Under Siege (1992) 7:30 p.m. BBC America

Point Break (1991) 8 p.m. POP

Selma (2014) 9 p.m. Showtime

They Died With Their Boots On (1941) 9 p.m. TCM

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 10:30 p.m. Paramount

Panic Room (2002) 10:45 p.m. Epix