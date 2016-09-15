Thursday's TV Highlights: CW's 'Beatuy and the Beast' series finale on KTLA

SERIES
Ripper Street As a new serial killer plagues Whitechapel, Reid and Drake (Matthew Macfadyen, Jerome Flynn) suspect his crimes are being covered up, and they follow a trail of corruption in the season finale. 6 p.m. BBC America
Craft in America The season premiere focuses on artists committed to passing their skills and passion to new generations. Featured are Barbara Teller Ornelas, Lynda Teller Pete, Therman Statom, Mark Mitsuda and Linda Sikora. 8 p.m. KOCE
Project Runway The fashion-design series returns with a preview of the 15th season — with mentor Tim Gunn introducing the new group of 16 designers. The season premiere follows. 8 and 9 p.m. Lifetime
Beauty and the Beast The romantic drama wraps up its four-season run with a finale where anything could happen with Cat and Vincent (Kristin Kreuk, Jay Ryan). Austin Basis, Nicole Gale Anderson, Nina Lisandrello and Michael Roark also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) risks her life to protect Güero’s book, and Camila (Verónica Falcón) runs into trouble in the season finale. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
Time for School: 2003-2016 This new educational special tracks five children for more than a decade as they try to get educations in their developing countries. 9 p.m. KOCE
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Michael Weatherly; Mike Love; Bill Cowher. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Author Mike Lupica; Siri Daly; Shailene Woodley; Lauren Greutman; Danny Seo. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tracee Ellis Ross; Dwayne Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Lee Majors (“Ash vs. Evil Dead”); Tom Ellis (“Lucifer”); Ross Matthews. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly Colin Firth; Bill O’Reilly; Jacob Whitesides performs; Neil Patrick Harris. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View The Beach Boys perform. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Peter Walsh; Michael Symon (“The Chew”); Dr. Phil McGraw. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors Zika product scams; a prescription leads to a life-altering heroin addiction. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Talk Kaley Cuoco; Tyler Florence. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Participants on “60 Days In.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Real Omar Miller (“Ballers”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A woman’s parents want her to end her violent marriage. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jimmy Kimmel; Scott Eastwood; Grant McCartney; Chance the Rapper, Lil’ Wayne and 2 Chainz perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Harry Renée Zellweger (“Bridget Jones's Baby”); Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”). (N) 4 and 9 p.m. Fox
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Rep. Donna Edwards (D-Md.); Sarah McBride; Linda Chavez; Saba Ahmed. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Tavis Smiley John Carroll, Haitian Hearts; Verdine White. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah President Bill Clinton. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Danny McBride; Regina Hall; Colvin & Earle. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump; Norm Macdonald; Kiiara performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tracee Ellis Ross; Andrew Rannells; Mac Miller. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jimmy Kimmel; Patrick Dempsey; Renée Zellweger; CL performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Shailene Woodley; Young the Giant; Matt Garstka. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Erinn Hayes; Saves the Day performs; Jaz Sinclair. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
