Friday's TV Highlights: 'Real Time With Bill Maher' on HBO

Z Nation This zombie-apocalypse series opens its third season with a special two-hour premiere. Russell Hodgkinson, Kellita Smith and Nat Zang star. 8 p.m. Syfy

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Featured magicians in the season finale include Anthony Asimov, Angela Funovits, Ivan Amodei and Vince Charming. 9 p.m. KTLA

Art in the Twenty-First Century The series celebrating creativity returns. Featured in the season premiere are Nick Cave; sculptor Theaster Gates; Barbara Kasten's photographs and video projections; Chris Ware. a second new episode follows. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE

Mysteries at the Museum The Miracle on the Hudson River is recalled in the season premire. 9 p.m. Travel

Quarry Mac (Logan Marshall-Green) explores every option he can think of to pay down a pressing debt while Joni (Jodi Balfour) is grilled by some intimidating detectives following the death of a co-worker. Peter Mullan, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Damon Herriman also star. 10 p.m. Cinemax

Dark Matter The crew of the Raza struggles to prevent the destruction of the space station EOS 7 and head off an all-out corporate war in the season finale of the science fiction action series. 10 p.m. Syfy

High Maintenance This edgy new comedy follows several eccentric New Yorkers who have almost nothing in common except the guy who delivers their marijuana (Ben Sinclair, who also co-writes and co-directs each episode with his wife and co-creator, Katja Blichfeld). Max Jenkins and Helene Yorke also star. 11 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

The Single Moms Club Nia Long, Amy Smart, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Terry Crews star in this 2014 drama from Tyler Perry about a diverse group of single mothers who are brought together by an incident that could result in a school expulsion for their children. The film inspired OWN’s current Tuesday night drama “If Loving You Is Wrong.” 9 p.m. OWN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

TodayMiley Cyrus; Ted Danson. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ellen Pompeo; “Deep Water Horizon.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Wendy Williams; Zac Posen (“Project Runway”); Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater (“Rams Talk”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly Alan Cumming; Paige VanZant; Neil Patrick Harris. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Keke Palmer. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Dr. Mehmet Oz; Jake Smollett. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors A family loses everything in the Louisiana floods; a simple trick to sleep better; yeast infections. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Talk Trisha Yearwood; SARAvivor; former prosecutor Jim Clemente (New York City). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Avoiding the Zika virus; doctors who treated victims of the Orlando nightclub shooting. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Martha Stewart; “Pokémon Go” addiction: Dr. Drew Pinsky. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Real Bryshere “Yazz” Gray (“Empire”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil Two women blame their bipolar brother’s wife for his violent manic episodes. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Seth Rogen; Carrie Underwood performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Harry Amy Adams (“Arrival”); Celeste Barber. 4 p.m. KTTV; 9 p.m. KCOP

Charlie Rose — the Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week With Gwen Ifill Transparency in the presidential campaign; American exceptionalism: Jim Tankersley, the Washington Post; Alexis Simendinger, RealClearPolitics; Jeff Zeleny, CNN; John Harwood, the New York Times. (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Infrastructure. 10 p.m. KVCR

Real Time With Bill Maher Trump campaign chair Kellyanne Conway; Kerry Washington; Adam Gopnik; Margaret Hoover; Ralph Reed. Adam Gopnik. (N) 10 p.m. HBO

Tavis Smiley David Hockney. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Miley Cyrus performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Slattery; director Oliver Stone. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC