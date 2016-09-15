Thursday's TV Highlights: CW's 'Beatuy and the Beast' series finale on KTLA

SERIES

Ripper Street As a new serial killer plagues Whitechapel, Reid and Drake (Matthew Macfadyen, Jerome Flynn) suspect his crimes are being covered up, and they follow a trail of corruption in the season finale. 6 p.m. BBC America

Craft in America The season premiere focuses on artists committed to passing their skills and passion to new generations. Featured are Barbara Teller Ornelas, Lynda Teller Pete, Therman Statom, Mark Mitsuda and Linda Sikora. 8 p.m. KOCE

Project Runway The fashion-design series returns with a preview of the 15th season — with mentor Tim Gunn introducing the new group of 16 designers. The season premiere follows. 8 and 9 p.m. Lifetime

Beauty and the Beast The romantic drama wraps up its four-season run with a finale where anything could happen with Cat and Vincent (Kristin Kreuk, Jay Ryan). Austin Basis, Nicole Gale Anderson, Nina Lisandrello and Michael Roark also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) risks her life to protect Güero’s book, and Camila (Verónica Falcón) runs into trouble in the season finale. 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

Time for School: 2003-2016 This new educational special tracks five children for more than a decade as they try to get educations in their developing countries. 9 p.m. KOCE

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Michael Weatherly; Mike Love; Bill Cowher. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author Mike Lupica; Siri Daly; Shailene Woodley; Lauren Greutman; Danny Seo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tracee Ellis Ross; Dwayne Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Lee Majors (“Ash vs. Evil Dead”); Tom Ellis (“Lucifer”); Ross Matthews. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly Colin Firth; Bill O’Reilly; Jacob Whitesides performs; Neil Patrick Harris. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View The Beach Boys perform. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Peter Walsh; Michael Symon (“The Chew”); Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors Zika product scams; a prescription leads to a life-altering heroin addiction. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Talk Kaley Cuoco; Tyler Florence. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Participants on “60 Days In.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Real Omar Miller (“Ballers”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil A woman’s parents want her to end her violent marriage. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jimmy Kimmel; Scott Eastwood; Grant McCartney; Chance the Rapper, Lil’ Wayne and 2 Chainz perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Harry Renée Zellweger (“Bridget Jones's Baby”); Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”). (N) 4 and 9 p.m. Fox

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.); Sarah McBride; Linda Chavez; Saba Ahmed. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley John Carroll, Haitian Hearts; Verdine White. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah President Bill Clinton. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Danny McBride; Regina Hall; Colvin & Earle. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump; Norm Macdonald; Kiiara performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tracee Ellis Ross; Andrew Rannells; Mac Miller. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jimmy Kimmel; Patrick Dempsey; Renée Zellweger; CL performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Shailene Woodley; Young the Giant; Matt Garstka. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC